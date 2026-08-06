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TOYOTA Innova Hycross

₹18.86 - 30.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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The premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment in India has undergone a massive transformation, led by the highly successful Toyota Innova Hycross. Carrying the legendary Innova moniker, this vehicle represents a distinct and sophisticated shift from its predecessors. Moving away from the traditional ladder-frame chassis and diesel engine setup, the Innova Hycross relies on a modern monocoque construction, front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout, and self-charging hybrid electric technology.

In 2026, the Toyota Innova Hycross remains the absolute benchmark for large families and fleet operators seeking an unmatched combination of low running costs, supreme ride comfort, premium space, and legendary Japanese reliability.

Toyota Innova Hycross Price and Variants

The Toyota Innova Hycross is available in both pure petrol and self-charging strong hybrid configurations, spread across multiple key trims. This allows buyers to choose between high-efficiency commuter setups and tech-laden premium highway cruisers.

Below are the ex-showroom prices for the 10 core variants available:

Variant NameFuel TypeSeating ConfigurationEx-Showroom Price
Innova Hycross GX 7 STRPetrol7-Seater 18.86 Lakhs
Innova Hycross GX 8 STRPetrol8-Seater 18.91 Lakhs
Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STRPetrol8-Seater 20.12 Lakhs
Innova Hycross GX (O) 7 STRPetrol7-Seater 20.25 Lakhs
Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STRStrong Hybrid7-Seater 25.90 Lakhs
Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 8 STRStrong Hybrid8-Seater 25.95 Lakhs
Innova Hycross VX (O) Hybrid 7 STRStrong Hybrid7-Seater 27.84 Lakhs
Innova Hycross VX (O) Hybrid 8 STRStrong Hybrid8-Seater 27.89 Lakhs
Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STRStrong Hybrid7-Seater 30.20 Lakhs
Innova Hycross ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STRStrong Hybrid7-Seater 30.83 Lakhs

Technical Specifications and Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Innova Hycross offers two distinct 1,987 cc (2.0-litre) four-cylinder TNGA petrol engine options, both sending power exclusively to the front wheels.

1. The 2.0-Litre Pure Petrol Engine

  • Engine Type: 2.0L TNGA 4-Cylinder In-line VVTi
  • Transmission: Direct Shift CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)
  • Maximum Power: 170 bhp at 6600 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 209 Nm at 4400–5200 rpm
  • ARAI-Certified Mileage: 16.13 kmpl
  • Driving Character: Exceptionally smooth with linear power delivery, ideal for urban commutes and relaxed cruising.

2. The 2.0-Litre Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Powertrain

  • Engine Type: 2.0L TNGA 5th Generation VVTi Atkinson Cycle Engine + Electric Motor
  • Transmission: e-CVT (Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission)
  • Combined System Power: 186.4 bhp at 6600 rpm
  • Engine Torque: 188 Nm at 4398–5196 rpm
  • Electric Motor Torque: 206 Nm
  • ARAI-Certified Mileage: 23.24 kmpl
  • Driving Character: Pin-drop silent startup in EV mode, seamless transition between the electric motor and petrol engine, and blistering efficiency that defies the vehicle's large footprint.

Dimensions and Road Presence

The Innova Hycross is designed with tough, muscular SUV elements, featuring a raised bonnet line, an imposing front grille, and strong character lines that give it massive road presence.

  • Overall Length: 4,755 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,850 mm
  • Overall Height: 1,795 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
  • Ground Clearance: 185 mm
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 Litres
  • Tyre Size: Up to 225/50 R18 (on ZX and ZX (O) variants)

The long 2,850 mm wheelbase directly translates into a vast cabin floor, allowing for uncompromised third-row legroom and class-leading second-row comfort.

Interior Comfort, Luxury, and Connectivity

The cabin of the Innova Hycross is built like a premium mobile lounge, loaded with features that maximise passenger convenience during long journeys.

  • Plush Cabin Layout: Top-tier variants boast an elegant dual-tone dashboard in a dark chestnut shade, accompanied by quilted dark chestnut leatherette upholstery and soft-touch materials.
  • First-in-Segment Comfort: The middle row features segment-first Powered Ottoman Seats with long slide functionality, allowing passengers to recline and extend calf supports.
  • Infotainment & Audio: Offers a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, paired with a premium 9-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer.
  • Modern Amenities: Highlights include a panoramic sunroof with multi-colour ambient lighting, multi-zone automatic climate control with individual roof-mounted AC vents, ventilated front seats, and an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function.

