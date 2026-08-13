Lexus ES 350h Key Specs
- Engine2494 cc
- Mileage22.5 kmpl
- Power214.56 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Max Torque202 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
The luxury sedan market demands a balance of refined performance and advanced technology. The 2026 Lexus ES 350h steps into this space as a premium hybrid offering, delivering sustainable driving dynamics without compromising on the comfort Lexus is known for. Whether you are looking for top-tier safety features or an efficient electrified powertrain, this 5-seater hybrid sedan is engineered to meet the highest standards.
The 2026 Lexus ES 350h is launched in two distinct variants, allowing buyers to choose a trim that best suits their luxury preferences. The ex-showroom price in Delhi ranges from ₹66.1 lakh to ₹71.8 lakh.
(Note: Prices reflect ex-showroom figures and may vary based on your selected city.)
At the core of the ES 350h is a robust hybrid powertrain designed for smooth acceleration and efficient cruising. It utilises a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor.
By integrating both petrol and electric power, the ES 350h offers the quiet, responsive drive expected from a luxury hybrid while maintaining excellent fuel economy.
Lexus prioritises a high-end cabin experience focused on passenger comfort and comprehensive safety.
For buyers cross-shopping in the premium segment, the ES 350h faces strong competition from both internal combustion sedans and modern electric vehicles. Here is how it compares in terms of starting price to its closest rivals:
|Model
|Starting Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Powertrain
|Lexus ES 350h
|₹66.1 Lakhs
|Hybrid
|Mercedes-Benz CLA
|₹55 Lakhs
|Petrol/Diesel
|BYD Seal
|₹41 Lakhs
|Electric
|BMW i4
|₹72.5 Lakhs
|Electric
|Lexus ES (Standard)
|₹89.99 Lakhs
|Hybrid
Upcoming competitors in this space also include the highly anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 6.
Whether you prioritise the seamless automatic hybrid drive or the extensive 10-airbag safety net, the 2026 Lexus ES 350h remains a highly competitive option for luxury sedan buyers looking for long-term reliability and premium comfort.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Lexus ES 350h
|Rs. 66.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Manual, Automatic
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Audi A6
|Rs. 63.74 LakhsOnwards
|-
|241 bhp
|370 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|530
|4939
|1886
|1457
|5.5
|ES 350hVSA6
|BMW M340i
|Rs. 74.9 LakhsOnwards
|369 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|4713 mm
|1827 mm
|1440 mm
|6 metres
|ES 350hVSM340i
|BMW i4
|Rs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|8
|125 mm
|470 litres
|4783 mm
|1852 mm
|1448 mm
|6.25 metres
|ES 350hVSi4
|BMW 5 Series
|Rs. 75.8 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|5165 mm
|2156 mm
|1518 mm
|-
|ES 350hVS5 Series
|BMW 3 Series LWB
|Rs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
|188 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|-
|4819 mm
|2068 mm
|1441 mm
|6 metres
|ES 350hVS3 Series LWB
|Max Power
|214.56 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|10 Airbags
|Max Torque
|202 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|22.5 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|2494 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
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