Category Average: 6496.0 cc
12Cilindri: 6496.0 cc
Category Average: 685.2 bhp
12Cilindri: 818.0 bhp
The Ferrari 12Cilindri is expected to launch in May 2028.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹9 - 10 Cr*.
The Ferrari 12Cilindri is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 6496 cc
• Transmission: Automatic
• FuelType: Petrol
The Ferrari 12Cilindri is expected to be a 2 Seater model.
Aston Martin Vanquish, Ferrari Purosangue SUV, Lamborghini Revuelto and Rolls-Royce Spectre are sought to be the major rivals to Ferrari 12Cilindri.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|678 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|6496 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|340 kmph
