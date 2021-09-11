



In 1945, Mahindra & Mahindra began as a steel trading company. The company used to be known as Mohammed & Mahindra because it was founded by the Mahindra brothers, Kailash Chandra Mahindra and Jagdish Chandra Mahindra, as well as Malik Ghulam Mohammed. Mohammed relocated to Pakistan after the split, and the company was renamed Mahindra & Mahindra in 1948. Soon after, the business began producing MUVs in India under the Willys Jeep licence, and then expanded into the production of agricultural tractors and light commercial vehicles. Mahindra is well-known for its push into the SUV market, with the majority of its popular vehicles falling into this category. The Mahindra Logan was the company's first sedan. It was the outcome of a collaboration between Mahindra and Renault.



With the acquisition of Kinetic Motors in India, the business entered the two-wheeler market. The Erkunt Traktor Sanayii AS, a Turkish tractor firm, was Mahindra & Mahindra's most recent acquisition in 2017.



Mahindra will update its electric hatchback, the e20, which will be its latest offering in India. The electric car will be given a new suffix, 'NXT'. The facelift receives a fresh look with the addition of important stylistic components such as revised headlights with LED bulbs and funkier alloy wheels.



Mahindra Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Mahindra Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero ₹ 8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N ₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh Mahindra Thar ₹ 12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo ₹ 12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs Mahindra Alturas G4 ₹ 28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs Mahindra Ekuv100 ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Mahindra XUV500 ₹ 13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport ₹ 10.35 - 12.9 Lakh

