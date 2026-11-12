5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from Maruti Suzuki Brezza diesel

Upgrading from a Maruti Suzuki Brezza diesel means moving into a vehicle with more space, better comfort, or modern hybrid or electric technology.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues to be one of the bestselling SUVs in India for quite some time. Initially launched as the Vitara Brezza, the SUV was introduced with a diesel engine alongside the petrol mill. However, Maruti Suzuki discontinued the diesel engine for the Brezza in February 2020, which means the new model is no longer available in diesel.

The engine onboard the diesel Brezza is a Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS 200 turbocharged unit that is capable of churning out 89 bhp power and 200 Nm torque.

Here are the five best options to consider if you are planning an upgrade.