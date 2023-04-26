2023 Komaki Ranger e-cruiser launched with more range, features. Check price

Electric two-wheeler start-up Komaki has introduced the upgraded Ranger electric cruiser priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Komaki Ranger electric cruiser now comes with a host of upgrades, notably more features and range, as well as cosmetic enhancements. The Ranger e-cruiser is the only offering of its kind in the electric two-wheeler segment. It’s also positioned on the premium end of the e-motorcycle space.

Upgrades on the 2023 Komaki Ranger electric cruiser include big grosser wheels and new paint schemes with chrome accents. The model also comes with an upgraded 7-inch TFT screen with onboard navigation. Furthermore, the company claims the cruiser can now run 200-250 km on a single charge, while the additional battery storage capacity has been increased to 50 litres.

Also Read : Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details

Speaking about the upgraded Ranger, Gunjan Malhotra - Director of Komaki Electric Division, said, “The renewed Komaki Ranger is the perfect choice for an effortless ride for commuters who prefer smoother and premium commute experiences with rugged and stylish expressions. With the new Ranger, we have claimed a permanent spot in history by creating India’s first-ever electric cruiser. Making the Ranger premium was one of our prime focuses while upgrading the advanced EV; however, we also ensured to make the vehicle available for all segments of the Indian market."

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Komaki M-5 ₹99,000 *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Komaki Se ₹96,000 *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Komaki Tn-95 ₹98,000 *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Komaki Xgt Km ₹42,500 *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Komaki Super ₹29,500 *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Komaki X2 Vogue ₹47,000 *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

The 2023 Ranger also gets pre-load adjustability on the rear suspension and a 4.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with the Smart Battery app. The electric motorcycle also comes with park assist, mobile charging port, side stand sensor, dual sound pipes that look like exhausts and also come with a “flame effect" with lighting on the exhaust tips. There’s a sound system as well with Bluetooth connectivity.

Komaki claims a top speed of 80 kmph on the Range electric cruiser while the charging time stands at four hours for 0-90 per cent.

First Published Date: