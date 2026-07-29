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MAHINDRA Marazzo

₹14.06 - 16.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
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Mahindra Marazzo Price:

Mahindra Marazzo is priced between Rs. 14.06 - 16.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mahindra Marazzo?

The Mahindra Marazzo is available in 6 variants - M2 8 STR, M2 7 STR, M4 Plus 7 STR, M4 Plus 8 STR, M6 Plus 7 STR, M6 Plus 8 STR.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1497 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo rivals are Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio, Force Motors Gurkha, Kia Carens Clavis.

What is the mileage of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo comes with a mileage of 17.3 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mahindra Marazzo?

Mahindra Marazzo offers a 7-8 Seater configuration.

Mahindra Marazzo Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1497 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.3 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    121 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    190 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    300 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Marazzo SpecsView specs icon

Mahindra Marazzo Variants

Mahindra Marazzo price starts at ₹ 14.06 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 16.38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Marazzo comes in 6 variants. Mahindra Marazzo's top variant is M6 Plus 8 STR.
6 Variants Available
Marazzo M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Marazzo M2 7 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR
₹15.28 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Mahindra Marazzo Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
The story compares Tata Altroz Racer, VW Polo GTi, Hyundai i20 N Line, and Fiat Punto Abarth's performance, specs, and pre-owned market prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
India's trade deal with the UK will gradually reduce car import duties, protect EVs, and create new export opportunities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Mahindra plans aggressive growth by expanding its SUV lineup and production capacity, focusing on ICE and EV models by FY27.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra reported a strong April 2027 with 94,627 vehicle sales, driven by significant growth in three-wheelers and exports.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Apr 2026
This guide reviews five efficient automatic hatchbacks perfect for daily commutes in urban settings.Read Full Story

Mahindra Marazzo Visual Comparison

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Mahindra Marazzo comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo image
Rs. 14.06 LakhsOnwards
4.3102
121 bhp300 NmManualSUV2-190 liters4585 mm1866 mm1774 mm5.25
Hyundai CretaHyundai Creta imageRs. 10.91 LakhsOnwards
4.3641
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-433 litres4300 mm1790 mm1635 mm5.3 metresMarazzoVSCreta
Mahindra ScorpioMahindra Scorpio imageRs. 13 LakhsOnwards
4.66
130 bhp300 NmManualSUV2--4456 mm1820 mm1995 mm5.4 metresMarazzoVSScorpio
Force Motors GurkhaForce Motors Gurkha imageRs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards-138 bhp320 NmManualSUV2233 mm-4390 mm1865 mm2095 mm6.3 metresMarazzoVSGurkha
Kia Carens ClavisKia Carens Clavis imageRs. 11.21 LakhsOnwards
4.3263
158 bhp253 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6--4550 mm1800 mm1708 mm-MarazzoVSCarens Clavis

Mahindra Marazzo Images

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Mahindra Marazzo Alternatives

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.91 - 20.11 Lakhs
MarazzovsCreta
Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

13 - 17 Lakhs
MarazzovsScorpio
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
MarazzovsGurkha
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs
MarazzovsCarens Clavis

Mahindra Marazzo User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
3.9Features
4.5Safety
4.1Design
4.4Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Mahindra Marazzo User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the spacious, comfortable interior, impressive safety features, and smooth driving experience, though some criticize outdated technology and the need for more engine power when fully loaded.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconGreat mileage
  • check circle iconAttractive design
  • check circle iconSpacious and comfortable
  • check circle iconExcellent safety rating
  • check circle iconSmooth and quiet ride

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLagging technology features
  • warning iconEngine feels sluggish when loaded
  • warning iconHeavy clutch for city driving
  • warning iconInconsistent service experience
  • warning iconDashboard rattles

User Reviews

Good Safety Rating
The 4-star safety rating is a big reason why I bought this car. It feels very solid and safe on the road. A great choice for family safety.
By: Anil Kumar (Apr 8, 2026)
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Underwhelming Features
While the car is comfortable, it lacks many modern features that other cars in this range have. It feels a bit outdated in terms of technology.
By: Tharun Reddy (Apr 8, 2026)
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Excellent Value
This car provides incredible value for money. The space, comfort, and safety features are all top-notch. I highly recommend it for large families.
By: Murali Krishnan (Apr 8, 2026)
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Stylish Shark Design
The design is very unique and eye-catching. The interiors are also very well-designed and premium. It is a great car for a modern family.
By: Suraj Shetty (Apr 8, 2026)
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Great for Long Trips
We love taking the Marazzo on long road trips. It is very comfortable and has plenty of space for everyone. The ride is smooth and quiet.
By: Sanjay Menon (Apr 8, 2026)
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Mahindra Marazzo Related News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
The Mahindra Marazzo has been delisted from the brand website confirming its demise from the automaker's SUV-dominant range
Mahindra Marazzo delisted from brand website. End of the road for the MPV?
4 Jul 2024
Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
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14 Aug 2026
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14 Aug 2026
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Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
14 Aug 2026
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
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14 Aug 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
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14 Aug 2026
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 Mahindra Marazzo Related News

Mahindra Marazzo Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power121 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque300 Nm
Mileage17.3 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
SunroofYes
View all Marazzo specs and features

Mahindra Marazzo Mileage

Mahindra Marazzo in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Marazzo's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR comes with a 45 liters litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
M2 8 STR
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
17.33 kmpl

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