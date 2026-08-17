The 2026 Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq has officially entered the electric vehicle market, offering an exciting combination of coupe-like styling, impressive electric range, and advanced safety features. As Mahindra expands its EV lineup, the BE 6 Sporteq stands out as a premium electric coupe SUV designed for modern drivers looking for performance, fast charging, and sustainability.

Whether you are comparing electric SUVs, researching battery capacities, or looking for exact pricing details, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the 2026 Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq based on the latest available market data.

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq 2026 Price in India

Mahindra has introduced a highly competitive pricing strategy for the BE 6 Sporteq, primarily driven by its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model. Under the BaaS scheme, you can purchase the vehicle at a lower initial cost and pay a subscription fee of ₹3.75 per kilometre for battery usage.

The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq price starts at an ex-showroom value of Rs. 19.45 Lakhs and goes up to Rs. 26.95 Lakhs for the top-tier configuration. The vehicle is available across 10 distinct variants, ensuring a wide range of choices depending on the battery size, driving range, and feature preferences of the buyer.

Variant-Wise Price List

Here is the complete ex-showroom pricing and battery lineup for all 10 variants of the 2026 BE 6 Sporteq:

Variant Battery Pack Claimed Range Ex-Showroom Price One 59.0 kWh 548 km Rs. 19.45 Lakhs Two 59.0 kWh 548 km Rs. 20.95 Lakhs Three 59.0 kWh 548 km Rs. 21.95 Lakhs Three 70.0 kWh 651 km Rs. 22.95 Lakhs Three Plus 70.0 kWh 651 km Rs. 23.95 Lakhs FE 79.0 kWh 683 km Rs. 24.45 Lakhs Three Plus 79.0 kWh 683 km Rs. 24.95 Lakhs FE Four 79.0 kWh 683 km Rs. 26.95 Lakhs Launch Edition 79.0 kWh 683 km Rs. 26.95 Lakhs Four 79.0 kWh 683 km Rs. 26.95 Lakhs

Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and may vary slightly based on your selected city and local taxes.

Interior, Technology, and the TEQ Suites

The most significant upgrade in the 2026 BE 6 Sporteq is its highly digital and personalised cabin. Moving away from the conventional dashboard, the SUV introduces a massive three-screen coast-to-coast digital cockpit (available from the Two variant upwards).

The vehicle operates on Mahindra's new software architecture called MAIA, which brings six advanced "TEQ" suites:

TEQ_Talk: Powered by Google Gemini, this acts as a conversational AI companion utilising 17 specialised AI agents to control over 100 vehicle functions, navigation, and media seamlessly.

Powered by Google Gemini, this acts as a conversational AI companion utilising 17 specialised AI agents to control over 100 vehicle functions, navigation, and media seamlessly. TEQ_Play: Turns the cabin into an entertainment hub with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, in-car gaming, and an industry-first karaoke system.

Turns the cabin into an entertainment hub with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, in-car gaming, and an industry-first karaoke system. TEQ_Drive: Includes multiple driving modes such as Custom Drive Mode, Drift Mode, and Revive.

Includes multiple driving modes such as Custom Drive Mode, Drift Mode, and Revive. TEQ_Secure: Features a Secure360 Pro live view camera system with intrusion alerts, and a Digital Car Key that works across Apple, Android, and Samsung ecosystems via NFC.

Features a Secure360 Pro live view camera system with intrusion alerts, and a Digital Car Key that works across Apple, Android, and Samsung ecosystems via NFC. TEQ_Me: Utilises auto-detection to instantly apply personalised driver profiles. TEQ_xting: Allows owners to create personalised messages that can be displayed on the tailgate.

Practicality and Storage

Alongside the futuristic tech, the BE 6 Sporteq remains highly practical. It features a spacious 455-litre boot and an additional 45-litre front trunk (frunk), perfect for storing the portable charger and small items.

Battery Options, Electric Range, and Charging

Range anxiety is a common concern for EV buyers, but the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq addresses this by offering three substantial battery configurations. With the maximum range touching 683 km on a single charge, it is positioned as a highly practical electric vehicle for both daily city commutes and long highway road trips.

Powertrain and Battery Specifications

59.0 kWh Battery: Delivers a highly capable maximum driving range of 548 km.

Delivers a highly capable maximum driving range of 548 km. 70.0 kWh Battery: Steps up the distance with a maximum driving range of 651 km.

Steps up the distance with a maximum driving range of 651 km. 79.0 kWh Battery: Powers the top-end models and delivers an impressive maximum range of 683 km.

Fast Charging Capabilities

One of the most competitive aspects of the BE 6 Sporteq is its rapid charging technology. Capable of high-speed charging, the electric SUV can top up in just 20 minutes (0.3 hours) under optimal fast-charging conditions, ensuring minimal downtime during your journeys.

Engine Performance and Driving Dynamics

Built with the sporty aesthetics of a coupe, the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is engineered for instant acceleration and responsive handling. It comes equipped with an automatic transmission and powerful electric motors tailored to deliver robust torque instantly to the wheels.

Specification Details Maximum Power 170 kW to 210 kW Maximum Torque 380 Nm Body Type Coupe SUV Transmission Automatic

Safety Features

Safety remains a priority for Mahindra, and the BE 6 Sporteq is no exception. The vehicle has been awarded a prestigious 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

Standard safety equipment includes:

7 Airbags (including driver knee airbag)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Secure360 Pro live monitoring

Key Features and Safety

Mahindra has heavily invested in making the BE 6 Sporteq a secure and comfortable environment for its occupants. While it flaunts a sleek exterior, the interior is well-equipped with modern comfort features and essential safety mechanisms.

Highlighted Features:

Safety First: Across the lineup, the BE 6 Sporteq prioritises passenger security by offering 7 Airbags , providing substantial passive safety in the event of an impact.

Across the lineup, the BE 6 Sporteq prioritises passenger security by offering , providing substantial passive safety in the event of an impact. Convenience: The vehicle includes Keyless Entry , making daily ingress and egress seamless.

The vehicle includes , making daily ingress and egress seamless. Climate Comfort: Rear passengers receive dedicated Rear AC Vents, which are vital for maximising cabin comfort and airflow during hot weather.

Conclusion

The 2026 Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq represents a massive leap forward for electric SUVs. By bringing a stylish coupe body design to the EV segment and backing it up with flexible battery packs ranging from 59.0 kWh to 79.0 kWh, it directly challenges other popular electric vehicles on the market. With an aggressive pricing strategy starting at Rs. 19.45 Lakhs, it strikes a compelling balance of modern design, an impressive 683 km top range, and segment-leading fast-charging capabilities.