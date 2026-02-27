Tata Xpres Price:

Tata Xpres is priced between Rs. 5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Tata Xpres?

The Tata Xpres is available in 2 variants - Petrol, CNG.

What is the ground clearance of Tata Xpres?

Tata Xpres has a ground clearance of 170 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Tata Xpres?

Tata Xpres comes in both cng and petrol engine options, comes with 1199 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

What is the Seating Capacity of Tata Xpres?

Tata Xpres offers a 5 configuration.