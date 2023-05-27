Updated Komaki TN 95 launched with new features, priced from 1.31 lakh

HT Auto
Electric two-wheeler maker Komaki has launched the 2023 TN 95 electric scooter in India, updated with a host of new features. The 2023 Komaki TN 95 is priced from 1.31 lakh onwards, going up to 1.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the long-range version. The updated TN 95 e-scooter now gets anti-skid technology and LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) app-based smart batteries that are fire-resistant.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2023, 13:00 PM
The 2023 Komaki TN 95 comes with dual disc brakes and a key fob for keyless control. The manufacturer is also providing additional storage and footrest, and a full bodyguard as part of the package. The charging time with the new batteries now stands between 4-5 hours. On the feature front, the model comes with LED DRLs, dual-LED headlamp, parking assist, cruise control, reverse assist and more. Furthermore, there’s onboard navigation, a sound system, and Bluetooth connectivity with an on-ride call function.

Speaking about the launch of the updated TN 95, Gunjan Malhotra, Director - Komaki Electric Division said, “Inspired by the traditions of India, Komaki TN 95 is India's first family scooter. It is large in size, with special seating arrangements and numerous safety features that make it the safest and most advanced two-wheeler in India. Safety has always been our top priority, and the new model comes with advanced safety features and is also comfortable to ride. TN 95 has already gained much popularity in the Indian market, and I am optimistic that the upgraded 2023 model will soon become the favourite choice of Indian riders who are looking for clean and safe mobility solutions.

The Komaki TN 95 draws power from a 5,000-watt hub motor (5kW) and gets three gear modes with regen - Eco, Sport and Turbo. The model has a top speed of 85 kmph. The new features should help make riding the electric scooter safer than before, especially with the fire-resistant batteries. At its price point, the TN 95 locks horns with a number of premium electric offerings including the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, Vida V1 Pro and more.

First Published Date: 27 May 2023, 13:00 PM IST
TAGS: Komaki TN 95 2023 Komaki TN 95 Komaki electric scooter
