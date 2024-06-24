HT Auto
Gurkha SUV to get automatic gearbox soon? Force Motors clarifies

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2024, 10:40 AM
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.
Force Gurkha, rival to Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, is offered with only manual gearbox option for both its three-door and five-door avatars.

Force Gurkha SUV is unlikely to get any automatic transmission unit any time soon. Force Motors has released a statement after media reports claimed the Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny rival will get an automatic gearbox option sourced from Japan-based company called JATCO known for its CVT transmission units globally. Force Motors has said that it does not plan to include any new transmission option to the newly-launched Gurkha SUV as of now.

Force Motors launched a new five-door variant of the Gurkha SUV along with an updated version of its three-door variant earlier this year. The price of the smaller version of Gurkha is 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) while the five-door version costs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Under its hood,Force Motors uses a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine which comes mated only to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Snubbing media reports that claim Force Motors will include a seven-speed torque converter transmission unit, the carmaker said that there is no plans as such to update the existing models. Force Motor's statement shared on its social media platforms says, “Development of new vehicle variants, especially involving major changes like an automatic transmission, could require a timeline of 18-24 months to ensure we meet out high standards of quality and performance."

Force Motors' statement says that it 'cannot confirm' any news at the moment regarding the potential launch of the Gurkha in an automatic transmission variant.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Armada spotted ahead of launch. Check out the changes

The new Gurkha SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and the engine. The 2.6-litre diesel unit can generate 138 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The torque is available in a wider range between 1,400 rpm and 2,600 rpm, enabling higher speeds on the highway. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through its five-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, the off-roader is equipped with a front and rear locking differential.

Also watch: 2024 Force Gurkha SUV first drive review

In terms of features, the Gurkha offers a new 7-inch digital instrument console and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also comes with a shift-on-fly rotor knob located between the front seats which replaces the old manual lever for the 4WD shifter.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2024, 10:32 AM IST

