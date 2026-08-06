The premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment in India has undergone a massive transformation, led by the highly successful Toyota Innova Hycross. Carrying the legendary Innova moniker, this vehicle represents a distinct and sophisticated shift from its predecessors. Moving away from the traditional ladder-frame chassis and diesel engine setup, the Innova Hycross relies on a modern monocoque construction, front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout, and self-charging hybrid electric technology.

In 2026, the Toyota Innova Hycross remains the absolute benchmark for large families and fleet operators seeking an unmatched combination of low running costs, supreme ride comfort, premium space, and legendary Japanese reliability.

Toyota Innova Hycross Price and Variants

The Toyota Innova Hycross is available in both pure petrol and self-charging strong hybrid configurations, spread across multiple key trims. This allows buyers to choose between high-efficiency commuter setups and tech-laden premium highway cruisers.

Below are the ex-showroom prices for the 10 core variants available:

Variant Name Fuel Type Seating Configuration Ex-Showroom Price Innova Hycross GX 7 STR Petrol 7-Seater ₹ 18.86 Lakhs Innova Hycross GX 8 STR Petrol 8-Seater ₹ 18.91 Lakhs Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR Petrol 8-Seater ₹ 20.12 Lakhs Innova Hycross GX (O) 7 STR Petrol 7-Seater ₹ 20.25 Lakhs Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR Strong Hybrid 7-Seater ₹ 25.90 Lakhs Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 8 STR Strong Hybrid 8-Seater ₹ 25.95 Lakhs Innova Hycross VX (O) Hybrid 7 STR Strong Hybrid 7-Seater ₹ 27.84 Lakhs Innova Hycross VX (O) Hybrid 8 STR Strong Hybrid 8-Seater ₹ 27.89 Lakhs Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR Strong Hybrid 7-Seater ₹ 30.20 Lakhs Innova Hycross ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR Strong Hybrid 7-Seater ₹ 30.83 Lakhs

Technical Specifications and Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Innova Hycross offers two distinct 1,987 cc (2.0-litre) four-cylinder TNGA petrol engine options, both sending power exclusively to the front wheels.

1. The 2.0-Litre Pure Petrol Engine

Engine Type: 2.0L TNGA 4-Cylinder In-line VVTi

2.0L TNGA 4-Cylinder In-line VVTi Transmission: Direct Shift CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)

Direct Shift CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Maximum Power: 170 bhp at 6600 rpm

170 bhp at 6600 rpm Maximum Torque: 209 Nm at 4400–5200 rpm

209 Nm at 4400–5200 rpm ARAI-Certified Mileage: 16.13 kmpl

16.13 kmpl Driving Character: Exceptionally smooth with linear power delivery, ideal for urban commutes and relaxed cruising.

2. The 2.0-Litre Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Powertrain

Engine Type: 2.0L TNGA 5th Generation VVTi Atkinson Cycle Engine + Electric Motor

2.0L TNGA 5th Generation VVTi Atkinson Cycle Engine + Electric Motor Transmission: e-CVT (Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission)

e-CVT (Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission) Combined System Power: 186.4 bhp at 6600 rpm

186.4 bhp at 6600 rpm Engine Torque: 188 Nm at 4398–5196 rpm

188 Nm at 4398–5196 rpm Electric Motor Torque: 206 Nm

206 Nm ARAI-Certified Mileage: 23.24 kmpl

23.24 kmpl Driving Character: Pin-drop silent startup in EV mode, seamless transition between the electric motor and petrol engine, and blistering efficiency that defies the vehicle's large footprint.

Dimensions and Road Presence

The Innova Hycross is designed with tough, muscular SUV elements, featuring a raised bonnet line, an imposing front grille, and strong character lines that give it massive road presence.

Overall Length: 4,755 mm

4,755 mm Overall Width: 1,850 mm

1,850 mm Overall Height: 1,795 mm

1,795 mm Wheelbase: 2,850 mm

2,850 mm Ground Clearance: 185 mm

185 mm Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 Litres

52 Litres Tyre Size: Up to 225/50 R18 (on ZX and ZX (O) variants)

The long 2,850 mm wheelbase directly translates into a vast cabin floor, allowing for uncompromised third-row legroom and class-leading second-row comfort.

