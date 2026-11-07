Third-Party Car Insurance Explained: What It Covers and Why You Need It

An accident can affect more than the person driving. Another motorist may need repairs, or a pedestrian may suffer an injury. This is where understanding third-party cover becomes important. It describes insurance that covers certain legal liabilities to other people when your vehicle is involved in an accident.

Third-party car insurance covers eligible legal liabilities for injury, death or property damage caused to others in an accident. It is compulsory for vehicles used on public roads in India, but does not cover damage to your own car or theft.

In India, this protection is compulsory for cars used on public roads. Knowing who benefits and how a claim works makes the requirement easier to understand.

Who Is the Third Party?

The parties are the policyholder, insurer and the person who suffers an eligible loss. The third party could be a pedestrian, another driver or the owner of damaged property.

For instance, if your car strikes a parked scooter, its owner may seek compensation for the damage. The insurance deals with your covered legal liability, rather than paying automatically whenever a complaint is made.

What Losses Does the Protection Address?

Third-party liabilities generally fall into two areas. Understanding these can help you know when third-party car insurance applies.

Injury or Death of Another Person

An accident can cause medical expenses, lost income or a fatal injury. Where the insured person is legally liable, the policy responds to eligible compensation for bodily injury or death. The amount and process depend on the circumstances and applicable legal decisions.

Damage to Someone Else's Property

A collision may damage another vehicle, a shopfront, a boundary wall or other property. This cover addresses eligible legal liability for that loss, within the applicable policy and legal limits. It does not simply reimburse every bill presented by the other person.

Why Does Indian Law Make It Compulsory?

Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 requires qualifying insurance before a motor vehicle is used in a public place. The purpose is to provide a financial mechanism for compensation when road accidents harm other people. It also means a person seeking compensation does not depend entirely on the driver's personal finances.

The requirement applies to older vehicles as well as newly purchased cars. Driving without a valid policy can lead to legal penalties. An expired certificate does not meet the requirement, so renewal should be completed before the cover ends.

What It Does Not Replace

When choosing car insurance, remember that basic third-party cover does not pay for damage to your own vehicle or theft. Own-damage insurance can provide that additional protection, subject to its terms. Comprehensive plans combine own-damage and third-party protection.

Personal accident protection for an eligible owner-driver is also a separate requirement that may be met through qualifying existing cover. It should not be confused with compensation payable to another person.

What Happens When Someone Makes a Claim?

A third-party claim is not necessarily settled at a repair garage. Depending on the matter, liability and compensation may be determined through the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal or another applicable legal process. If an incident occurs:

Ensure people are safe and arrange medical assistance where needed.

Report the accident to the police as required and record relevant details.

Notify your insurer promptly and provide accurate information.

Keep the insurance certificate, registration details, licence and incident records available.

Cooperate with the insurer and follow instructions about notices or legal proceedings.

Avoid making commitments about compensation without discussing the matter with your insurer. A claim depends on the facts, evidence, applicable law and policy conditions.

Choosing the Right Level of Protection

Third-party cover fulfils the mandatory liability requirement, but the decision about protection for your own car is separate. Consider its age, everyday use and your ability to meet repair expenses.

For a valuable or frequently used vehicle, own-damage protection may be worth reviewing. The sensible choice is the one you understand and can maintain without gaps in cover.

Final Thoughts

Third-party protection exists because an accident can leave someone else facing injury or property loss. It addresses specified legal liabilities, giving affected people a route to compensation.

Keep the cover active, understand its purpose and read the policy terms before you need to make a claim. All benefits and payments remain subject to the applicable policy conditions and law.

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