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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Honda Activa 125 Vs Tvs Jupiter 125: Monthly Emi Comparison

Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Honda Activa 125 Vs TVS Jupiter 125: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2026, 17:01 pm
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Suzuki Burgman 125, Honda Activa 125, and TVS Jupiter 125 are positioned in different segments, but they are all focused on comfortable regular commuting.

Suzuki Burgman 125 vs rivals
Suzuki Burgman 125, Honda Activa 125, and TVS Jupiter 125 are positioned in different segments, but they are all focused on comfortable regular commuting.
Suzuki Burgman 125 vs rivals
Suzuki Burgman 125, Honda Activa 125, and TVS Jupiter 125 are positioned in different segments, but they are all focused on comfortable regular commuting.
Suzuki Burgman Street
EMI starting at just
₹1,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Suzuki Burgman Street is one of the most popular and widely sold scooters in the Indian market. Positioned in the 125 cc engine segment, the Suzuki Burgman Street comes as a maxi scooter that is focused on day-to-day commuting activities, ensuring a comfortable riding experience for riders. The scooter has no direct rival in its segment, but since it is eventually a commuter model, it locks horns with other models like the Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125, which are popular models in this category.

If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street while at the same time exploring other 125 cc scooters as well, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI the Suzuki Burgman Street, Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 would command.

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Tvs Orbiter (HT Auto photo)
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₹88,250
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
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Suzuki Burgman Street (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Burgman Street
₹1.02 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,500/ month
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Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
₹89,256
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
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Tvs Jupiter 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter 125
₹81,700
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
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Suzuki Avenis
₹91,393
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
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Suzuki Access 125 (HT Auto photo)
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₹82,185
EMI starting at just
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Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Honda Activa 125 Vs TVS Jupiter 125: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI for these three models, we have taken the top-end pricing of all these models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Suzuki Burgman Street vs Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect TFT Edition 136,8359.5%24 months 6,283
Honda Activa 125 Smart 96,122 4,413
TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect 90,335 4,147

According to the calculation, the Suzuki Burgman Street commands a monthly EMI of 6,283. On the other hand, the Honda Activa 125 commands a monthly EMI of 4,413. The TVS Jupiter 125, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI of 4,147.

However, customers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, including the variant selected, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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First Published Date: 10 Nov 2026, 17:00 pm IST
TAGS: Suzuki Burgman 125 Honda Activa 125 TVS Jupiter 125 Suzuki Burgman Street

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