Tata Motors has launched the updated 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift in India at a starting price of ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback receives a major design overhaul along with a significantly upgraded feature list and enhanced safety package. Unlike the previous version, the updated Tiago EV now carries a more distinct identity compared to its ICE-powered sibling.

The updated Tata Tiago EV arrives at a time when rising fuel prices are once again pushing buyers towards electric mobility solutions. Tata Motors is offering the electric hatchback with multiple battery options, fast-charging capability, and a segment-first lifetime battery warranty.

Tata Tiago EV: Price

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift is priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers opting for a complete vehicle purchase. Prices for the 24 kWh battery start at Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors is additionally offering the hatchback under its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme. Under this model, the Tiago EV is priced from ₹4.69 lakh, with a battery rental cost of ₹2.60 per kilometre driven.

Tata Tiago EV: Launch Date

The updated Tata Tiago EV facelift was officially launched in India in 2026 alongside the new-generation Tata Tiago ICE hatchback.

Tata Tiago EV: Variants & Colours

The Tata Tiago EV facelift is offered in six exterior colour options, namely Dehradun Dew, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White.

Tata Tiago EV: Range & Battery

The Tata Tiago EV facelift is available with two battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh battery pack and a larger 24 kWh battery pack.

The larger battery pack supports faster charging capability and can deliver up to 100 km of range in 18 minutes using fast charging technology. Tata Motors claims the charging system supports operation in temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius.

The bigger battery pack offers a claimed driving range of up to 285 km on a single charge.

Tata Motors is also offering a lifetime warranty with unlimited kilometres on the battery packs, which the company claims is a segment-first offering.

Tata Tiago EV: Specs & Features

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift receives a significantly revised exterior design that clearly differentiates it from the ICE-powered Tiago. The front fascia now features a body-coloured closed-off grille panel, slimmer LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps, and a redesigned bumper with sharper detailing.

The electric hatchback also gets redesigned 14-inch aero-style alloy wheels, gloss-black ORVMs, Tata.ev branding on the doors, a shark-fin antenna, and connected LED tail lamps at the rear. A gloss-black strip stretches across the tailgate, while the rear bumper has also been redesigned.

Inside, the Tiago EV gets a more premium and contemporary dashboard layout with a dual-tone cabin theme, textured inserts, and improved upholstery materials. The cabin now features dual free-standing digital displays, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The steering wheel adopts a new two-spoke layout with an illuminated Tata.ev logo at the centre. Other convenience features include dual wireless smartphone chargers, auto-folding ORVMs, front armrest with storage, cooled glovebox, electric tailgate, air purifier, rear AC vents, and multiple charging ports.

Tata Tiago EV: Safety

The Tata Tiago EV facelift comes equipped with more than 90 safety features. It now gets six airbags as standard along with a 360-degree surround-view camera system and blind spot monitor.

Additional safety and driver assistance features include electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold control, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and front auto defogger.

The hatchback also features cameras integrated into the ORVMs, front fascia, and rear section to support the surround-view monitoring system.

Tata Tiago EV: Rivals

The Tata Tiago EV competes against models such as the Citroen eC3 in the Indian electric hatchback segment.