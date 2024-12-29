Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars and bikes we said goodbye to in 2024

Here is a list of the cars and bikes that bid adieu to the Indian market in 2024.

The year 2024 witnessed several car and bike launches. At the same time, this year, some cars and bikes have said goodbye to the Indian market. The list of the cars and bikes that hung their boots in the year 2024 includes a few electric vehicles as well alongside conventional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles.

1 Mahindra Marazzo It may come as a surprise to some that Mahindra Marazzo was still on sale in 2024, but yes, the MPV designed inspiration from shark was still selling in the country until recently. Mahindra pulled the plug on the Marazzo in July this year by removing the MPV from the auto company's official website. Despite being launched with much hype, the MPV couldn't fetch impressive sales numbers, even at a time when the Indian auto industry is witnessing a rapidly surging demand for utility vehicles. Marazzo was powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine churns out 121 bhp of peak power at 3,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500 rpm.

2 Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric was launched in India as the first electric car from the South Korean auto major. Also, it was one of the first electric cars available in the Indian market. Kona Electric was launched in India in 2019 and discontinued in June 2024. The Hyundai was positioned as a premium EV offering and with the launch of a wide number of affordable electric cars, the electric SUV lost its appeal. The automaker decided to pull the plug on Kona Electric as it is now gearing up to introduce the mass-market-focused Creta EV to the Indian market in January 2025. Powering the Hyundai Kona Electric was a 39.2 kWh battery pack that generates 134 bhp power and 395 Nm torque. Also, it is capable of offering a range of 452 kilometres on a single charge.

3 Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar was one of the first luxury automobile manufacturers in India to introduce an electric car. The EV was launched in India in 2021 but never fetched impressive sales numbers. The Tata Motors-owned British luxury automaker delisted the I-Pace from its official website in July this year. Powering the Jaguar I-Pace is a twin electric motor setup, paired with a 90 kWh battery pack. The electric propulsion system onboard the Jaguar I-Pace churns out 394 bhp power and 695 Nm torque, with a claimed range of up to 470 kilometres. This EV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 200 kmph.

4 Mini Cooper SE British luxury carmaker under the BMW Group umbrella, Mini launched the Cooper S in India. Along with that, the carmaker discontinued the all-electric Mini Cooper SE in the country. Powering the Mini Cooper SE was a 32.6 kWh battery pack, paired with a single electric motor. This electric powertrain churns out 181 bhp power and 270 Nm torque. It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

5 Mini Countryman This year only, Mini launched the Countryman Electric in India. Along with that, Mini discontinued the ICE-powered Countryman SUV from the Indian market. The Mini Countryman was offered in India with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 175 bhp peak power and 280 Nm maximum torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

6 Honda X-Blade Honda discontinued the X-Blade 160 cc motorcycle in the Indian market in 2024. The sporty motorcycle was on sale alongside other 160 cc Honda bikes like Unicorn and SP160. Powering the Honda X-Blade was a 163 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The engine churns out 13.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

7 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Hero Xtreme 200S 4V was discontinued in India in December 2024 due to struggling sales. It was a fully faired sportsbike sharing a host of components with Xpulse 2004V. The bike was powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 18.9 bhp peak power and 17.3 Nm torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

8 Hero Xpulse 200T Hero Xpulse 200T was discontinued in Indian market alongside the Xtreme 200S 4V. The Hero Xpulse 200T shared the same engine as the Xpulse 200, a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled, four-valve engine that makes 18.9 bhp peak power at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm, and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

9 Hero Passion Xtec Hero Passion Xtec was a commuter motorcycle from the homegrown two-wheeler major that was based upon the Hero Passion. This one too was discontinued in 2024 due to slumping sales. The motorcycle was powered by a 113.2 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, generating 9 bhp peak power at 7,500 rpm and 9.79 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm, paired with a four-speed gearbox.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: