Best Mahindra Cars

In India, there are 15 Mahindra Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9S, Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra Thar ROXX, Mahindra XEV 9e. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 12.52 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Mahindra Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Mahindra BE 6 ₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S ₹ 20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N ₹ 13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX ₹ 12.52 - 23.52 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e ₹ 21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs

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15 New Mahindra Cars found

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Mahindra BE 6 Front Right Side
1/19

Mahindra BE 6

4.1
516
₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
79 kWh
Speed
200 kmph
Range
683 km
19 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra XEV 9S Front Left Side View
1/25

Mahindra XEV 9S

4.1
211
₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
79 kWh
Speed
202 kmph
Range
679 km
12 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra Scorpio N Front Right View
1/10
JUST LAUNCHED

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Engine
2198 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Manual
31 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
1/27

Mahindra Thar ROXX

4.1
399
₹12.52 - 23.52 Lakhs
Engine
2184 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
28 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra XEV 9e Front Right Side
1/18

Mahindra XEV 9e

4.1
325
₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
79 kWh
Speed
200 kmph
Range
656 km
17 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Left Side
1/24

Mahindra XUV 3XO

4.1
733
₹7.54 - 14.88 Lakhs
Engine
1497 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
29 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra Bolero Front Left View
1/14

Mahindra Bolero

3.6
604
₹7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
Engine
1493 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra Bolero Neo Front Right View
1/17

Mahindra Bolero Neo

3.9
645
₹8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
Engine
1493 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra XUV 400 EV Front Left Side
1/18

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
39.4 kWh
Speed
150 kmph
Range
456 km
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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Mahindra Marazzo Front Left View
1/22

Mahindra Marazzo

3.9
102
₹14.06 - 16.38 Lakhs
Engine
1497 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
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Mahindra Scorpio Front Left Side
1/17

Mahindra Scorpio

4.3
6
₹13 - 17 Lakhs
Engine
2184 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra 3XO EV Front Left Side
1/28

Mahindra 3XO EV

4.4
133
₹13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
39.4 kW
Speed
150 kmph
Range
351 km
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra Thar Front Left
1/7

Mahindra Thar

4.0
504
₹9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
Engine
2184 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra XUV 7XO Front Left Side
1/22

Mahindra XUV 7XO

4.4
244
₹13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Engine
2194 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
27 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Front Left Side
1/10

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

4.0
1
₹11.41 - 12.51 Lakhs
Engine
2184 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

11 Upcoming Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Thar E Front Left View
1/8
UPCOMING

Mahindra Thar E

3.7
3
Expected Launch in Aug 2027
₹25 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Mahindra XUV900 Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Mahindra XUV900

5.0
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹25 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
2498 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
Mahindra BE.05 Front Left Side
1/16
UPCOMING

Mahindra BE.05

4.6
5
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹12 - 16 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
80.0 kWh
Speed
185 kmph
Range
450 km
Check Details
Mahindra Thar 3-Door Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Mahindra Thar 3-Door

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹12 - 15 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1497 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
Mahindra e20 NXT Front Right View
1/2
UPCOMING

Mahindra e20 NXT

3.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹6 - 8 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
15 kWh
Speed
81 kmph
Range
140 km
Check Details
Mahindra Ekuv100 Front Left Side
1/2
UPCOMING

Mahindra Ekuv100

4.5
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
40 kWh
Speed
85 kmph
Range
150 km
Check Details
Mahindra S204 Front Right Side
1/2
UPCOMING

Mahindra S204

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹12 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Mahindra XUV500 2025 Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Mahindra XUV500 2025

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹12 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
2179 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
Mahindra BE 07 Front Right Side
1/9
UPCOMING

Mahindra BE 07

4.5
2
Expected Launch on 1st Jan 2027
₹25 - 30 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
70 kWh
Charging Time
30 Minutes
Range
450 km
Check Details

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Automatic CarsManual Cars
Mahindra XEV 4e Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Mahindra XEV 4e

4.5
4
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹13 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Mahindra Global Pik Up
UPCOMING

Mahindra Global Pik Up

Expected Launch on 14th Sept 2026
₹25 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
2498 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
Check Details

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