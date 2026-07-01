Tata Tiago EV Key Specs
- Range226 - 285 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity19.2 - 24 kWh
- Boot Space447 litres
- Motor Power73.75 kW
Tata Motors has launched the updated 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift in India at a starting price of ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback receives a major design overhaul along with a significantly upgraded feature list and enhanced safety package. Unlike the previous version, the updated Tiago EV now carries a more distinct identity compared to its ICE-powered sibling.
The updated Tata Tiago EV arrives at a time when rising fuel prices are once again pushing buyers towards electric mobility solutions. Tata Motors is offering the electric hatchback with multiple battery options, fast-charging capability, and a segment-first lifetime battery warranty.
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift is priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers opting for a complete vehicle purchase. Prices for the 24 kWh battery start at Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Motors is additionally offering the hatchback under its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme. Under this model, the Tiago EV is priced from ₹4.69 lakh, with a battery rental cost of ₹2.60 per kilometre driven.
The updated Tata Tiago EV facelift was officially launched in India in 2026 alongside the new-generation Tata Tiago ICE hatchback.
The Tata Tiago EV facelift is offered in six exterior colour options, namely Dehradun Dew, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White.
The Tata Tiago EV facelift is available with two battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh battery pack and a larger 24 kWh battery pack.
The larger battery pack supports faster charging capability and can deliver up to 100 km of range in 18 minutes using fast charging technology. Tata Motors claims the charging system supports operation in temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius.
The bigger battery pack offers a claimed driving range of up to 285 km on a single charge.
Tata Motors is also offering a lifetime warranty with unlimited kilometres on the battery packs, which the company claims is a segment-first offering.
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift receives a significantly revised exterior design that clearly differentiates it from the ICE-powered Tiago. The front fascia now features a body-coloured closed-off grille panel, slimmer LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps, and a redesigned bumper with sharper detailing.
The electric hatchback also gets redesigned 14-inch aero-style alloy wheels, gloss-black ORVMs, Tata.ev branding on the doors, a shark-fin antenna, and connected LED tail lamps at the rear. A gloss-black strip stretches across the tailgate, while the rear bumper has also been redesigned.
Inside, the Tiago EV gets a more premium and contemporary dashboard layout with a dual-tone cabin theme, textured inserts, and improved upholstery materials. The cabin now features dual free-standing digital displays, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster.
The steering wheel adopts a new two-spoke layout with an illuminated Tata.ev logo at the centre. Other convenience features include dual wireless smartphone chargers, auto-folding ORVMs, front armrest with storage, cooled glovebox, electric tailgate, air purifier, rear AC vents, and multiple charging ports.
The Tata Tiago EV facelift comes equipped with more than 90 safety features. It now gets six airbags as standard along with a 360-degree surround-view camera system and blind spot monitor.
Additional safety and driver assistance features include electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold control, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and front auto defogger.
The hatchback also features cameras integrated into the ORVMs, front fascia, and rear section to support the surround-view monitoring system.
The Tata Tiago EV competes against models such as the Citroen eC3 in the Indian electric hatchback segment.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Tata Tiago EV
|Rs. 6.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6
|165 mm
|447 L
|3825 mm
|1684 mm
|1562 mm
|5.1 metres
|-
|215 km
|-
|-
|MG Comet EV
|Rs. 7.5 LakhsOnwards
|2
|-
|-
|2974 mm
|1505 mm
|1640 mm
|4.2 metres
|19.97 seconds
|230 km
|7 hours
|41 bhp, 110 Nm
|Tiago EVVSComet EV
Electric vehicles have become a solution ot the global problem of carbon emissions. Driving on electricity and eliminating fossil fuels significantly reduces harmful carbon emissions. However, the high upfront acquisition cost has been a deterrent to the success of electric vehicles in India, along with a lack of infrastructure confining them to urban environments. However, Tata Motors has introduced a facelifted version of its electric hatchback, the Tiago.ev, at an introductory price of ₹6.99 lakh, making it the most affordable EV in India, undercutting the MG Comet EV by more than ₹60,000. Not only that, but the 2026 Tiago.ev looks sharper and is more feature-rich, alongside an improved range figure.
The exterior of the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev has been extensively revamped, with new slimmer LED headlamps, eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, a camera on the front bumper, a single-piece front bumper with the closed-off front grille and closed-off airdams, summing up the front fascia of the electric hatchback.
The side profile of the electric hatchback received a few minor updates as well, including grey cladding on wheel arches, 14-inch wheels with wheel covers, Tata.ev badging on the front doors, blacked-out ORVMs with blind spot monitoring cameras, chrome garnish on door handles and a blacked-out roof. The rear, on the other hand, received extensive updates with slimmer LED taillamps along with a faux connected lightbar, new rear bumper, rear wiper, rear washer, rear defogger and a new position of the rear parking camera, among others.
