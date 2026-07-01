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TATA Tiago EV

₹6.99 - 9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Tata Motors has launched the updated 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift in India at a starting price of 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback receives a major design overhaul along with a significantly upgraded feature list and enhanced safety package. Unlike the previous version, the updated Tiago EV now carries a more distinct identity compared to its ICE-powered sibling.

The updated Tata Tiago EV arrives at a time when rising fuel prices are once again pushing buyers towards electric mobility solutions. Tata Motors is offering the electric hatchback with multiple battery options, fast-charging capability, and a segment-first lifetime battery warranty.

Tata Tiago EV: Price

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift is priced between 6.99 lakh and 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers opting for a complete vehicle purchase. Prices for the 24 kWh battery start at Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors is additionally offering the hatchback under its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme. Under this model, the Tiago EV is priced from 4.69 lakh, with a battery rental cost of 2.60 per kilometre driven.

Tata Tiago EV: Launch Date

The updated Tata Tiago EV facelift was officially launched in India in 2026 alongside the new-generation Tata Tiago ICE hatchback.

Tata Tiago EV: Variants & Colours

The Tata Tiago EV facelift is offered in six exterior colour options, namely Dehradun Dew, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White.

Tata Tiago EV: Range & Battery

The Tata Tiago EV facelift is available with two battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh battery pack and a larger 24 kWh battery pack.

The larger battery pack supports faster charging capability and can deliver up to 100 km of range in 18 minutes using fast charging technology. Tata Motors claims the charging system supports operation in temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius.

The bigger battery pack offers a claimed driving range of up to 285 km on a single charge.

Tata Motors is also offering a lifetime warranty with unlimited kilometres on the battery packs, which the company claims is a segment-first offering.

Tata Tiago EV: Specs & Features

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift receives a significantly revised exterior design that clearly differentiates it from the ICE-powered Tiago. The front fascia now features a body-coloured closed-off grille panel, slimmer LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps, and a redesigned bumper with sharper detailing.

The electric hatchback also gets redesigned 14-inch aero-style alloy wheels, gloss-black ORVMs, Tata.ev branding on the doors, a shark-fin antenna, and connected LED tail lamps at the rear. A gloss-black strip stretches across the tailgate, while the rear bumper has also been redesigned.

Inside, the Tiago EV gets a more premium and contemporary dashboard layout with a dual-tone cabin theme, textured inserts, and improved upholstery materials. The cabin now features dual free-standing digital displays, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The steering wheel adopts a new two-spoke layout with an illuminated Tata.ev logo at the centre. Other convenience features include dual wireless smartphone chargers, auto-folding ORVMs, front armrest with storage, cooled glovebox, electric tailgate, air purifier, rear AC vents, and multiple charging ports.

Tata Tiago EV: Safety

The Tata Tiago EV facelift comes equipped with more than 90 safety features. It now gets six airbags as standard along with a 360-degree surround-view camera system and blind spot monitor.

Additional safety and driver assistance features include electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold control, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and front auto defogger.

The hatchback also features cameras integrated into the ORVMs, front fascia, and rear section to support the surround-view monitoring system.

Tata Tiago EV: Rivals

The Tata Tiago EV competes against models such as the Citroen eC3 in the Indian electric hatchback segment.

Tata Tiago EV Key Specs

  • Range iconRange
    226 - 285 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    19.2 - 24 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    447 litres
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    73.75 kW
View All Tiago EV SpecsView specs icon

Tata Tiago EV Videos

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Tata Tiago.ev: 0-100 km/h test
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Tata Tiago.ev: 0-100 km/h test

2026 Tata Tiago & Tiago EV launched!
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2026 Tata Tiago & Tiago EV launched!

Tata Tiago EV Variants

Tata Tiago EV price starts at ₹ 6.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tiago EV comes in 4 variants. Tata Tiago EV's top variant is Creative Plus 24 kWh.
4 Variants Available
Tiago EV Smart 19.2 kWh
₹6.99 Lakhs*
19.2 kWh
170 km
Tiago EV Pure Plus 19.2 kWh
₹8.49 Lakhs*
19.2 kWh
170 km
Tiago EV Pure Plus 24 kWh
₹9.49 Lakhs*
19.2 kWh
215 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Tiago EV Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Policymakers prefer pure EVs over hybrids, causing tension between local EV makers and Japanese automakers, affecting market dynamics.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Jun 2026
Apple's iOS 27 will expand CarPlay's video capabilities, allowing dedicated apps for video playback while stationary in vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago.ev offers budget-friendly pricing, comfort, advanced features, and strong warranties, enhancing electric vehicle accessibility in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago.ev offers an affordable, feature-rich electric hatchback, enhancing urban driving experiences with improved performance and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
Tata Motors recently launched the updated Tiago EV, featuring distinct design elements, competitive pricing, and various battery options.Read Full Story

