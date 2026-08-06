Toyota Innova Hycross Key Specs
- Engine1987 cc
- Mileage16.13-23.24 kmpl
- Power173 - 184 bhp
- FuelPetrol /Hybrid
- Max Torque188 - 209 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment in India has undergone a massive transformation, led by the highly successful Toyota Innova Hycross. Carrying the legendary Innova moniker, this vehicle represents a distinct and sophisticated shift from its predecessors. Moving away from the traditional ladder-frame chassis and diesel engine setup, the Innova Hycross relies on a modern monocoque construction, front-wheel-drive (FWD) layout, and self-charging hybrid electric technology.
In 2026, the Toyota Innova Hycross remains the absolute benchmark for large families and fleet operators seeking an unmatched combination of low running costs, supreme ride comfort, premium space, and legendary Japanese reliability.
The Toyota Innova Hycross is available in both pure petrol and self-charging strong hybrid configurations, spread across multiple key trims. This allows buyers to choose between high-efficiency commuter setups and tech-laden premium highway cruisers.
Below are the ex-showroom prices for the 10 core variants available:
|Variant Name
|Fuel Type
|Seating Configuration
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Innova Hycross GX 7 STR
|Petrol
|7-Seater
|₹18.86 Lakhs
|Innova Hycross GX 8 STR
|Petrol
|8-Seater
|₹18.91 Lakhs
|Innova Hycross GX (O) 8 STR
|Petrol
|8-Seater
|₹20.12 Lakhs
|Innova Hycross GX (O) 7 STR
|Petrol
|7-Seater
|₹20.25 Lakhs
|Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 7 STR
|Strong Hybrid
|7-Seater
|₹25.90 Lakhs
|Innova Hycross VX Hybrid 8 STR
|Strong Hybrid
|8-Seater
|₹25.95 Lakhs
|Innova Hycross VX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
|Strong Hybrid
|7-Seater
|₹27.84 Lakhs
|Innova Hycross VX (O) Hybrid 8 STR
|Strong Hybrid
|8-Seater
|₹27.89 Lakhs
|Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid 7 STR
|Strong Hybrid
|7-Seater
|₹30.20 Lakhs
|Innova Hycross ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
|Strong Hybrid
|7-Seater
|₹30.83 Lakhs
Under the hood, the Innova Hycross offers two distinct 1,987 cc (2.0-litre) four-cylinder TNGA petrol engine options, both sending power exclusively to the front wheels.
The Innova Hycross is designed with tough, muscular SUV elements, featuring a raised bonnet line, an imposing front grille, and strong character lines that give it massive road presence.
The long 2,850 mm wheelbase directly translates into a vast cabin floor, allowing for uncompromised third-row legroom and class-leading second-row comfort.
The cabin of the Innova Hycross is built like a premium mobile lounge, loaded with features that maximise passenger convenience during long journeys.
Safety is a critical factor for family car buyers, and the Innova Hycross delivers top-tier protection across all seating configurations.
Safety Achievement Highlight:
The Toyota Innova Hycross has officially scored a full 5-Star Safety Rating under the stringent Bharat NCAP crash tests. This confirms that its advanced monocoque frame is engineered to offer maximum safety for both adult and child occupants in India.
The Toyota Innova Hycross is an exceptional option for buyers looking to upgrade to a spacious, premium family cruiser. By successfully combining modern SUV styling, an ultra-frugal self-charging hybrid powertrain, advanced active safety, and a highly stable monocoque chassis, it moves far ahead of standard people-movers. If your priority is stress-free, luxurious family travel with incredibly low running costs, the Innova Hycross is the smartest choice on the market.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Toyota Innova Hycross
|Rs. 18.86 LakhsOnwards
|184 bhp
|188 Nm
|Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4755 mm
|1850 mm
|1790 mm
|-
|Maruti Suzuki Invicto
|Rs. 24.97 LakhsOnwards
|150 bhp
|188 Nm
|Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4755 mm
|1850 mm
|1790 mm
|-
|Innova HycrossVSInvicto
|Tata Safari
|Rs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4668 mm
|1922 mm
|1795 mm
|-
|Innova HycrossVSSafari
|Hyundai Alcazar
|Rs. 14.99 LakhsOnwards
|158 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4560 mm
|1800 mm
|1710 mm
|-
|Innova HycrossVSAlcazar
|Mahindra XEV 9S
|Rs. 20.65 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|6
|-
|201 mm
|500 L (rear seats folded)
|4737 mm
|1900 mm
|1747 mm
|5 metres
|Innova HycrossVSXEV 9S
|VinFast VF MPV 7
|Rs. 24.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|280 Nm
|-
|MUV
|6
|-
|170 mm (unladen)
|-
|4740 mm
|1872 mm
|1734 mm
|-
|Innova HycrossVSVF MPV 7
Toyota Innova Hycross is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Toyota Innova Hycross receives praise for its exceptional comfort, spaciousness, and fuel efficiency, particularly the hybrid version. However, concerns about high pricing and certain feature limitations persist.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|173-184 bhp
|Body Type
|MUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|188-209 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|16.13 kmpl
|Engine
|1987 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Sunroof
|Yes
Toyota Innova Hycross in India is available in Petrol & Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Toyota Innova Hycross's petrol variant is 16.13 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Innova Hycross GX 7 STR comes with a 52 litres fuel tank.
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