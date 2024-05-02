HT Auto
Force Motors Gurkha vs Mahindra Marazzo

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Marazzo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Marazzo
BrandForce MotorsMahindra
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 14.39 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl17.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders44

Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD1.5L Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.25
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringTwist Beam
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18215 / 65 R16
Length
3965 mm4585
Ground Clearance
233 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2760
Height
2080 mm1774
Width
1865 mm1866
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person8
Doors
3 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres45
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoNo
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92016,98,822
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00014,39,400
RTO
2,25,3751,91,925
Insurance
96,04566,997
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92136,514
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

