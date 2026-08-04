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KOMAKI TN-95

₹1.19 - 1.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Komaki TN-95 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    85 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    130 - 180 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.7 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    5 kW
View All TN-95 SpecsView specs icon

Komaki TN-95 Variants

Komaki TN-95 price starts at ₹ 1.19 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Komaki TN-95 comes in 2 variants. Komaki TN-95's top variant is Sport Classic Performance Upgrade.
2 Variants Available
TN-95 Sport Classic
₹1.19 Lakhs*
85 kmph
130 km
TN-95 Sport Classic Performance Upgrade
₹1.4 Lakhs*
85 kmph
150 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Komaki TN-95 Latest Updates

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Calendar icon16 Apr 2026
BYD, Kia, MG, VinFast, and Toyota launch electric and hybrid MPVs in India, featuring various battery packs and price ranges.Read Full Story

Komaki TN-95 Visual Comparison

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Komaki TN-95 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Komaki TN-95
Komaki TN-95 image
Rs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy150-180 km4-5 Hours5000 W
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
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-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-TN-95VSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
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Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kWTN-95VSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWTN-95VSRizta

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Komaki TN-95 Images

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Komaki TN-95 Colours

Komaki TN-95 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Cherry Red
Jet Black
Silver
Super Gray
Cherry red

Komaki TN-95 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
TN-95vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
TN-95vsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
TN-95vsMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
TN-95vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TN-95vsRizta
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
TN-95vs450S

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Komaki TN-95 Specifications and Features

Max Power5000 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range130-180 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Max Speed85 kmph
View all TN-95 specs and features

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