Class-Leading Safety Standards

Safety is a critical factor for family car buyers, and the Innova Hycross delivers top-tier protection across all seating configurations.

Safety Achievement Highlight:

The Toyota Innova Hycross has officially scored a full 5-Star Safety Rating under the stringent Bharat NCAP crash tests. This confirms that its advanced monocoque frame is engineered to offer maximum safety for both adult and child occupants in India.

Comprehensive Safety Suite

  • Standard Protection: Up to 6 airbags (including front, side, and curtain airbags), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist, and electronic parking brake with Auto Hold.
  • Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS): Alerts pedestrians when the hybrid vehicle is driving silently in pure electric mode at low speeds.
  • Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) Level 2 ADAS: The flagship ZX (O) variant adds advanced radar-based driver assistance technologies, including:
  • Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
  • Lane Trace Assist (LTA)
  • Pre-Collision System (PCS)
  • Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
  • Auto High Beam (AHB)

Balanced Evaluation: Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Incredible Fuel Efficiency: Achieving up to 23.24 kmpl in a massive 7/8-seater vehicle is a remarkable engineering achievement.
  • Outstanding Cabin Space: One of the few MPVs where adults can comfortably sit in the third row for extended highway road trips.
  • Premium Lounge Experience: The second-row powered captain seats with ottoman extension offer unmatched comfort.
  • Peace of Mind: Backed by Toyota's reliable service network, low maintenance requirements, and excellent resale value.

Cons

  • Plastics in Lower Cabin: A few hard plastic panels in the lower section of the dashboard do not quite match the premium feel of the upper leather-wrapped elements.
  • Price Premium: The high-efficiency strong hybrid variants cross the 30 lakh mark, representing a significant price gap over the petrol-only variants.

The Verdict: Should You Buy the Toyota Innova Hycross?

The Toyota Innova Hycross is an exceptional option for buyers looking to upgrade to a spacious, premium family cruiser. By successfully combining modern SUV styling, an ultra-frugal self-charging hybrid powertrain, advanced active safety, and a highly stable monocoque chassis, it moves far ahead of standard people-movers. If your priority is stress-free, luxurious family travel with incredibly low running costs, the Innova Hycross is the smartest choice on the market.

Toyota Innova Hycross Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1987 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16.13-23.24 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    173 - 184 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol /Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    188 - 209 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Innova Hycross SpecsView specs icon

Toyota Innova Hycross Videos

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Toyota Innova Hycross Variants

Toyota Innova Hycross price starts at ₹ 18.86 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 30.83 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Innova Hycross comes in 10 variants. Toyota Innova Hycross's top variant is ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
10 Variants Available
Innova Hycross GX 7 STR
₹18.86 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Innova Hycross GX 8 STR
₹18.91 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR
₹20.12 Lakhs*
1987 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Toyota Innova Hycross Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
The Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross offer varying EMI options, with Hycross being more premium and modern.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
Toyota's Innova Hycross facelift, testing in heavy camouflage, features design tweaks and upgraded interior technology, maintaining existing engine options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
Toyota is testing the facelifted Innova Hycross, featuring interior and exterior updates, while retaining its familiar powertrain.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
The 2027 Toyota Innova Hycross retains its size, gets cosmetic updates, and may introduce an electric variant.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
When buying a new car, carefully review insurance options, coverage, IDV, add-ons, and claim processes for informed decisions.Read Full Story

Toyota Innova Hycross Visual Comparison

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Toyota Innova Hycross comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross image
Rs. 18.86 LakhsOnwards
4.4429
184 bhp188 NmAutomaticMUV6---4755 mm1850 mm1790 mm-
Maruti Suzuki InvictoMaruti Suzuki Invicto imageRs. 24.97 LakhsOnwards
4.22
150 bhp188 NmAutomaticMUV6---4755 mm1850 mm1790 mm-Innova HycrossVSInvicto
Tata SafariTata Safari imageRs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
4.615
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-
5/5
-447 L4668 mm1922 mm1795 mm-Innova HycrossVSSafari
Hyundai AlcazarHyundai Alcazar imageRs. 14.99 LakhsOnwards
4.356
158 bhp253 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6---4560 mm1800 mm1710 mm-Innova HycrossVSAlcazar
Mahindra XEV 9SMahindra XEV 9S imageRs. 20.65 LakhsOnwards
4.5211
---SUV6-201 mm500 L (rear seats folded)4737 mm1900 mm1747 mm5 metresInnova HycrossVSXEV 9S
VinFast VF MPV 7VinFast VF MPV 7 imageRs. 24.49 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp280 Nm-MUV6-170 mm (unladen)-4740 mm1872 mm1734 mm-Innova HycrossVSVF MPV 7

