HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Og Vs Force Gurkha: Monthly Emi Comparison

Mahindra Thar OG vs Force Gurkha: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 30 Sept 2026, 09:48 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Mahindra Thar OG has only one direct competitor in the Indian market, which is the Force Gurkha three-door.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Force Gurkha
Mahindra Thar OG has only one direct competitor in the Indian market, which is the Force Gurkha three-door.
Mahindra Thar OG vs Force Gurkha
Mahindra Thar OG has only one direct competitor in the Indian market, which is the Force Gurkha three-door.
Mahindra Thar OG
EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Mahindra launched the Thar OG in India just a few days back, which came as a revamped and rebranded iteration of the Mahindra Thar. The Mahindra Thar OG continues with the same tried-and-tested powertrain, but there have been a lot of changes to the design, interior, as well as the hardware front. The updated three-door SUV is priced between 10.,32 lakh and 18,.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Thar OG has only one direct competitor in the Indian market, which is the Force Gurkha three-door SUV, priced at 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy a three-door SUV and considering both the Mahindra Thar OG and the Force Gurkha, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI they would command.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector
₹11.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra Thar Og (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar OG
₹10.32 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
₹16.75 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹22,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
₹11.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
₹11.60 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Volkswagen Tera (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
₹9 Lakhs - 15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹11,800/ month
Check Eligibility

Mahindra Thar OG vs Force Gurkha: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Mahindra Thar OG and Force Gurkha, we have considered the top-end price of the Mahindra Thar OG, which is 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Force Gurkha three-door is available only in a single variant, priced at 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Force Gurkha: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2.2 litre diesel AT 4x4 18.99 lakh9.5%36 months 60,831
Force Gurkha 3-door 16.25 lakh 52,054

According to the calculation, the Mahindra Thar OG top-end trim commands a monthly EMI of 60,831. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha three-door commands a monthly EMI of 52,054.

However, customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any car varies depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, available offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest and the repayment tenure opted for.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 30 Sept 2026, 09:48 am IST
HT Auto Awards HT Auto Awards

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.