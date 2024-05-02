In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Marazzo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Marazzo
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 14.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|17.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4