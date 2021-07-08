Images
FERRARI 12Cilindri

Exp. Launch in May 2028
9 - 10 Cr*Expected price
12Cilindri Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 6496.0 cc

12Cilindri: 6496.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 685.2 bhp

12Cilindri: 818.0 bhp

Ferrari 12Cilindri Latest Update

Latest News:

12Cilindri Launch Date

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is expected to launch in May 2028.

12Cilindri Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹9 - 10 Cr*.

Specs and Features

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 6496 cc

• Transmission: Automatic

• FuelType: Petrol

12Cilindri Seating Capacity

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is expected to be a 2 Seater model.

12Cilindri Rivals

Aston Martin Vanquish, Ferrari Purosangue SUV, Lamborghini Revuelto and Rolls-Royce Spectre are sought to be the major rivals to Ferrari 12Cilindri.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque678 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine6496 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed340 kmph

    Ferrari 12Cilindri FAQs

    The Ferrari 12Cilindri is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 9-10 Cr.
    The Ferrari 12Cilindri is expected to launch in May 2028, introducing a new addition to the 6496 cc segment.
    The Ferrari 12Cilindri features a 6496 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
    The Ferrari 12Cilindri faces competition from the likes of Aston Martin Vanquish and Ferrari Purosangue SUV in the 6496 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

