Tesla opens all-in-one centre in Gurugram for sales, fast-charging and service

Tesla has opened its first Tesla Centre in Gurugram, establishing a full-service hub as the brand steps up its electric mobility game for India. The facility is located at Orchid Business Park and will bring retail operations, after-sales support, delivery services and charging infrastructure, all under one roof.

The launch also aligns with the company’s broader push into the Indian market, which began with its formal entry earlier this year. The Model Y, priced from ₹59.89 lakh, is now open for orders with home-charging support.

The deliveries of the Model Y have been promised to be fulfilled within the year. The SUV continues to be one of the world’s highest-selling cars and carries top global safety ratings.

Haryana positions itself as an EV and tech hub

Inaugurating the centre, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called the opening a “proud moment" for Gurugram and highlighted the state's evolving industrial landscape. He pointed to Haryana’s rising economic contribution, now 3.6 per cent of India’s GDP, and a marked increase in exports, which the state claims have grown from ₹70,000 crore to ₹2.75 lakh crore in 2025.

Saini emphasised improved connectivity through major road corridors and air links, alongside the state’s growing role in mobile, automobile and agri-vehicle production. He also cited efforts to cut bureaucratic delays, establish a dedicated MSME department and support over 12 lakh small industries.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister said Haryana is preparing for future technologies, with plans for an AI hub in Gurugram, a Department of Future for deep-tech adoption and a ₹2,000-crore fund to support start-ups. He added that the government hopes Tesla will establish allied manufacturing units in the state.

Tesla outlines its India roadmap

Sharad Agarwal, General Manager of Tesla India, highlighted that the Gurugram centre is designed to integrate Tesla’s offerings into daily life for Indian customers. The site features experience spaces, Model Y test drives, V4 Superchargers and after-sales care. Agarwal also confirmed that Tesla’s charging network will expand quickly across the region, aiming to ease EV adoption.

Visitors can explore the company’s latest technologies, including the Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot, also on display in Mumbai and Delhi, part of Tesla’s push to showcase advancements in AI and automation. The opening follows the establishment of experience centres in Mumbai and Delhi and initial charging points across both cities.

Charging footprint expands in NCR

With the commissioning of the upcoming One Horizon site, Tesla will operate four charging stations in Gurugram and Delhi, offering 16 Superchargers and 10 Destination Chargers. According to the company, its V4 Superchargers can add up to 275 km of range in 15 minutes on the Model Y, enabling a straightforward plug-in, charge, and go experience.

