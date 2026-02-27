PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

TATA Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Tata Xpres Price:

Tata Xpres is priced between Rs. 5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Tata Xpres?

The Tata Xpres is available in 2 variants - Petrol, CNG.

What is the ground clearance of Tata Xpres?

Tata Xpres has a ground clearance of 170 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Tata Xpres?

Tata Xpres comes in both cng and petrol engine options, comes with 1199 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

What is the Seating Capacity of Tata Xpres?

Tata Xpres offers a 5 configuration.

Tata Xpres Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1199 - 1199 cc
  • Power iconPower
    74.46 - 84.82 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    CNG | Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    227 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    95 - 113 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Xpres SpecsView specs icon
Personal Finance Widget

Tata Xpres Variants

Tata Xpres price starts at ₹ 5.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Xpres comes in 2 variants. Tata Xpres's top variant is CNG.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
CNG
Manual
2 Variants Available
Xpres Petrol
₹5.59 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Xpres CNG
₹6.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details

Tata Xpres Latest Updates

Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
Top five family cars under Rs 12 lakh recommended for safety and comfort, ideal for four passengers.Read Full Story
Preferred Banner

Tata Xpres Images

Tata Xpres Image 1

Tata Xpres Related News

View all
 Tata Xpres Related News
Download brochure widget pattern
Download car brochure

Tata Xpres Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Checkmark iconColours & Specs
  • Checkmark iconDetailed info on specs & features
WhatsApp IconGet Brochure

Tata Xpres Specifications and Features

Body TypeSedan
Airbags2
Max Torque95-113 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG,Petrol
View all Xpres specs and features

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Cars

view all specs and features