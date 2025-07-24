Tesla Model Y Specifications

Tesla Model Y comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The ground clearance of Model Y is 167 mm. A five-seat model, Tesla Model Y sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
1
|5 rating
0
Tesla Model Y price starts at ₹ 59.89 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 67.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tesla Model Y comes in 2 variants. Tesla Model Y's top variant is Long Range RWD
₹59.89 Lakhs*
60 KWh
201 Kmph
500 Km
₹67.89 Lakhs*
75 KWh
201 Kmph
622 Km
Popular Tesla Cars
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026