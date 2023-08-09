HT Auto
Upgraded Komaki Venice electric scooter launched with removable batteries

Electric vehicle manufacturer Komaki has launched an upgraded version of its Venice electric scooter at a starting price of 1,67,500. The revamped model gets additional safety features, detachable LiFePO4 app-based smart batteries, which are now more fire-resistant. The company claims that the cells in the batteries contain iron, making them more safe and secure from fire even in extreme cases.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2023, 17:02 PM
2023 Komaki Venice
2023 Komaki Venice

The batteries of the electric scooter can be charged to full in less than five hours. Portable chargers have the capacity to charge the scooter from 0 to 90 per cent in just four hours. The electric scooter is now also equipped with TFT screen which provides on-board navigation, sound system and on ride calling facilities.

Also Read : Komaki enters Nepal and Bangladesh markets

Other features of the upgraded Venice include ultra-bright full LED lighting system, 3,000 Watt Hub Motor/50 AMP controller, reverse mode and three gear modes with regen – Eco, Sport and Turbo.

In terms of design, the EV features a durable and super strong steel frame that makes riding the vehicle safer. It gets a double seat, dual side footrest, superior suspension, CBS double disc and Keyfob keyless entry and control that gives the rider the ability to control the overall experience of the ride.

The Venice Sport Classic model, which retails at 1,03,900 (ex-showroom), can travel between 75 to 100 kilometres on a single charge. It gets high speed of up to 70 kmph. The Venice Sport performance upgrade model comes for 1,49,757 (ex-showroom) and provides a range of 200 km and a max speed of 80 Kmph. The more advanced Venice Ultra Sport with a range of 300 km a top speed of 80 kmph comes for 1,67,500 (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2023, 17:01 PM IST
TAGS: Komaki Venice electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility

