Tera
Images
Alternatives
News
UPCOMING
VOLKSWAGEN
Tera
Exp. Launch in Jun 2026
Review & Win ₹2000
₹9 - 15 Lakhs*
Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Alert Me When Launched
Tera
Expected Key Specs
Engine
Category Average:
998.0 - 1493.0 cc
Tera:
998.0 cc
View all
Tera Specs and Features
About Volkswagen Tera
Tera Launch Date
The Volkswagen Tera is
expected to launch in Jun 2026.
Tera Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹9 - 15 Lakhs*.
Specs and Features
The Volkswagen Tera is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 998 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
Tera Seating Capacity
The Volkswagen Tera is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
Tera Rivals
Hyundai Venue
,
Skoda Kylaq
,
Mahindra XUV 3XO
,
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
and
Tata Nexon
are sought to be the major rivals to Volkswagen Tera.
...Read More
Read Less
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Tera.
VS
Volkswagen Tera
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Tap here to expand
Volkswagen Tera Images
1 image
View All
Tera Images
Cars & Bikes
New cars
Volkswagen cars
Volkswagen Tera