Toyota Innova Hycross Images

Toyota Innova Hycross Image 1
Toyota Innova Hycross Image 2
Toyota Innova Hycross Image 3
Toyota Innova Hycross Image 4
Toyota Innova Hycross Image 5
Toyota Innova Hycross Image 6

Toyota Innova Hycross Colours

Toyota Innova Hycross is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Platinum White Pearl
Attitude Black Mica
Blackish Ageha Glass Flake
Sparkling Black Pearl Crystel Shine
Super White
Silver Metallic
Avant Garde Bronze Metallic
Platinum white pearl

Toyota Innova Hycross Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.97 - 28.61 Lakhs
Innova HycrossvsInvicto
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs
Innova HycrossvsSafari
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
Innova HycrossvsAlcazar
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Innova HycrossvsXEV 9S
VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
Innova HycrossvsVF MPV 7
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Innova HycrossvseMAX 7

Toyota Innova Hycross Safety Ratings

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Toyota Innova Hycross User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.7Safety
4.4Design
4.2Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Toyota Innova Hycross User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Toyota Innova Hycross receives praise for its exceptional comfort, spaciousness, and fuel efficiency, particularly the hybrid version. However, concerns about high pricing and certain feature limitations persist.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency, especially in hybrid
  • check circle iconSpacious and comfortable for families
  • check circle iconSmooth driving experience with e-CVT
  • check circle iconTop-notch safety features including ADAS
  • check circle iconModern design and premium feel

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price tag compared to rivals
  • warning iconLimited boot space with all seats up
  • warning iconPlastic quality in certain areas feels cheap
  • warning iconInconsistent infotainment system performance
  • warning iconPoor low beam headlight performance
Best Mileage SUV
Getting 21 kmpl in city traffic is unbelievable for an 8 seater. Toyota has nailed the hybrid tech. It is very easy to drive in city despite the large size.
By: Amit Sharma (Dec 23, 2025)
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Safe and Sturdy
Six airbags and 360 camera makes parking easy. My kids love the sunroof. The space inside is much better than Crysta. Truly a modern MUV for modern families.
By: Priya Iyer (Dec 23, 2025)
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Smooth and Powerfull
The e-CVT gearbox is very smooth. No jerks at all. The car looks very premium from front. Ventilation seats are a lifesaver in Indian summers. Very happy with purchase.
By: Vikram Singh (Dec 23, 2025)
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Perfect for Parents
Bought this for my elderly parents. The ingress and egress is easy. The middle row comfort is unmatched. It feels very stable at high speeds on expressway.
By: Anjali Gupta (Dec 23, 2025)
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Tech loaded Toyota
Finally Toyota gives good features. Memory seats, dual zone AC and JBL speakers are top notch. The hybrid mode is pin drop silent. Worth every penny spent.
By: Arjun Mehra (Dec 23, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Toyota Innova Hycross Related News

Toyota Innova Hycross comes as a more premium and SUV-like iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta.
Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly EMI comparison
6 Aug 2026
The facelifted Toyota Innova Hycross has been spotted testing with camouflage, revealing interior and exterior updates ahead of its debut.
Toyota Innova Hycross facelift spotted testing with interior changes and exterior tweaks
21 Jul 2026
Toyota Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta drove the automaker to post a 17% YoY sales growth in April 2026.
Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta propel Toyota to post 17% YoY growth
1 May 2026
Toyota Innova HyCross crosses 2 lakh sales in India, driven by hybrid demand and premium MPV appeal.
Toyota Innova HyCross crosses 2 lakh sales in India
10 Apr 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 30.43 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety during Bharat NCAP crash test, while the Toyota Innova Hycross had scored 30.47 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety in the same test.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which MPV provides better safety
26 Sept 2025
View all
 Toyota Innova Hycross Related News

Toyota Innova Hycross Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power173-184 bhp
Body TypeMUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque188-209 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage16.13 kmpl
Engine1987 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
SunroofYes
View all Innova Hycross specs and features

Toyota Innova Hycross Mileage

Toyota Innova Hycross in India is available in Petrol & Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Toyota Innova Hycross's petrol variant is 16.13 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Innova Hycross GX 7 STR comes with a 52 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
GX 7 STR
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
16.13 kmpl

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