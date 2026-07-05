Tata Sierra.ev Key Specs
- Range535 - 665 km
- Charging0.4 hrs
- Battery Capacity65 - 75 kWh
- Boot Space447 litres
- Motor Power138 kW
The legendary Sierra moniker has officially returned to the Indian automotive landscape in its ultimate modern avatar, and now it has received an all-electric iteration as well. Designed on the advanced Acti.ev+ architecture, the Tata Sierra EV seamlessly fuses nostalgic styling cues from the iconic 1990s original with cutting-edge electric performance. Positioned as a flagship mid-size electric SUV, it aims to redefine the premium electric vehicle segment with extensive driving ranges, a tech-loaded lounge-like cabin, and an optional all-wheel-drive configuration.
Discover everything you need to know about the latest mid-size electric SUV, including detailed pricing, specifications, battery range, and variant structures.
The Sierra EV is available across five distinct trim choices—Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered A. Buyers can choose between two high-capacity battery configurations and choice of rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or Quad Wheel Drive (QWD/AWD) drivetrains.
The official ex-showroom price list for the variants is detailed below:
|Variant
|63 kWh Battery (RWD)
|75 kWh Battery (RWD)
|75 kWh Battery (AWD / QWD)
|Pure
|₹18.79 Lakh
|—
|—
|Pure S
|₹19.99 Lakh
|—
|—
|Adventure
|₹20.99 Lakh
|₹22.19 Lakh
|—
|Empowered
|₹22.79 Lakh
|₹23.79 Lakh
|—
|Empowered A
|—
|₹24.79 Lakh
|₹25.99 Lakh
Note: Prices mentioned are introductory ex-showroom. Upgraded 7.2 kW AC home charging equipment and installation can be opted for at an additional cost of ₹49,000.
The Sierra EV is engineered to tackle both urban commutes and long highway road trips with ease. The vehicle features two distinct lithium-ion battery packs shared with its premium stablemates, offering rapid charging and robust performance metrics:
The SUV supports 120 kW DC fast charging, replenishing the battery from 20% to 80% in approximately 26 minutes (adding up to 263 km of range in just 15 minutes). For peace of mind, Tata Motors offers an industry-first 15-year lifetime battery warranty.
The flagship AWD variant also boasts a dedicated 540-degree underbody camera view and six terrain response modes: Normal, Grass/Snow, Mud/Gravel, Sand, Rock Crawl, and Custom.
On the outside, the Sierra EV retains its iconic, upright silhouette characterised by a long 2730mm wheelbase and a substantial 205mm ground clearance. While it mirrors its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling in proportions, the electric model stands apart with an aerodynamic, fully sealed body-colored front grille, sleek connected LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and low-resistance 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels. The signature alpine-style rear quarter glass windows, flush door handles, and a continuous rear LED light bar pay a perfect tribute to the legacy silhouette.
Stepping inside reveals a futuristic, lounge-style dashboard finished in a premium white and grey dual-tone colour scheme. The cabin layout is heavily dominated by a massive triple-screen infotainment architecture:
Comfort amenities include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, a multi-colour Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display (HUD), a digital key, and a premium 12-speaker JBL audio soundbar system with Dolby Atmos. The rear passenger compartment also features a signature "Boss Mode" adjustment to maximise legroom and under-thigh support. Furthermore, it supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging, transforming the SUV into a mobile power bank.
Built to achieve top-tier safety marks, the Sierra EV packages robust structural integrity with a comprehensive suite of active safety technologies. Standard and premium safety features include:
With bookings now open and deliveries starting mid-July 2026, the Tata Sierra EV faces competition in the rapidly growing premium mid-size electric SUV space. Its primary rivals include the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki eVitara, and the MG ZS EV.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Tata Sierra.ev
|Rs. 18.79 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|-
|205
|447 L
|4340 mm
|1841 mm
|1750 mm
|5.32 metres
|-
|624 km
|-
|-
|-
|Mahindra BE 6
|Rs. 18.9 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|207 mm
|455 litres
|4371 mm
|1907 mm
|1627 mm
|5 metres
|6.7 seconds
|683 km
|8 Hours
|-
|282 bhp, 380 Nm
|Sierra.evVSBE 6
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
|Rs. 23.6 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|447 L
|4285 mm
|1800 mm
|1640 mm
|5.2 metres
|-
|543 km
|-
|-
|-
|Sierra.evVSUrban Cruiser Ebella
|Hyundai Creta EV
|Rs. 18.02 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4340 mm
|1790 mm
|1655 mm
|-
|-
|510 km
|-
|-
|-
|Sierra.evVSCreta EV
|VinFast VF7
|Rs. 21.89 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|-
|537 litres
|4550 mm
|1893 mm
|1596 mm
|-
|5.8 seconds
|510 km
|28 Minutes 10-70 %
|-
|349 bhp, 500 Nm
|Sierra.evVSVF7
|MG ZS EV
|Rs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|6
|-
|448 litres
|4323 mm
|1809 mm
|1649 mm
|5.6 metres
|8.5 seconds
|461 Km
|9 hours
|129 kW
|174 bhp 280 Nm
|Sierra.evVSZS EV
|VinFast VF6
|Rs. 16.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sierra.evVSVF6
Tata Sierra.ev is available in the 7 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|138 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Battery Capacity
|65-75 kWh
|Airbags
|6 Airbags
|Max Torque
|315-504 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|535-665 km
|Charging Time
|26 Minutes (120 kW charger)
|Sunroof
|Panoramic
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