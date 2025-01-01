Model Y
Images
Alternatives
News
UPCOMING
TESLA
Model Y
Exp. Launch in May 2026
Review & Win ₹2000
₹70 Lakhs* Onwards
Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Alert Me When Launched
Model Y
Expected Key Specs
Range
Category Average:
515.21 km
Model Y:
493.5 km
View all
Model Y Specs and Features
About Tesla Model Y
Model Y Launch Date
The Tesla Model Y is expected to launch in May 2026.
Model Y Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹70 Lakhs* Onwards.
Model Y Seating Capacity
The Tesla Model Y is expected to be a 7 Seater model.
Model Y Rivals
Mercedes-Benz EQB
,
Mercedes-Benz EQA
,
Lexus UX 300e
,
BMW iX1
and
Volvo C40 Recharge
are sought to be the major rivals to Tesla Model Y.
...Read More
Read Less
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Model Y.
VS
Tesla Model Y
Mercedes-Benz EQA
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Tap here to expand
Tesla Model Y Images
1 image
View All
Model Y Images
Cars & Bikes
New cars
Tesla cars
Tesla Model Y