Interior Comfort, Luxury, and Connectivity

The cabin of the Innova Hycross is built like a premium mobile lounge, loaded with features that maximise passenger convenience during long journeys.

Plush Cabin Layout: Top-tier variants boast an elegant dual-tone dashboard in a dark chestnut shade, accompanied by quilted dark chestnut leatherette upholstery and soft-touch materials.

Top-tier variants boast an elegant dual-tone dashboard in a dark chestnut shade, accompanied by quilted dark chestnut leatherette upholstery and soft-touch materials. First-in-Segment Comfort: The middle row features segment-first Powered Ottoman Seats with long slide functionality, allowing passengers to recline and extend calf supports.

The middle row features segment-first with long slide functionality, allowing passengers to recline and extend calf supports. Infotainment & Audio: Offers a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, paired with a premium 9-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer.

Offers a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, paired with a premium 9-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer. Modern Amenities: Highlights include a panoramic sunroof with multi-colour ambient lighting, multi-zone automatic climate control with individual roof-mounted AC vents, ventilated front seats, and an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function.

Class-Leading Safety Standards

Safety is a critical factor for family car buyers, and the Innova Hycross delivers top-tier protection across all seating configurations.

Safety Achievement Highlight:

The Toyota Innova Hycross has officially scored a full 5-Star Safety Rating under the stringent Bharat NCAP crash tests. This confirms that its advanced monocoque frame is engineered to offer maximum safety for both adult and child occupants in India.

Comprehensive Safety Suite

Standard Protection: Up to 6 airbags (including front, side, and curtain airbags), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist, and electronic parking brake with Auto Hold.

Up to 6 airbags (including front, side, and curtain airbags), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist, and electronic parking brake with Auto Hold. Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS): Alerts pedestrians when the hybrid vehicle is driving silently in pure electric mode at low speeds.

Alerts pedestrians when the hybrid vehicle is driving silently in pure electric mode at low speeds. Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) Level 2 ADAS: The flagship ZX (O) variant adds advanced radar-based driver assistance technologies, including:

The flagship ZX (O) variant adds advanced radar-based driver assistance technologies, including: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Lane Trace Assist (LTA)

Pre-Collision System (PCS)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Auto High Beam (AHB)

Balanced Evaluation: Pros and Cons

Pros

Incredible Fuel Efficiency: Achieving up to 23.24 kmpl in a massive 7/8-seater vehicle is a remarkable engineering achievement.

Achieving up to 23.24 kmpl in a massive 7/8-seater vehicle is a remarkable engineering achievement. Outstanding Cabin Space: One of the few MPVs where adults can comfortably sit in the third row for extended highway road trips.

One of the few MPVs where adults can comfortably sit in the third row for extended highway road trips. Premium Lounge Experience: The second-row powered captain seats with ottoman extension offer unmatched comfort.

The second-row powered captain seats with ottoman extension offer unmatched comfort. Peace of Mind: Backed by Toyota's reliable service network, low maintenance requirements, and excellent resale value.

Cons

Plastics in Lower Cabin: A few hard plastic panels in the lower section of the dashboard do not quite match the premium feel of the upper leather-wrapped elements.

A few hard plastic panels in the lower section of the dashboard do not quite match the premium feel of the upper leather-wrapped elements. Price Premium: The high-efficiency strong hybrid variants cross the ₹ 30 lakh mark, representing a significant price gap over the petrol-only variants.

The Verdict: Should You Buy the Toyota Innova Hycross?

The Toyota Innova Hycross is an exceptional option for buyers looking to upgrade to a spacious, premium family cruiser. By successfully combining modern SUV styling, an ultra-frugal self-charging hybrid powertrain, advanced active safety, and a highly stable monocoque chassis, it moves far ahead of standard people-movers. If your priority is stress-free, luxurious family travel with incredibly low running costs, the Innova Hycross is the smartest choice on the market.