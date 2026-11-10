Suzuki Burgman Street is one of the most popular and widely sold scooters in the Indian market. Positioned in the 125 cc engine segment, the Suzuki Burgman Street comes as a maxi scooter that is focused on day-to-day commuting activities, ensuring a comfortable riding experience for riders. The scooter has no direct rival in its segment, but since it is eventually a commuter model, it locks horns with other models like the Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 , which are popular models in this category.

Suzuki Burgman 125, Honda Activa 125, and TVS Jupiter 125 are positioned in different segments, but they are all focused on comfortable regular commuting.

If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street while at the same time exploring other 125 cc scooters as well, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI the Suzuki Burgman Street, Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 would command.

Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Honda Activa 125 Vs TVS Jupiter 125: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI for these three models, we have taken the top-end pricing of all these models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Suzuki Burgman Street vs Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect TFT Edition ₹ 136,835 9.5% 24 months ₹ 6,283 Honda Activa 125 Smart ₹ 96,122 ₹ 4,413 TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect ₹ 90,335 ₹ 4,147

According to the calculation, the Suzuki Burgman Street commands a monthly EMI of ₹6,283. On the other hand, the Honda Activa 125 commands a monthly EMI of ₹4,413. The TVS Jupiter 125, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI of ₹4,147.

However, customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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