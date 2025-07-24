hamburger icon
Tesla Model Y Front Left Side
Tesla Model Y Left Side View
Tesla Model Y Rear Left Side
Tesla Model Y Wheel
Tesla Model Y Dashboard
Tesla Model Y Steering Wheel
Tesla Model Y Specifications

Tesla Model Y is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 59,89,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs*
Tesla Model Y Specs

Tesla Model Y comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The ground clearance of Model Y is 167 mm. A five-seat model, Tesla Model Y sits in the SUV segment

Tesla Model Y Specifications and Features

Long Range RWD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
75 kWh
Driving Range
622 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
201 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Wheels
Alloy Wheels

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
167 mm
Length
4790 mm
Height
1624 mm
Width
1982 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Instrumentation

Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
192000
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
DVD Playback
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
15.4 inch
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Interiors
Single Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes

Tesla Model Y User Reviews & Ratings

This Car with perfect Indian Culture & shots
This is with the best style, safe and modern looks with vast desire among the Indians. It will not move it will run on the roads.......
By: Sanjiv Sahai (Jul 24, 2025)
Tesla Model Y Variants & Price List

Tesla Model Y price starts at ₹ 59.89 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 67.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tesla Model Y comes in 2 variants. Tesla Model Y's top variant is Long Range RWD

59.89 Lakhs*
60 KWh
201 Kmph
500 Km
67.89 Lakhs*
75 KWh
201 Kmph
622 Km
