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TATA Sierra.ev

₹18.79 - 26.48 Lakhs*
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The legendary Sierra moniker has officially returned to the Indian automotive landscape in its ultimate modern avatar, and now it has received an all-electric iteration as well. Designed on the advanced Acti.ev+ architecture, the Tata Sierra EV seamlessly fuses nostalgic styling cues from the iconic 1990s original with cutting-edge electric performance. Positioned as a flagship mid-size electric SUV, it aims to redefine the premium electric vehicle segment with extensive driving ranges, a tech-loaded lounge-like cabin, and an optional all-wheel-drive configuration.

Discover everything you need to know about the latest mid-size electric SUV, including detailed pricing, specifications, battery range, and variant structures.

Tata Sierra EV Price List in India

The Sierra EV is available across five distinct trim choices—Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered A. Buyers can choose between two high-capacity battery configurations and choice of rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or Quad Wheel Drive (QWD/AWD) drivetrains.

The official ex-showroom price list for the variants is detailed below:

Variant63 kWh Battery (RWD)75 kWh Battery (RWD)75 kWh Battery (AWD / QWD)
Pure 18.79 Lakh
Pure S 19.99 Lakh
Adventure 20.99 Lakh 22.19 Lakh
Empowered 22.79 Lakh 23.79 Lakh
Empowered A 24.79 Lakh 25.99 Lakh

Note: Prices mentioned are introductory ex-showroom. Upgraded 7.2 kW AC home charging equipment and installation can be opted for at an additional cost of 49,000.

Battery, Power, and Driving Range

The Sierra EV is engineered to tackle both urban commutes and long highway road trips with ease. The vehicle features two distinct lithium-ion battery packs shared with its premium stablemates, offering rapid charging and robust performance metrics:

  • 63 kWh Battery (RWD): Generates 238 PS of power and 315 Nm of peak torque. It delivers a certified MIDC driving range of 565 km on a single charge.
  • 75 kWh Battery (RWD): Uses a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 238 PS of power and 315 Nm of torque, extending the certified MIDC driving range to an impressive 665 km.
  • 75 kWh Battery (AWD / QWD): The flagship performance setup adds a second motor to the front axle, producing a combined torque of 504 Nm. It hits 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.8 seconds using Boost Mode and delivers a claimed range of 624 km.

Charging Times and Drivetrain Capabilities

The SUV supports 120 kW DC fast charging, replenishing the battery from 20% to 80% in approximately 26 minutes (adding up to 263 km of range in just 15 minutes). For peace of mind, Tata Motors offers an industry-first 15-year lifetime battery warranty.

The flagship AWD variant also boasts a dedicated 540-degree underbody camera view and six terrain response modes: Normal, Grass/Snow, Mud/Gravel, Sand, Rock Crawl, and Custom.

Exterior and Interior Design

Silhouette and Heritage Aesthetics

On the outside, the Sierra EV retains its iconic, upright silhouette characterised by a long 2730mm wheelbase and a substantial 205mm ground clearance. While it mirrors its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling in proportions, the electric model stands apart with an aerodynamic, fully sealed body-colored front grille, sleek connected LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and low-resistance 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels. The signature alpine-style rear quarter glass windows, flush door handles, and a continuous rear LED light bar pay a perfect tribute to the legacy silhouette.

Lounge-Like Cabin and Technology

Stepping inside reveals a futuristic, lounge-style dashboard finished in a premium white and grey dual-tone colour scheme. The cabin layout is heavily dominated by a massive triple-screen infotainment architecture:

  • 12.3-inch primary touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
  • 12.3-inch passenger entertainment display integrated into the passenger side of the dashboard.
  • 10.25-inch digital driver's display with integrated navigation maps.

Comfort amenities include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, a multi-colour Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display (HUD), a digital key, and a premium 12-speaker JBL audio soundbar system with Dolby Atmos. The rear passenger compartment also features a signature "Boss Mode" adjustment to maximise legroom and under-thigh support. Furthermore, it supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging, transforming the SUV into a mobile power bank.

Safety Features and Tech Suite

Built to achieve top-tier safety marks, the Sierra EV packages robust structural integrity with a comprehensive suite of active safety technologies. Standard and premium safety features include:

  • Six Airbags as standard across all variants.
  • Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite for automated highway cruising, lane assists, and collision mitigation.
  • 360-degree surround-view system upgraded to a 540-degree camera with an underbody trail view on higher trims.
  • Auto Park Assist with over 16 automated parking functions.
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control, and Hill Hold Control.
  • All-Wheel Disc Brakes with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS).

