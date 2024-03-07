HT Auto
Komaki relaunches Flora electric scooter with 100 km of range at 69,000

Komaki relaunches Flora electric scooter with 100 km of range at 69,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Mar 2024, 17:03 PM
  • Komaki Flora comes with removable battery pack that takes almost 5 hours to fully charge.
Komaki Flora in Sacramento Green colour.
Komaki Flora in Sacramento Green colour.

Komaki Electric has relaunched its Flora electric scooter in the Indian market. It costs 69,000 ex-showroom which also includes the prices of the accessories. Komaki Flora has a retro design language that is quite popular in the Indian market. The scooter is available in three colours - Garnet Red, Jet Black and Sacramento Grey.

Komaki Flora uses a detachable LIPO4 battery pack that delivers a claimed range of between 80 and 100 km. The battery pack can be charged using the supplied charger. It takes 4 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0-100 per cent whereas the 0 to 90 per cent comes up in 4 hours.

The scooter comes with a flat floor so people can store their grocery bags and stuff. There are dual footrests for the rear pillion. The seat is long so it should be comfortable for two persons. There is also a headrest and grab rails for the rear passenger. There is also a boot space underneath the seat which measures 18 litres so it can store some stuff.

Also Read : Upgraded Komaki Venice electric scooter launched with removable batteries

Apart from this, there is also a sound system that comes with Bluetooth connectivity and radio FM. The scooter comes with keyless entry, a keyfob and an SOS button for emergencies. There is also an LED Daytime Running Lamp along with an LED headlamp.

There is a parking assist that can help the rider in taking the scooter out of the parking. There is also cruise control that can come in handy on long highways. There are three riding modes - Eco, Sport and Turbo. The scooter also comes with multiple sensors, self-diagnosis, wireless updates and a smart dashboard.

