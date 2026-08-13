PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageImages
JUST LAUNCHED

LEXUS ES 350h

₹66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

The luxury sedan market demands a balance of refined performance and advanced technology. The 2026 Lexus ES 350h steps into this space as a premium hybrid offering, delivering sustainable driving dynamics without compromising on the comfort Lexus is known for. Whether you are looking for top-tier safety features or an efficient electrified powertrain, this 5-seater hybrid sedan is engineered to meet the highest standards.

Lexus ES 350h Price in India and Variants

The 2026 Lexus ES 350h is launched in two distinct variants, allowing buyers to choose a trim that best suits their luxury preferences. The ex-showroom price in Delhi ranges from 66.1 lakh to 71.8 lakh.

  • ES 350h Exquisite: 66.1 Lakhs
  • ES 350h Luxury: 71.8 Lakhs

(Note: Prices reflect ex-showroom figures and may vary based on your selected city.)

Engine Specifications and Hybrid Performance

At the core of the ES 350h is a robust hybrid powertrain designed for smooth acceleration and efficient cruising. It utilises a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor.

  • Max Power: 214.56 bhp
  • Max Torque: 202 Nm
  • Fuel Type: Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
  • Transmission: Automatic

By integrating both petrol and electric power, the ES 350h offers the quiet, responsive drive expected from a luxury hybrid while maintaining excellent fuel economy.

Key Interior Features and Safety

Lexus prioritises a high-end cabin experience focused on passenger comfort and comprehensive safety.

  • Seating Capacity: Spacious 5-person configuration.
  • Safety System: Equipped with a standard 10-airbag system to maximise occupant protection in all directions.
  • Cabin Comfort: Features include dedicated rear AC vents for rear-passenger climate control and a seamless keyless entry system.

Lexus ES 350h Alternatives and Competitors

For buyers cross-shopping in the premium segment, the ES 350h faces strong competition from both internal combustion sedans and modern electric vehicles. Here is how it compares in terms of starting price to its closest rivals:

ModelStarting Price (Ex-Showroom)Powertrain
Lexus ES 350h 66.1 LakhsHybrid
Mercedes-Benz CLA 55 LakhsPetrol/Diesel
BYD Seal 41 LakhsElectric
BMW i4 72.5 LakhsElectric
Lexus ES (Standard) 89.99 LakhsHybrid

Upcoming competitors in this space also include the highly anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 6.

Whether you prioritise the seamless automatic hybrid drive or the extensive 10-airbag safety net, the 2026 Lexus ES 350h remains a highly competitive option for luxury sedan buyers looking for long-term reliability and premium comfort.

Lexus ES 350h Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2494 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    22.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    214.56 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    202 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
View All ES 350h SpecsView specs icon

Lexus ES 350h Variants

Lexus ES 350h price starts at ₹ 66.1 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 71.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Lexus ES 350h comes in 2 variants. Lexus ES 350h's top variant is Luxury.
2 Variants Available
ES 350h Exquisite
₹66.1 Lakhs*
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
ES 350h Luxury
₹71.8 Lakhs*
2494 cc
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Lexus ES 350h Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
Lexus India launches the updated ES 350h sedan with expanded dimensions, advanced tech, and enhanced safety features at ₹66.10 lakh.Read Full Story
Preferred Banner

Lexus ES 350h comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Lexus ES 350h
Lexus ES 350h image
Rs. 66.1 LakhsOnwards---Manual, Automatic8------
Audi A6Audi A6 imageRs. 63.74 LakhsOnwards-241 bhp370 NmManual, Automatic6-5304939188614575.5ES 350hVSA6
BMW M340iBMW M340i imageRs. 74.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
369 bhp500 NmAutomatic6--4713 mm1827 mm1440 mm6 metresES 350hVSM340i
BMW i4BMW i4 imageRs. 72.5 LakhsOnwards
4.5200
---8125 mm470 litres4783 mm1852 mm1448 mm6.25 metresES 350hVSi4
BMW 5 SeriesBMW 5 Series imageRs. 75.8 LakhsOnwards
4.0100
255 bhp400 NmAutomatic6--5165 mm2156 mm1518 mm-ES 350hVS5 Series
BMW 3 Series LWBBMW 3 Series LWB imageRs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
53
188 bhp400 NmAutomatic6--4819 mm2068 mm1441 mm6 metresES 350hVS3 Series LWB

Lexus ES 350h Images

Lexus ES 350h Image 1

Lexus ES 350h Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
ES 350hvsA6
BMW M340i

BMW M340i

74.9 Lakhs
ES 350hvsM340i
BMW i4

BMW i4

72.5 - 77.5 Lakhs
ES 350hvsi4
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

75.8 Lakhs Onwards
ES 350hvs5 Series
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
ES 350hvs3 Series LWB
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs
ES 350hvsC-Class

Lexus ES 350h Related News

The updated Lexus ES 350h features revised styling, a larger cabin and a self-charging hybrid powertrain.
Lexus ES 350h: 5 things to know before putting your money down
17 Jul 2026
Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.
New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at 66.10 Lakh
15 Jul 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
With the latest crop of electric cars fundamentally flipping the script against diesel SUVs, switching to an EV for the highway is no longer a compromise, but an upgrade.
5 EVs I would choose over a diesel SUV for highway driving
14 Aug 2026
Koenigsegg CCGT1 megacar breaks cover, limited to only 70 units
Koenigsegg CCGT1 megacar breaks cover, limited to only 70 units
14 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will come with a host of changes on the design front, while mechanically it could get a new turbo-petrol motor. (Representational image)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to debut on September 5. Top 3 changes to expect
14 Aug 2026
View all
 Lexus ES 350h Related News

Lexus ES 350h Specifications and Features

Max Power214.56 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSedan
Airbags10 Airbags
Max Torque202 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage22.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine2494 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
View all ES 350h specs and features

Popular Lexus Cars

  • Popular
  • rhs image

    Lexus LM

    2.1 - 2.62 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Lexus ES

    89.99 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Lexus NX

    66.59 - 73.4 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Lexus LX

    2.82 - 3.12 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Lexus RX

    99.99 Lakhs - 1.23 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Lexus Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 Cr
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Cars

view all specs and features