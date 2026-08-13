The luxury sedan market demands a balance of refined performance and advanced technology. The 2026 Lexus ES 350h steps into this space as a premium hybrid offering, delivering sustainable driving dynamics without compromising on the comfort Lexus is known for. Whether you are looking for top-tier safety features or an efficient electrified powertrain, this 5-seater hybrid sedan is engineered to meet the highest standards.

Lexus ES 350h Price in India and Variants

The 2026 Lexus ES 350h is launched in two distinct variants, allowing buyers to choose a trim that best suits their luxury preferences. The ex-showroom price in Delhi ranges from ₹66.1 lakh to ₹71.8 lakh.

ES 350h Exquisite: ₹ 66.1 Lakhs

66.1 Lakhs ES 350h Luxury: ₹ 71.8 Lakhs

(Note: Prices reflect ex-showroom figures and may vary based on your selected city.)

Engine Specifications and Hybrid Performance

At the core of the ES 350h is a robust hybrid powertrain designed for smooth acceleration and efficient cruising. It utilises a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor.

Max Power: 214.56 bhp

214.56 bhp Max Torque: 202 Nm

202 Nm Fuel Type: Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)

Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) Transmission: Automatic

By integrating both petrol and electric power, the ES 350h offers the quiet, responsive drive expected from a luxury hybrid while maintaining excellent fuel economy.

Key Interior Features and Safety

Lexus prioritises a high-end cabin experience focused on passenger comfort and comprehensive safety.

Seating Capacity: Spacious 5-person configuration.

Spacious 5-person configuration. Safety System: Equipped with a standard 10-airbag system to maximise occupant protection in all directions.

Equipped with a standard 10-airbag system to maximise occupant protection in all directions. Cabin Comfort: Features include dedicated rear AC vents for rear-passenger climate control and a seamless keyless entry system.

Lexus ES 350h Alternatives and Competitors

For buyers cross-shopping in the premium segment, the ES 350h faces strong competition from both internal combustion sedans and modern electric vehicles. Here is how it compares in terms of starting price to its closest rivals:

Model Starting Price (Ex-Showroom) Powertrain Lexus ES 350h ₹ 66.1 Lakhs Hybrid Mercedes-Benz CLA ₹ 55 Lakhs Petrol/Diesel BYD Seal ₹ 41 Lakhs Electric BMW i4 ₹ 72.5 Lakhs Electric Lexus ES (Standard) ₹ 89.99 Lakhs Hybrid

Upcoming competitors in this space also include the highly anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 6.

Whether you prioritise the seamless automatic hybrid drive or the extensive 10-airbag safety net, the 2026 Lexus ES 350h remains a highly competitive option for luxury sedan buyers looking for long-term reliability and premium comfort.