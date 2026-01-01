The BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 70.0 kWh, featuring a 70 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 651 km, is priced at ₹24.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 70.0 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 651 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 70.0 kWh is powered by a 70 kWh battery pack that allows for 651 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 20 Minutes. The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 70.0 kWh include the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs and the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs.
The BE 6 SPORTEQ Three 70.0 kWh has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Trip Meter, Central Locking, Rain-sensing Wipers, Driver Armrest Storage, Daytime Running Lights, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Clock and Rear Defogger.
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026