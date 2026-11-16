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5 sub-250cc bikes to buy in India for everyday commute

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2026, 18:55 pm
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Five versatile sub-250cc motorcycles for Indian riders include the Hero Karizma XMR, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Honda NX200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and KTM 200 Duke, offering varied performance and practicality

KTM 200 Duke
5 sub-250cc bikes to buy in India for everyday commute
KTM 200 Duke
5 sub-250cc bikes to buy in India for everyday commute

The sub-250cc category is one of the most popular in the country, owing to its affordability as well as having enough power and agility to cut through traffic and tight lanes. Be it office commute, a romantic ride with a companion, a night ride with friends or rush-hour errand runs, these 5 bikes are all-rounders and are perfect for every scenario and occasion.

1 Hero Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
EMI starting at just
₹2,600/ month
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The Karizma is a legendary nameplate from the stables of Hero, which continues its legacy with the Karizma XMR. Powered by a 210cc four-stroke, four-valve, single-cylinder liquid-cooled double overhead camshaft engine producing 25 bhp and 20.4 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed constant mesh gearbox. It is priced at 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

2 Bajaj Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
EMI starting at just
₹2,400/ month
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The sporties Pulsar from the house of Bajaj, the RS200 is powered by a 199.5cc four-stroke, four-valve, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, triple spark, fuel injected engine that produces 24.2 bhp at 9,750rpm and 18.7 Nm at 8,000rpm mated with a six-speed gearbox. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has a starting ex-showroom price of 1.81 lakh.

3 Honda NX200
Honda NX200
Honda NX200
EMI starting at just
₹2,200/ month
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The Honda NX200 is powered by a 184.4cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke OBD2B-compliant engine that puts out 16.7 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm paired with a five-speed gearbox. The Honda NX200 has a starting ex-showroom price of 1.61 lakh.

4 Suzuki Gixxer SF250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
EMI starting at just
₹2,700/ month
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The fully-faired 250cc motorcycle from Japanese automaker, Suzuki, the Gixxer SF 250 is powered by a 249cc four-stroke, four-valve, single overhead camshaft, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that puts out 26 bhp and 22.2 Nm of torque. The Suzuki Gixxer SF250 has a starting ex-showroom price of 1.92 lakh.

5 KTM 200 Duke

Austrian automaker KTM’s naked motorcycle, the 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that produces 24.67bhp and 19.3 Nm of peak torque mated to a six speed gearbox. It is priced at 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2026, 18:55 pm IST

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