Tata Tiago EV Visual Comparison

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Tata Tiago EV comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV image
Rs. 6.99 LakhsOnwards-6165 mm447 L3825 mm1684 mm1562 mm5.1 metres-215 km--
MG Comet EVMG Comet EV imageRs. 7.5 LakhsOnwards
4.72
2--2974 mm1505 mm1640 mm4.2 metres19.97 seconds230 km7 hours41 bhp, 110 NmTiago EVVSComet EV

Tata Tiago EV Expert Review

By: Saptak Bardhan
By: Saptak Bardhan
4
Performance
5
Safety
4
Design
5
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

Great ride qualitySport modePhysical AC controls

Cons

Fixed headrestsNo wireless smartphone chargerNo rear 65W USB Type-C charging port

Electric vehicles have become a solution ot the global problem of carbon emissions. Driving on electricity and eliminating fossil fuels significantly reduces harmful carbon emissions. However, the high upfront acquisition cost has been a deterrent to the success of electric vehicles in India, along with a lack of infrastructure confining them to urban environments. However, Tata Motors has introduced a facelifted version of its electric hatchback, the Tiago.ev, at an introductory price of 6.99 lakh, making it the most affordable EV in India, undercutting the MG Comet EV by more than 60,000. Not only that, but the 2026 Tiago.ev looks sharper and is more feature-rich, alongside an improved range figure.

2026 Tata Tiago.ev Exterior

The exterior of the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev has been extensively revamped, with new slimmer LED headlamps, eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, a camera on the front bumper, a single-piece front bumper with the closed-off front grille and closed-off airdams, summing up the front fascia of the electric hatchback.

2026 Tata Tiago.ev front
2026 Tata Tiago.ev front

The side profile of the electric hatchback received a few minor updates as well, including grey cladding on wheel arches, 14-inch wheels with wheel covers, Tata.ev badging on the front doors, blacked-out ORVMs with blind spot monitoring cameras, chrome garnish on door handles and a blacked-out roof. The rear, on the other hand, received extensive updates with slimmer LED taillamps along with a faux connected lightbar, new rear bumper, rear wiper, rear washer, rear defogger and a new position of the rear parking camera, among others.

2026 Tata Tiago.ev Rear
2026 Tata Tiago.ev Rear

New colours, including Dehradun Dew and Sobo Surge, have been introduced to enhance the appeal of the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev.

2026 Tata Tiago.ev Interior

The interior of the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev remains similar to that of its ICE counterpart. One of the key highlights of the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev is its interior and the host of features it offers. Stepping into the electric hatchback’s cabin is one of the easiest owing to its size, but it makes you feel like a bigger, more premium car on the inside. The Tiago.ev boasts a layered dashboard design with fabric inserts, blue and grey fabric upholstery, fabric inserts on the door panels, i-Toggle power window switches, bolstered under-thigh supports for front and rear seats, a front centre armrest with storage and fixed headrests.

2026 Tata Tiago.ev Interior
2026 Tata Tiago.ev Interior

The cabin is well laid out, with the five-inch digital instrument cluster offering perfect visibility of the road, and the brightness of the cluster is well adjusted to the cabin. The readings are sharp and crisp, offering better clarity for drivers. The 10.25-inch floating digital infotainment system is smooth and offers great feedback, along with displaying the feed from the 360-degree camera, while the two-spoke steering wheel has been slightly changed. The steering wheel now gets a monochromatic finish in black, and the illuminated logo on the steering wheel has been replaced by a silver sticker-like Tata.ev badging. In addition, the pairing process is fairly simple to understand and seamless. Additionally, the updated Tiago.ev gets redesigned AC vents, a redesigned HVAC control console, regen braking controls, and dual smartphone decks with two USB Type-C charging ports, among other changes. The rotary knob for selecting drive modes feels great to use, despite a slight delay when shifting and poor daytime illumination.

The experience of the backseat of the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev is fairly similar to its ICE counterpart, with its rear AC vents, a bench seat layout with no 60:40 split, bolstered underthigh support, fixed headrest, magazine holder on front seatbacks, and no pressure sensor in the rear seats, which means the car will beep for a couple of minutes if the rear seatbelts aren’t clipped in.

