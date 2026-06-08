hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsTataTiago EVCreative Plus 24 kWh
Tiago EVPriceRangeSpecifications
Tata Tiago EV Front Right View
1/19
Tata Tiago EV Right View
2/19
Tata Tiago EV Rear View
3/19
Tata Tiago EV Front View
4/19
Tata Tiago EV Left View
5/19
Tata Tiago EV Rear Right View
View all Images
6/19

Tata Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh

Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh Prices

The Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh, featuring a 19.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 215 km, is priced at ₹10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh Range

The Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 215 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh Colours

The Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh is available in 3 colour options: Pangong Pulse, Sobo Surge, Dehradun Dew.

Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh Battery & Range

The Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 215 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 114 Nm of torque.

Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh include the MG Comet EV priced between ₹7.5 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs.

Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh Specs & Features

The Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Vehicle Tracking Via App, Cruise Control and Average Speed.

Tata Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh Price

Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
43,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,593
EMI@22,667/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
19.2 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Driving Range
215 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
74 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Engine
Liquid Cooled
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with Coil Spring Mounted on Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Independent Lower wishbone, McPherson (Dual Path) Strut Type
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3825 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm
Height
1562 mm
Width
1684 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
447 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
2 - City & Sport

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; Driver One-touch up
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear Door Pockets
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 8 years or 160000 km (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date)
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 8 years or 160000 km (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Speakers
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Display
HD Touch-screen
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags :Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh EMI
EMI20,401 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,49,133
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,49,133
Interest Amount
2,74,901
Payable Amount
12,24,034

Tata Tiago EV other Variants

Tiago EV Smart 19.2 kWh

₹7.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,000
RTO
9,000
Insurance
32,577
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,41,077
EMI@15,929/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tiago EV Pure Plus 19.2 kWh

₹8.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,49,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
37,835
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,99,335
EMI@19,330/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tiago EV Pure Plus 24 kWh

₹10.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,49,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
41,341
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,02,841
EMI@21,555/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Tiago EV Alternatives

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV

7.5 - 10 Lakhs
Tiago EVvsComet EV

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.27 - 11.74 Lakhs
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

BMW X6

BMW X6

1.78 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Citroen eC3X

Citroen eC3X

11.99 - 13.26 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bioflex

7.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda Kodiaq RS

45 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Renault Kwid Facelift

Renault Kwid Facelift

4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton

11 - 18 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers