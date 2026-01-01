The BE 6 SPORTEQ Two 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger, featuring a 59 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 548 km, is priced at ₹22.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The BE 6 SPORTEQ Two 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger delivers a claimed single-charge range of 548 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The BE 6 SPORTEQ Two 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger is powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that allows for 548 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 360 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the BE 6 SPORTEQ Two 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella priced ₹23.6 Lakhs.
The BE 6 SPORTEQ Two 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Power Windows, Driver Armrest Storage, Headlight Height Adjuster, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.