Best Mahindra Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Mahindra BE 6 ₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs Mahindra XEV 9S ₹ 20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio N ₹ 13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs Mahindra Thar ROXX ₹ 12.52 - 23.52 Lakhs Mahindra XEV 9e ₹ 21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs

In India, there are 15 Mahindra Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9S, Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra Thar ROXX, Mahindra XEV 9e. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 12.52 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.