



It is India’s largest van manufacturer. The company is listed at National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange. After 43 years of camaraderie, Tempo sold its stake in Force Motors in 2001.



The company finds its origins in the Bachraj Trading Company. The company, established in 1945, assembled three-wheelers and small trucks. In 1958, Tempo and Bachraj Trading Company entered a joint venture, Bajaj Tempo Motors. Later, the majority stake in the company was taken by Firodia Group. The company was renamed to Force Motors in 2005.



The company gave India its first diesel light commercial vehicle in the form of Tempo Matador. In 1987, a separate facility was set up in Madhya Pradesh to manufacture Tempo Traveller. The Tempo Traveller is widely used across the country in the form of ambulances.



In 2012, the company launched a 26-seater van, Traveller 26. It was totally in-house designed with disc brakes in all four wheels and came with safety features like ABS and EBD.



Currently, the company exports its vehicles in countries in the SAARC region, ASEAN countries, Africa, Gulf and Germany. Its SUV, Force One SUV found its ground in India but was later discontinued by the company. Another SUV, Force Gurkha, continues to be available in the market for the buyers.

Earlier known as Bajaj Tempo Motors, Force Motors is an Indian auto manufacturer headquartered in Pune. It was founded by NK Firodia in 1958. The company was launched as a joint venture between Bachraj Trading Ltd and Tempo. Some of the most iconic brands of the company are Tempo, Matador, Minidor