2026 Tata Tiago.ev Battery Options

The 2026 Tata Tiago.ev gets the same battery pack options as the outgoing model, including a 19-kWh battery pack and a 24-kWh battery pack. The battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor placed on the front axle, producing approximately 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and 73.75 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, respectively. Moreover, the Indian automaker is offering a warranty of 8-years or 1.6 lakh km, whichever comes first, on the 19-kWh battery pack and a lifetime warranty on the 24-kWh battery pack.

2026 Tata Tiago.ev Drive Review

We drove the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev in Bengaluru, a city which is famous for its endless traffic congestion alongside its IT sector. However, driving the Tiago.ev in a densely populated city felt like a piece of cake. The electric hatchback is extremely light on its toes and can change direction at the last minute as well. We drove through open roads as well as through city traffic, and the electric hatchback excelled on both. While the car in City mode offers a relaxed driving experience in city mode, wherein the electric hatchback is a little lazy to accelerate, getting you up to city speeds and maintaining them extremely well. However, a quick overtake can be an issue considering the power delivery is linear, and the surge of power needed to make the overtake is just not there. The ride is extremely comfortable, with the suspension setup being perfect for the city’s speed bumps and rough patches of road.

2026 Tata Tiago.ev Drive review
2026 Tata Tiago.ev Drive review

I went over multiple speed bumps and rough patches of road during my drive in Bengaluru, and the Tiago.ev took them in its stride pretty well. I was well-placed in the driver’s seat and not for one moment did I feel that I was being tossed around in the cabin, courtesy of bad patches of road. The car moved extremely well in and out of traffic, with manoeuvrability being its strongest aspect owing to its dimensions.

I drove the car in sports mode as well, and honestly, this mode transforms the 2026 Tiago.ev from an electric hatchback to a go-kart really quickly. As soon as I shifted to Sports mode, the surge of power felt unreal since it came on so quickly and so brutally. It really pins you back to the seat till you let go of the accelerator, while the electric hatchback tops out at 122 kmph. For quick overtakes, I often switched it to sports mode, using the power surge to get ahead. I drove the car for approximately 50 km, both in city mode and sports mode, with an initial reading showing a range of 205 km, and by the time we were done with the drive, it showed a range of approximately 105 km. This includes the car being left on for 45 minutes during the shoot, and at least five 0 to 100 kmph runs in Sports mode, which indicates that the C75 range reading which the company has provided is more or less accurate.

2026 Tata Tiago.ev Conclusion

The 2026 Tata Tiago.ev is hands-down the best entry-level electric hatchback I’ve driven. The ride comfort, the manoeuvrability and the ability to switch from a relaxed drive experience to a sporty one make it a perfect everyday car. I can assure you that when you are driving this car, it would be tough to have a dull day, especially when it sports mode. Add to it the price at which it is being sold and the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, which has been introduced with this electric hatchback, makes it even more affordable at 4.69 lakh with 2.6 per km battery rental. The price of the Tiago.ev with BaaS takes it to the same price point as the ICE base variant, eliminating higher upfront acquisition costs. If I were to buy a small hatchback to get away from the rising petrol prices, the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev would be extremely high up on my list.

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Tata Tiago EV Images

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Tata Tiago EV Colours

Tata Tiago EV is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Pangong Pulse
Sobo Surge
Dehradun Dew
Pangong pulse

Tata Tiago EV Alternatives

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV

7.5 - 10 Lakhs
Tiago EVvsComet EV

Tata Tiago EV Related News

Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV base variants comparison: Price and specifications
1 Jun 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Variant-wise price, battery, features explained
29 May 2026
The Tiago does not get any mechanical changes for 2026.
Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift 2026 LIVE Launch: Prices, Features, Range, Paddle Shifters, 360 Camera & More
28 May 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
2026 Tata Tiago EV launched at 6.99 lakh; BaaS starts at 4.69 lakh
28 May 2026
Tata Tiago EV facelift will come with a plethora of changes across exterior and interior.
⁠2026 Tata Tiago EV revealed ahead of May 28 launch. Top 6 changes it received
21 May 2026
View all
 Tata Tiago EV Related News

Tata Tiago EV Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power73.75 kW
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity19.2-24 kWh
Max Torque110-114 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range226-285 km
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
View all Tiago EV specs and features

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