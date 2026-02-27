Tata Xpres Key Specs
- Engine1199 - 1199 cc
- Power74.46 - 84.82 bhp
- FuelCNG | Petrol
- Boot Space227 litres
- Max Torque95 - 113 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
Tata Xpres is priced between Rs. 5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Tata Xpres is available in 2 variants - Petrol, CNG.
Tata Xpres has a ground clearance of 170 mm.
Tata Xpres comes in both cng and petrol engine options, comes with 1199 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.
Tata Xpres offers a 5 configuration.
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|2
|Max Torque
|95-113 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG,Petrol
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Sedan Cars