12Cilindri Launch Date

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is expected to launch in May 2028.

12Cilindri Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹9 - 10 Cr*.

Specs and Features

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 6496 cc



• Transmission: Automatic



• FuelType: Petrol



12Cilindri Seating Capacity

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is expected to be a 2 Seater model.

12Cilindri Rivals

Aston Martin Vanquish, Ferrari Purosangue SUV, Lamborghini Revuelto and Rolls-Royce Spectre are sought to be the major rivals to Ferrari 12Cilindri.