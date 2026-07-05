The legendary Sierra moniker has officially returned to the Indian automotive landscape in its ultimate modern avatar, and now it has received an all-electric iteration as well. Designed on the advanced Acti.ev+ architecture, the Tata Sierra EV seamlessly fuses nostalgic styling cues from the iconic 1990s original with cutting-edge electric performance. Positioned as a flagship mid-size electric SUV, it aims to redefine the premium electric vehicle segment with extensive driving ranges, a tech-loaded lounge-like cabin, and an optional all-wheel-drive configuration.

Discover everything you need to know about the latest mid-size electric SUV, including detailed pricing, specifications, battery range, and variant structures.

Tata Sierra EV Price List in India

The Sierra EV is available across five distinct trim choices—Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered A. Buyers can choose between two high-capacity battery configurations and choice of rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or Quad Wheel Drive (QWD/AWD) drivetrains.

The official ex-showroom price list for the variants is detailed below:

Variant 63 kWh Battery (RWD) 75 kWh Battery (RWD) 75 kWh Battery (AWD / QWD) Pure ₹ 18.79 Lakh — — Pure S ₹ 19.99 Lakh — — Adventure ₹ 20.99 Lakh ₹ 22.19 Lakh — Empowered ₹ 22.79 Lakh ₹ 23.79 Lakh — Empowered A — ₹ 24.79 Lakh ₹ 25.99 Lakh

Note: Prices mentioned are introductory ex-showroom. Upgraded 7.2 kW AC home charging equipment and installation can be opted for at an additional cost of ₹49,000.

Battery, Power, and Driving Range

The Sierra EV is engineered to tackle both urban commutes and long highway road trips with ease. The vehicle features two distinct lithium-ion battery packs shared with its premium stablemates, offering rapid charging and robust performance metrics:

63 kWh Battery (RWD): Generates 238 PS of power and 315 Nm of peak torque. It delivers a certified MIDC driving range of 565 km on a single charge.

Generates 238 PS of power and 315 Nm of peak torque. It delivers a certified MIDC driving range of on a single charge. 75 kWh Battery (RWD): Uses a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 238 PS of power and 315 Nm of torque, extending the certified MIDC driving range to an impressive 665 km .

Uses a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 238 PS of power and 315 Nm of torque, extending the certified MIDC driving range to an impressive . 75 kWh Battery (AWD / QWD): The flagship performance setup adds a second motor to the front axle, producing a combined torque of 504 Nm. It hits 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.8 seconds using Boost Mode and delivers a claimed range of 624 km.

Charging Times and Drivetrain Capabilities

The SUV supports 120 kW DC fast charging, replenishing the battery from 20% to 80% in approximately 26 minutes (adding up to 263 km of range in just 15 minutes). For peace of mind, Tata Motors offers an industry-first 15-year lifetime battery warranty.

The flagship AWD variant also boasts a dedicated 540-degree underbody camera view and six terrain response modes: Normal, Grass/Snow, Mud/Gravel, Sand, Rock Crawl, and Custom.

Exterior and Interior Design

Silhouette and Heritage Aesthetics

On the outside, the Sierra EV retains its iconic, upright silhouette characterised by a long 2730mm wheelbase and a substantial 205mm ground clearance. While it mirrors its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling in proportions, the electric model stands apart with an aerodynamic, fully sealed body-colored front grille, sleek connected LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and low-resistance 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels. The signature alpine-style rear quarter glass windows, flush door handles, and a continuous rear LED light bar pay a perfect tribute to the legacy silhouette.

Lounge-Like Cabin and Technology

Stepping inside reveals a futuristic, lounge-style dashboard finished in a premium white and grey dual-tone colour scheme. The cabin layout is heavily dominated by a massive triple-screen infotainment architecture:

12.3-inch primary touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 12.3-inch passenger entertainment display integrated into the passenger side of the dashboard.

integrated into the passenger side of the dashboard. 10.25-inch digital driver's display with integrated navigation maps.

Comfort amenities include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, a multi-colour Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display (HUD), a digital key, and a premium 12-speaker JBL audio soundbar system with Dolby Atmos. The rear passenger compartment also features a signature "Boss Mode" adjustment to maximise legroom and under-thigh support. Furthermore, it supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging, transforming the SUV into a mobile power bank.

Safety Features and Tech Suite

Built to achieve top-tier safety marks, the Sierra EV packages robust structural integrity with a comprehensive suite of active safety technologies. Standard and premium safety features include:

Six Airbags as standard across all variants.

Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite for automated highway cruising, lane assists, and collision mitigation.

suite for automated highway cruising, lane assists, and collision mitigation. 360-degree surround-view system upgraded to a 540-degree camera with an underbody trail view on higher trims.

with an underbody trail view on higher trims. Auto Park Assist with over 16 automated parking functions.

Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control, and Hill Hold Control.

All-Wheel Disc Brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS).

Key Rivals

With bookings now open and deliveries starting mid-July 2026, the Tata Sierra EV faces competition in the rapidly growing premium mid-size electric SUV space. Its primary rivals include the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki eVitara, and the MG ZS EV.