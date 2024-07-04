Mahindra Marazzo delisted from brand website. End of the road for the MPV?
Mahindra & Mahindra has delisted the Marazzo MPV from its official website hinting at the MPV’s inevitable demise. While the company is yet to announce the same officially, the slow-selling model wasn’t too far away from being discontinued given the sales numbers in the last year. Mahindra sold the Marazzo in double-digit numbers in the last six months with the lowest being 16 units in May this year. This was even lower than the average of 55-60 units in the months before.
The Mahindra Marazzo first arrived in 2018 as the brand forayed into the MPV segment. However, the Marazzo never picked up in sales despite a good ride quality, a potent diesel engine, and a spacious cabin. Built to bridge the gap between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta, the MPV never caught the fancy of family buyers or fleet users alike.
Moreover, a change in strategy for Mahindra meant the automaker had a revamped focus on SUVs since 2020 with the arrival of the new-generation Thar, XUV700, Scorpio-N, Bolero Neo and the like. This left the Marazzo as an oddball in the brand’s product portfolio. Mahindra also didn’t do much to update the Marazzo over the years, which was another contributor to its slow sales
The Mahindra Marazzo was priced from ₹14.39 lakh, going up to ₹16.80 lakh (ex-showroom) before being discontinued and available with only a diesel option. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel churned out 121 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. In fact, Mahindra plonked the Marazzo’s 1.5-litre diesel into the Thar in 2023 and the off-roader managed to sell in even higher numbers given the low tax bracket and rear-wheel drive (RWD) configuration. At a time when automatics were gaining popularity, the Marazzo was only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission, which further led to the model being out of consideration for many buyers.
Mahindra’s Product Plans
Mahindra’s future product plans include bringing 27 models to the market by 2030 across ICE and EV powertrain options. The Marazzo was never a part of the brand’s product presentation that included the new ICE range, Born Electric brand and the new XUV sub-brand. The automaker is gearing up to introduce the Thar Armada 5-door around August this year, while the XUV.e8, the electric version based on the XUV700 is slated to debut by December 2024 with a market launch next calendar year. More updates on Mahindra’s product plans will be available soon.