Key Rivals

With bookings now open and deliveries starting mid-July 2026, the Tata Sierra EV faces competition in the rapidly growing premium mid-size electric SUV space. Its primary rivals include the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki eVitara, and the MG ZS EV.

Tata Sierra.ev Key Specs

  • Range iconRange
    535 - 665 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    0.4 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    65 - 75 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    447 litres
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    138 kW
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Tata Sierra.ev Variants

Tata Sierra.ev price starts at ₹ 18.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 26.48 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Sierra.ev comes in 16 variants. Tata Sierra.ev's top variant is Empowered AWD A 75.0 kWh ACFC.
16 Variants Available
Sierra.ev Pure 63.0 kWh
₹18.79 Lakhs*
63 kWh
535 km
Sierra.ev Pure 63.0 kWh ACFC
₹19.28 Lakhs*
63 kWh
535 km
Sierra.ev Pure S 63.0 kWh
₹19.99 Lakhs*
63 kWh
535 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Sierra.ev Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Jul 2026
The Tata Sierra EV, costing Rs 18.79-25.99 lakh, offers EMI details for informed financial planning and purchase decisions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
Indian automakers Tata and Mahindra expand electric SUV offerings amid rising Indian consumer interest, driven by high petrol prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
Tata Motors launches the Sierra EV with two battery options, offering ranges up to 530 km per charge.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
Tata Sierra EV offers a lifetime battery warranty for original owners, limited to 15 years.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Tata Motors launches Tata Sierra EV in India, offering advanced features, enhancing its stronghold in the electric vehicle market.Read Full Story

Tata Sierra.ev Visual Comparison

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Tata Sierra.ev comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Tata Sierra.ev
Tata Sierra.ev image
Rs. 18.79 LakhsOnwards-SUV-205447 L4340 mm1841 mm1750 mm5.32 metres-624 km---
Mahindra BE 6Mahindra BE 6 imageRs. 18.9 LakhsOnwards
4.4516
SUV7207 mm455 litres4371 mm1907 mm1627 mm5 metres6.7 seconds683 km8 Hours-282 bhp, 380 NmSierra.evVSBE 6
Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaToyota Urban Cruiser Ebella imageRs. 23.6 LakhsOnwards-SUV7-447 L4285 mm1800 mm1640 mm5.2 metres-543 km---Sierra.evVSUrban Cruiser Ebella
Hyundai Creta EVHyundai Creta EV imageRs. 18.02 LakhsOnwards
4.6101
SUV--447 L4340 mm1790 mm1655 mm--510 km---Sierra.evVSCreta EV
VinFast VF7VinFast VF7 imageRs. 21.89 LakhsOnwards
4.7136
SUV7-537 litres4550 mm1893 mm1596 mm-5.8 seconds510 km28 Minutes 10-70 %-349 bhp, 500 NmSierra.evVSVF7
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV imageRs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
3.21
SUV6-448 litres4323 mm1809 mm1649 mm5.6 metres8.5 seconds461 Km9 hours129 kW174 bhp 280 NmSierra.evVSZS EV
VinFast VF6VinFast VF6 imageRs. 16.49 LakhsOnwards-SUV------------Sierra.evVSVF6

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Tata Sierra.ev Images

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Tata Sierra.ev Colours

Tata Sierra.ev is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Andaman Adventure
Bengal Rouge
Coorg Cloud
Nainital Nocturne
Pristine White
Pure Grey
Rishikesh Rapids
Andaman adventure

Tata Sierra.ev Alternatives

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Sierra.evvsBE 6
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

23.6 Lakhs
Sierra.evvsUrban Cruiser Ebella
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

18.02 - 24.7 Lakhs
Sierra.evvsCreta EV
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Sierra.evvsVF7
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs
Sierra.evvsZS EV
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

16.99 - 19.49 Lakhs
Sierra.evvsCurvv EV

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Tata Sierra.ev Specifications and Features

Max Power138 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
Battery Capacity65-75 kWh
Airbags6 Airbags
Max Torque315-504 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range535-665 km
Charging Time26 Minutes (120 kW charger)
SunroofPanoramic
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