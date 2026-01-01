Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Two 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Engine & Transmission Battery Capacity 59 kWh Electric Motor Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle) Driving Range 548 km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 360 Nm Transmission Automatic Max Power (bhp@rpm) 228 bhp Drivetrain RWD Battery Type Lithium Ion Fuel Type Electric Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5 metres Front Tyres 245 / 55 R19 Wheels Alloy Wheels Rear Suspension Multi-link (5-link) independent suspension & stabilizer bar Front Suspension McPherson strut i-link independent suspension & stabilizer bar,Passive suspension with FDD & MTV-CL Rear Tyres 245 / 55 R19 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 207 mm (unladen) Length 4371 mm Wheelbase 2775 mm Height 1907 mm Width 1627 mm Capacity No of Seating Rows 2 Seating Capacity 5 Person Doors 5 Doors Comfort & Convenience Keyless Start/ Button Start Yes Air Purifier No Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Drive Modes Names 6 - Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Custom and Snow Drive Modes Count 6 Instrumentation Trip Meter Yes Average Speed Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Yes Locks & Security Child Safety Lock Yes Central Locking Yes Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Body Kit Unibody/Monocoque Frame Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Power Windows Yes One Touch -Down Yes Rain-sensing Wipers Yes Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Yes Boot-lid Opener Yes Storage Driver Armrest Storage Yes Lighting Cornering Headlights No Headlights LED Tail Lights LED Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication Steering mounted controls Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Yes Safety Airbags 6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side) Overspeed Warning 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph ADAS No Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Armrest Yes