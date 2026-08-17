Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Key Specs
- Range548 - 683 km
- Charging0.3 hrs
- Battery Capacity59 - 79 kWh
The 2026 Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq has officially entered the electric vehicle market, offering an exciting combination of coupe-like styling, impressive electric range, and advanced safety features. As Mahindra expands its EV lineup, the BE 6 Sporteq stands out as a premium electric coupe SUV designed for modern drivers looking for performance, fast charging, and sustainability.
Whether you are comparing electric SUVs, researching battery capacities, or looking for exact pricing details, this comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about the 2026 Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq based on the latest available market data.
Mahindra has introduced a highly competitive pricing strategy for the BE 6 Sporteq, primarily driven by its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model. Under the BaaS scheme, you can purchase the vehicle at a lower initial cost and pay a subscription fee of ₹3.75 per kilometre for battery usage.
The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq price starts at an ex-showroom value of Rs. 19.45 Lakhs and goes up to Rs. 26.95 Lakhs for the top-tier configuration. The vehicle is available across 10 distinct variants, ensuring a wide range of choices depending on the battery size, driving range, and feature preferences of the buyer.
Here is the complete ex-showroom pricing and battery lineup for all 10 variants of the 2026 BE 6 Sporteq:
|Variant
|Battery Pack
|Claimed Range
|Ex-Showroom Price
|One
|59.0 kWh
|548 km
|Rs. 19.45 Lakhs
|Two
|59.0 kWh
|548 km
|Rs. 20.95 Lakhs
|Three
|59.0 kWh
|548 km
|Rs. 21.95 Lakhs
|Three
|70.0 kWh
|651 km
|Rs. 22.95 Lakhs
|Three Plus
|70.0 kWh
|651 km
|Rs. 23.95 Lakhs
|FE
|79.0 kWh
|683 km
|Rs. 24.45 Lakhs
|Three Plus
|79.0 kWh
|683 km
|Rs. 24.95 Lakhs
|FE Four
|79.0 kWh
|683 km
|Rs. 26.95 Lakhs
|Launch Edition
|79.0 kWh
|683 km
|Rs. 26.95 Lakhs
|Four
|79.0 kWh
|683 km
|Rs. 26.95 Lakhs
Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and may vary slightly based on your selected city and local taxes.
The most significant upgrade in the 2026 BE 6 Sporteq is its highly digital and personalised cabin. Moving away from the conventional dashboard, the SUV introduces a massive three-screen coast-to-coast digital cockpit (available from the Two variant upwards).
The vehicle operates on Mahindra's new software architecture called MAIA, which brings six advanced "TEQ" suites:
Alongside the futuristic tech, the BE 6 Sporteq remains highly practical. It features a spacious 455-litre boot and an additional 45-litre front trunk (frunk), perfect for storing the portable charger and small items.
Range anxiety is a common concern for EV buyers, but the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq addresses this by offering three substantial battery configurations. With the maximum range touching 683 km on a single charge, it is positioned as a highly practical electric vehicle for both daily city commutes and long highway road trips.
One of the most competitive aspects of the BE 6 Sporteq is its rapid charging technology. Capable of high-speed charging, the electric SUV can top up in just 20 minutes (0.3 hours) under optimal fast-charging conditions, ensuring minimal downtime during your journeys.
Built with the sporty aesthetics of a coupe, the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is engineered for instant acceleration and responsive handling. It comes equipped with an automatic transmission and powerful electric motors tailored to deliver robust torque instantly to the wheels.
|Specification
|Details
|Maximum Power
|170 kW to 210 kW
|Maximum Torque
|380 Nm
|Body Type
|Coupe SUV
|Transmission
|Automatic
Safety remains a priority for Mahindra, and the BE 6 Sporteq is no exception. The vehicle has been awarded a prestigious 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
Standard safety equipment includes:
Mahindra has heavily invested in making the BE 6 Sporteq a secure and comfortable environment for its occupants. While it flaunts a sleek exterior, the interior is well-equipped with modern comfort features and essential safety mechanisms.
The 2026 Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq represents a massive leap forward for electric SUVs. By bringing a stylish coupe body design to the EV segment and backing it up with flexible battery packs ranging from 59.0 kWh to 79.0 kWh, it directly challenges other popular electric vehicles on the market. With an aggressive pricing strategy starting at Rs. 19.45 Lakhs, it strikes a compelling balance of modern design, an impressive 683 km top range, and segment-leading fast-charging capabilities.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ
|Rs. 19.45 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Coupe
|6
|207 mm (unladen)
|-
|4371 mm
|1627 mm
|1907 mm
|5 metres
|-
|683 km
|20 Minutes
|-
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
|Rs. 23.6 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|-
|447 L
|4285 mm
|1800 mm
|1640 mm
|5.2 metres
|-
|543 km
|-
|-
|BE 6 SPORTEQVSUrban Cruiser Ebella
|VinFast VF7
|Rs. 21.89 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|-
|537 litres
|4550 mm
|1893 mm
|1596 mm
|-
|5.8 seconds
|510 km
|28 Minutes 10-70 %
|349 bhp, 500 Nm
|BE 6 SPORTEQVSVF7
|Tata Sierra.ev
|Rs. 18.79 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|-
|205
|447 L
|4340 mm
|1841 mm
|1750 mm
|5.32 metres
|-
|624 km
|-
|-
|BE 6 SPORTEQVSSierra.ev
|Tata Harrier EV
|Rs. 21.49 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|-
|502 litres
|4607 mm
|2132 mm
|1740 mm
|5.75 metres
|6.3 seconds
|622 km
|25 Minutes-120 kW DC Charger
|390 bhp, 504 Nm
|BE 6 SPORTEQVSHarrier EV
|Hyundai Creta EV
|Rs. 18.02 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4340 mm
|1790 mm
|1655 mm
|-
|-
|510 km
|-
|-
|BE 6 SPORTEQVSCreta EV
|BYD Atto 3
|Rs. 24.99 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|175 mm
|440 litres
|4455 mm
|1875 mm
|1615 mm
|-
|7.3 seconds
|521 km
|9.5-10 hours
|201 bhp, 310 Nm
|BE 6 SPORTEQVSAtto 3
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|170-210 kW
|Battery Capacity
|59-79 kWh
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Airbags
|6 Airbags
|Max Torque
|380 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|548-683 km
|Charging Time
|20 Minutes
Popular Mahindra Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Coupe Cars