Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 70.0 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Engine & Transmission Battery Capacity 70 kWh Driving Range 651 km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 380 Nm Transmission Automatic Max Power (bhp@rpm) 228 bhp Drivetrain RWD Battery Type Lithium Ion Charging Time 20 Minutes Fuel Type Electric Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5 metres Rear Suspension Multi-link (5-link) independent suspension & stabilizer bar Front Suspension McPherson strut i-link independent suspension & stabilizer bar,Passive suspension with FDD & MTV-CL Capacity No of Seating Rows 2 Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 5 Doors Dimensions & Weight Length 4371 mm Ground Clearance 207 mm (unladen) Wheelbase 2775 mm Height 1907 mm Width 1627 mm Comfort & Convenience Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Cruise Control Yes Drive Modes Names 6 - Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Custom and Snow Instrumentation Trip Meter Yes Average Speed Yes Clock Yes Locks & Security Central Locking Yes Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Rain-sensing Wipers Yes Rear Defogger Yes Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Lighting Daytime Running Lights Yes Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side) Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest Yes