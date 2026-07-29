Mahindra Marazzo Key Specs
- Engine1497 cc
- Mileage17.3 kmpl
- Power121 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Boot Space190 litres
- Max Torque300 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
Mahindra Marazzo is priced between Rs. 14.06 - 16.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Mahindra Marazzo is available in 6 variants - M2 8 STR, M2 7 STR, M4 Plus 7 STR, M4 Plus 8 STR, M6 Plus 7 STR, M6 Plus 8 STR.
Mahindra Marazzo comes in diesel engine options, comes with 1497 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Mahindra Marazzo rivals are Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio, Force Motors Gurkha, Kia Carens Clavis.
Mahindra Marazzo comes with a mileage of 17.3 kmpl (Company claimed).
Mahindra Marazzo offers a 7-8 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mahindra Marazzo
|Rs. 14.06 LakhsOnwards
|121 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|190 liters
|4585 mm
|1866 mm
|1774 mm
|5.25
|Hyundai Creta
|Rs. 10.91 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|433 litres
|4300 mm
|1790 mm
|1635 mm
|5.3 metres
|MarazzoVSCreta
|Mahindra Scorpio
|Rs. 13 LakhsOnwards
|130 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|-
|4456 mm
|1820 mm
|1995 mm
|5.4 metres
|MarazzoVSScorpio
|Force Motors Gurkha
|Rs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|138 bhp
|320 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|233 mm
|-
|4390 mm
|1865 mm
|2095 mm
|6.3 metres
|MarazzoVSGurkha
|Kia Carens Clavis
|Rs. 11.21 LakhsOnwards
|158 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|4550 mm
|1800 mm
|1708 mm
|-
|MarazzoVSCarens Clavis
AI generated summary
Users praise the spacious, comfortable interior, impressive safety features, and smooth driving experience, though some criticize outdated technology and the need for more engine power when fully loaded.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|121 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|300 Nm
|Mileage
|17.3 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Sunroof
|Yes
Mahindra Marazzo in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Marazzo's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR comes with a 45 liters litres fuel tank.
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