New colours, including Dehradun Dew and Sobo Surge, have been introduced to enhance the appeal of the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev.
The interior of the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev remains similar to that of its ICE counterpart. One of the key highlights of the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev is its interior and the host of features it offers. Stepping into the electric hatchback’s cabin is one of the easiest owing to its size, but it makes you feel like a bigger, more premium car on the inside. The Tiago.ev boasts a layered dashboard design with fabric inserts, blue and grey fabric upholstery, fabric inserts on the door panels, i-Toggle power window switches, bolstered under-thigh supports for front and rear seats, a front centre armrest with storage and fixed headrests.
The cabin is well laid out, with the five-inch digital instrument cluster offering perfect visibility of the road, and the brightness of the cluster is well adjusted to the cabin. The readings are sharp and crisp, offering better clarity for drivers. The 10.25-inch floating digital infotainment system is smooth and offers great feedback, along with displaying the feed from the 360-degree camera, while the two-spoke steering wheel has been slightly changed. The steering wheel now gets a monochromatic finish in black, and the illuminated logo on the steering wheel has been replaced by a silver sticker-like Tata.ev badging. In addition, the pairing process is fairly simple to understand and seamless. Additionally, the updated Tiago.ev gets redesigned AC vents, a redesigned HVAC control console, regen braking controls, and dual smartphone decks with two USB Type-C charging ports, among other changes. The rotary knob for selecting drive modes feels great to use, despite a slight delay when shifting and poor daytime illumination.
The experience of the backseat of the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev is fairly similar to its ICE counterpart, with its rear AC vents, a bench seat layout with no 60:40 split, bolstered underthigh support, fixed headrest, magazine holder on front seatbacks, and no pressure sensor in the rear seats, which means the car will beep for a couple of minutes if the rear seatbelts aren’t clipped in.
The 2026 Tata Tiago.ev gets the same battery pack options as the outgoing model, including a 19-kWh battery pack and a 24-kWh battery pack. The battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor placed on the front axle, producing approximately 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and 73.75 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, respectively. Moreover, the Indian automaker is offering a warranty of 8-years or 1.6 lakh km, whichever comes first, on the 19-kWh battery pack and a lifetime warranty on the 24-kWh battery pack.
We drove the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev in Bengaluru, a city which is famous for its endless traffic congestion alongside its IT sector. However, driving the Tiago.ev in a densely populated city felt like a piece of cake. The electric hatchback is extremely light on its toes and can change direction at the last minute as well. We drove through open roads as well as through city traffic, and the electric hatchback excelled on both. While the car in City mode offers a relaxed driving experience in city mode, wherein the electric hatchback is a little lazy to accelerate, getting you up to city speeds and maintaining them extremely well. However, a quick overtake can be an issue considering the power delivery is linear, and the surge of power needed to make the overtake is just not there. The ride is extremely comfortable, with the suspension setup being perfect for the city’s speed bumps and rough patches of road.
I went over multiple speed bumps and rough patches of road during my drive in Bengaluru, and the Tiago.ev took them in its stride pretty well. I was well-placed in the driver’s seat and not for one moment did I feel that I was being tossed around in the cabin, courtesy of bad patches of road. The car moved extremely well in and out of traffic, with manoeuvrability being its strongest aspect owing to its dimensions.
I drove the car in sports mode as well, and honestly, this mode transforms the 2026 Tiago.ev from an electric hatchback to a go-kart really quickly. As soon as I shifted to Sports mode, the surge of power felt unreal since it came on so quickly and so brutally. It really pins you back to the seat till you let go of the accelerator, while the electric hatchback tops out at 122 kmph. For quick overtakes, I often switched it to sports mode, using the power surge to get ahead. I drove the car for approximately 50 km, both in city mode and sports mode, with an initial reading showing a range of 205 km, and by the time we were done with the drive, it showed a range of approximately 105 km. This includes the car being left on for 45 minutes during the shoot, and at least five 0 to 100 kmph runs in Sports mode, which indicates that the C75 range reading which the company has provided is more or less accurate.
The 2026 Tata Tiago.ev is hands-down the best entry-level electric hatchback I’ve driven. The ride comfort, the manoeuvrability and the ability to switch from a relaxed drive experience to a sporty one make it a perfect everyday car. I can assure you that when you are driving this car, it would be tough to have a dull day, especially when it sports mode. Add to it the price at which it is being sold and the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, which has been introduced with this electric hatchback, makes it even more affordable at ₹4.69 lakh with ₹2.6 per km battery rental. The price of the Tiago.ev with BaaS takes it to the same price point as the ICE base variant, eliminating higher upfront acquisition costs. If I were to buy a small hatchback to get away from the rising petrol prices, the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev would be extremely high up on my list.
Tata Tiago EV is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|73.75 kW
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|19.2-24 kWh
|Max Torque
|110-114 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|226-285 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
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