The Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh, featuring a 19.2 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 215 km, is priced at ₹10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 215 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh is available in 3 colour options: Pangong Pulse, Sobo Surge, Dehradun Dew.
The Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack that allows for 215 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 114 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh include the MG Comet EV priced between ₹7.5 Lakhs - 10 Lakhs.
The Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh has Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Vehicle Tracking Via App, Cruise Control and Average Speed.