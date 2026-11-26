Toyota Kirloskar Motor has just launched the Toyota Innova Hycross with a flex-fuel hybrid powertrain, which allows the MPV to run on ethanol-blended petrol ranging from E20 to E85. Subject to the market response, the Japanese auto giant may introduce this technology to other models on offer in the Indian market.

The car manufacturer that sells some of the bestselling utility vehicles in the Indian market, including models like Fortuner, Innova Crysta, etc., noted that it would consider introducing the flex-fuel hybrid technology in other models based on market feedback and customer demand. Sabari Manohar, Vice President for Sales and Service at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that in the future, based on the feedback from the market and customers, if there is a requirement, the OEM will introduce the technology to other models.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Innova Hycross ₹19.59 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹25,700/ month Check Eligibility Toyota Innova Crysta ₹19.95 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹26,100/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X ₹70 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹91,600/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Toyota Belta ₹10 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹13,100/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Toyota Supra ₹85 Lakhs - 95 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,11,200/ month Check Eligibility Toyota Camry ₹48.50 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹63,500/ month Check Eligibility

Innova Hycross to get flex-fuel hybrid replacing strong hybrid tech

Meanwhile, the auto company will offer the Innova Hycross hybrid with the flex-fuel hybrid technology only. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Executive Vice-President Vikram Gulati told PTI that the Innova Hycross strong hybrid is now going to be available only as a flex-hybrid electric version. He said this while the OEM launched the Innova Hycross facelift on Wednesday with a flex-fuel hybrid version, which comes at an introductory starting price of ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to the Toyota official, the flex-fuel hybrid vehicle will give consumers the flexibility to choose between E20 and E80 petrol while refuelling, allowing them to run on the electric battery using hybrid technology in between. "Now with this (Hycross flex fuel), you have double the peace of mind because you can run on hybrid and can use any blend of ethanol from E20 to E85," Gulati said.

He said that the vehicle's compatibility with a range of ethanol blends can ease consumer concerns about higher ethanol blends in petrol. When asked whether customers would continue to have the option of buying the regular strong hybrid version, Gulati said that the flex-fuel version would be the only hybrid option in the Hycross range going forward.

Why Toyota picked Innova Hycross for flex-fuel hybrid tech?

Toyota decided to introduce the flex-fuel hybrid powertrain technology in the new Innova Hycross because of the MPV's mass-market appeal and customer usage patterns. The Innova Hycross is among Toyota's top-selling models in the Indian market, popular among both private buyers and fleet operators. The strong hybrid variants of the MPV contribute a significant chunk of the model's total sales in India, which paved the way for the MPV to receive this new technology. "Why in Hycross, right? So it is our core model and has a mass appeal. The consumer usage patterns are very high in Hycross," Gulati explained.

Technology to drive value-proposition

The Indian government has been promoting ethanol-blended petrol, claiming that it will reduce dependence on imported crude oil, which continues to be one of the biggest contributors to the country's current account deficit. This strategy has propelled the Indian auto industry to introduce flex-fuel models.

Earlier, in June 2026, Maruti Suzuki launched India's first flex-fuel passenger vehicle, Wagon R Flex Fuel that is capable of running on ethanol-petrol blends from E20 to E100. Tata Motors, Hyundai and Mahindra are also expected to introduce flex-fuel models soon.

In India, electric vehicles currently attract a 5% GST, while conventional ICE vehicles, hybrids and flex-fuel vehicles fall under higher tax slabs of 18% and 40%, depending on vehicle size. While Gulati said lower taxation would result in faster adoption of hybrid and flex-fuel vehicles, he noted that the value proposition must come from the technology. "We would like to continue making it more competitive and increasing penetration in terms of the technology and what we are offering the customer," he said.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: