Tesla Model Y Premium RWD test drives begin; Grok AI rolls out via OTA update

Tesla has started test drives of the new Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive across its experience centres in India while simultaneously rolling out Grok AI through an over-the-air (OTA) software update. Tesla says these updates are delivered remotely, allowing new features and improvements to be added without appointments or service centre visits.

The launch of test drives marks the first opportunity for Indian buyers to experience the updated Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive. Tesla says the SUV offers seating for five passengers and 2,138 litres of storage space, supported by power-folding rear seats for additional luggage capacity. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and offers a claimed driving range of up to 500 km (WLTP).

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Grok AI added through OTA updates

Tesla has also begun rolling out Grok, the AI assistant developed by xAI, to Model Y owners in India through a free OTA software update. Drivers can activate the assistant by saying “Hey Grok" or by long-pressing the voice button on the steering wheel. Grok supports multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

New AI features for drivers

The latest update introduces several practical functions aimed at improving the ownership experience. Voice-based trip planning allows drivers to create and modify multi-stop journeys while driving. The assistant can also help locate nearby Tesla Superchargers, restaurants, coffee shops, hospitals, ATMs and other local services.

Another feature, Vehicle Alert Intelligence, provides explanations for warnings displayed on the touchscreen and suggests possible next steps. Users can also personalise Grok’s language, tone and conversational style.

Also Read : Tesla Model Y L delivery begins in India

Model Y Premium RWD pricing and gift offer

The Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive is priced at ₹50,89,000 in India and can be ordered through Tesla’s official website. The company is also offering home charging support across all states. Customers who place their orders before 30 August 2026 will receive a complimentary Wall Connector.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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