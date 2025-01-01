search iconuserIcon
Tesla Model Y Front Left Side
UPCOMING

TESLA Model Y

Exp. Launch in May 2026
70 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Model Y Expected Key Specs

Range

Category Average: 515.21 km

Model Y: 493.5 km

About Tesla Model Y

Model Y Launch Date

The Tesla Model Y is expected to launch in May 2026.

Model Y Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹70 Lakhs* Onwards.

Model Y Seating Capacity

The Tesla Model Y is expected to be a 7 Seater model.

Model Y Rivals

Mercedes-Benz EQB, Mercedes-Benz EQA, Lexus UX 300e, BMW iX1 and Volvo C40 Recharge are sought to be the major rivals to Tesla Model Y.

...Read More

