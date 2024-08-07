Introduction

Tata Motors has recently launched the all-new Curvv EV for the Indian market and it will be available for bookings from August 12. The electric SUV is based on Tata’s acti.ev architecture, and it has opened the mass market’s doors to the coupe-SUV segment, one which was previously dominated by luxury manufacturers. The Tata Curvv was first introduced to the Indian automobile market as a concept vehicle that was based on the brand’s new ‘Digital’ design language and it is being offered with the choice between two battery options.

Tata Curvv EV Price:

The Curvv EV is slotted into a competitive price bracket that ranges from Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the coupe-SUV is available with two options for its electric powertrain, the 45 kWh variant is the one that starts from Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 55 kWh model gets a starting price of Rs 19.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the car will start from August 12 and models will be available for test drives from August 14. Tata Motors has further stated that deliveries for the Curvv EV will begin from August 23.

When was Tata Curvv EV launched?

Tata launched the electric variant of the Curvv coupe-SUV on August 7, 2024. It was first showcased in 2022 as a concept vehicle based on Tata’s new-gen ‘Digital’ design language and the Generation 2 EV architecture which is called acti.ev. The Indian carmaker showcased the ICE variant of the Curvv alongside the EV model, with the latter getting an earlier launch. The Tata Curvv ICE is slated for a September 2 launch.

How many variants of the Tata Curvv EV are available?

The Tata Curvv EV is going to be made available in three distinct ‘personas’ – Creative, Accomplished and Empowered+, with the last two having five total variants between them. Each subsequent variant gets feature upgrades over the previous one. There are five colour options available – Virtual Sunrise, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red and Empowered Oxide – and what you get depends on the persona of choice.

What features are available in the Tata Curvv EV?

The Tata Curvv EV features a multi-function steering wheel which comes with an illuminated logo of the brand. The interior further features a 12.2-inch floating infotainment display from HARMAN as well as a 10.25-inch display for the digital instrument cluster. The infotainment features Arcade.ev, a service that provides passengers with access to entertainment and OTT platforms such as Hotsar, Prime Video, and YouTube. Passengers can further use Spotify, Amazon Music, and Audible with the Arcade.ev.

The Curvv EV receives a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting for its interior, along with EV-only features such as an electronic parking brake and V2V and V2L charging. The car further features a JBL sound system, smart watch connectivity, and is compatible with the iRA.ev connected car app.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Tata Curvv EV?

Tata is offering the Curvv EV with a 165 bhp electric motor that can be configured with two battery options – a 45 kWh battery in the Curvv.ev 45 and a 55 kWh battery in the Curvv.ev 55. The carmaker claims that the Curvv EV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 160 kmph. Tata has further stated that the 55 kWh model uses prismatic cells that can provide considerably faster charging speed, where it can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. Owners are additionally able to perform quick top-ups for 150 km in 15 minutes. The Curvv EV features three drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport, and gets Multi-Mode Regen with Paddle Shifters.

What is the range of Tata Curvv EV?

The Curvv.ev 45 gets an ARAI-claimed range of 501 km, while Tata claims that the real world range would come around 350 km. Similarly, the 55 kWh model gets an ARAI-claimed range of 585 km but the brand puts the real world range at 425 km.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Tata Curvv EV?

Tata Motors has stated that the ground clearance for the Curvv EV with the 45 kWh battery is 190 mm and that of the 55 kWh variant is 186 mm. The Curvv EV will feature 500 litres of boot space in the rear, with an additional 11.8-litre front trunk.

What is the seating capacity of Tata Curvv EV?

The Tata Curvv EV is a coupe-SUV that can seat upto five passengers.

What is the safety rating of Tata Curvv EV?

Among the list of EV-only features, Tata Motors has provided six airbags, an ESP with i-VBAC, and All Wheel disc brakes. The car further receives Level 2 ADAS with 20 features and a 360-degree camera with a Blind Spot View Monitor. The Curvv EV features Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), that produces sound alerts when under 20 kmph.

What cars does the Tata Curvv EV rival in its segment?

The Tata Curvv EV is positioned alongside its ICE sibling within the new coupe-SUV segment that also holds the Citroen Basalt as the only other direct rival.