TATA Curvv EV

JUST LAUNCHED
Launch Date: 7 Aug 2024
4.5
2 Reviews
17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Curvv EV Key Specs
Battery Capacity45-55 kWh
Max Speed160 kmph
Range502-585 km
Charging Time6.4-7.9 Hrs.
View all Curvv EV specs and features

About Tata Curvv EV

Latest Update

  • Hyundai Creta EV to debut at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Key facts about Tata Curvv EV & MG Windsor EV rival
  • Maruti eVX to Hyundai Creta EV: Five Tata Curvv EV rivals you should wait for

    • Introduction

    Tata Motors has recently launched the all-new Curvv EV for the Indian market and it will be available for bookings from August 12. The electric SUV is based on Tata’s acti.ev architecture, and it has opened the mass market’s doors to the coupe-SUV segment, one which was previously dominated by luxury manufacturers. The Tata Curvv was first introduced to the Indian automobile market as a concept vehicle that was based on the brand’s new ‘Digital’ design language and it is being offered with the choice between two battery options.

    Tata Curvv EV Price:

    The Curvv EV is slotted into a competitive price bracket that ranges from Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the coupe-SUV is available with two options for its electric powertrain, the 45 kWh variant is the one that starts from Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 55 kWh model gets a starting price of Rs 19.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the car will start from August 12 and models will be available for test drives from August 14. Tata Motors has further stated that deliveries for the Curvv EV will begin from August 23.

    When was Tata Curvv EV launched?

    Tata launched the electric variant of the Curvv coupe-SUV on August 7, 2024. It was first showcased in 2022 as a concept vehicle based on Tata’s new-gen ‘Digital’ design language and the Generation 2 EV architecture which is called acti.ev. The Indian carmaker showcased the ICE variant of the Curvv alongside the EV model, with the latter getting an earlier launch. The Tata Curvv ICE is slated for a September 2 launch.

    How many variants of the Tata Curvv EV are available?

    The Tata Curvv EV is going to be made available in three distinct ‘personas’ – Creative, Accomplished and Empowered+, with the last two having five total variants between them. Each subsequent variant gets feature upgrades over the previous one. There are five colour options available – Virtual Sunrise, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red and Empowered Oxide – and what you get depends on the persona of choice. 

    What features are available in the Tata Curvv EV?

    The Tata Curvv EV features a multi-function steering wheel which comes with an illuminated logo of the brand. The interior further features a 12.2-inch floating infotainment display from HARMAN as well as a 10.25-inch display for the digital instrument cluster. The infotainment features Arcade.ev, a service that provides passengers with access to entertainment and OTT platforms such as Hotsar, Prime Video, and YouTube. Passengers can further use Spotify, Amazon Music, and Audible with the Arcade.ev.

    The Curvv EV receives a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting for its interior, along with EV-only features such as an electronic parking brake and V2V and V2L charging. The car further features a JBL sound system, smart watch connectivity, and is compatible with the iRA.ev connected car app. 

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Tata Curvv EV?

    Tata is offering the Curvv EV with a 165 bhp electric motor that can be configured with two battery options – a 45 kWh battery in the Curvv.ev 45 and a 55 kWh battery in the Curvv.ev 55. The carmaker claims that the Curvv EV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 160 kmph. Tata has further stated that the 55 kWh model uses prismatic cells that can provide considerably faster charging speed, where it can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. Owners are additionally able to perform quick top-ups for 150 km in 15 minutes. The Curvv EV features three drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport, and gets Multi-Mode Regen with Paddle Shifters.

    What is the range of Tata Curvv EV?

    The Curvv.ev 45 gets an ARAI-claimed range of 501 km, while Tata claims that the real world range would come around 350 km. Similarly, the 55 kWh model gets an ARAI-claimed range of 585 km but the brand puts the real world range at 425 km.

    What is the ground clearance and boot space of Tata Curvv EV?

    Tata Motors has stated that the ground clearance for the Curvv EV with the 45 kWh battery is 190 mm and that of the 55 kWh variant is 186 mm. The Curvv EV will feature 500 litres of boot space in the rear, with an additional 11.8-litre front trunk.

    What is the seating capacity of Tata Curvv EV?

    The Tata Curvv EV is a coupe-SUV that can seat upto five passengers.

    What is the safety rating of Tata Curvv EV?

    Among the list of EV-only features, Tata Motors has provided six airbags, an ESP with i-VBAC, and All Wheel disc brakes. The car further receives Level 2 ADAS with 20 features and a 360-degree camera with a Blind Spot View Monitor. The Curvv EV features Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), that produces sound alerts when under 20 kmph.

    What cars does the Tata Curvv EV rival in its segment?

    The Tata Curvv EV is positioned alongside its ICE sibling within the new coupe-SUV segment that also holds the Citroen Basalt as the only other direct rival.

    Tata Curvv EV Alternatives

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    Curvv EVvsUrban Cruiser Hyryder
    Tata Nexon EV

    Tata Nexon EV

    14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
    Curvv EVvsNexon EV
    UPCOMING
    Maruti Suzuki eVX

    Maruti Suzuki eVX

    20 - 25 Lakhs
    Mahindra XUV 400 EV

    Mahindra XUV 400 EV

    15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
    Curvv EVvsXUV 400 EV
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    10.7 - 19.95 Lakhs
    Tata Curvv EV Variants

    Tata Curvv EV price starts at ₹ 17.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Curvv EV comes in 7 variants. Tata Curvv EV's top variant is Empowered Plus A 55.

    7 Variants Available
    ₹17.49 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    45 kWh
    Speed
    160 kmph
    Range
    502 km
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: TFT
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹18.49 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    45 kWh
    Speed
    160 kmph
    Range
    502 km
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹19.25 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    55 kWh
    Speed
    160 kmph
    Range
    585 km
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹19.29 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    45 kWh
    Speed
    160 kmph
    Range
    502 km
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹19.99 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    55 kWh
    Speed
    160 kmph
    Range
    585 km
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹21.25 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    55 kWh
    Speed
    160 kmph
    Range
    585 km
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹21.99 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    55 kWh
    Speed
    160 kmph
    Range
    585 km
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Tata Curvv EV Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Battery Capacity45-55 kWh
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Max Motor Performance 165 bhp 215 Nm
    Range502-585 km
    Charging Time6.4-7.9 Hrs.
    SunroofYes
    View all Curvv EV specs and features

    Tata Curvv EV comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Tata Curvv EV
    		Toyota Urban Cruiser HyryderTata Nexon EVMahindra XUV 400 EVMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
    ₹11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
    ₹14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
    ₹15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
    ₹10.7 - 19.95 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    3 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    Battery Capacity
    45-55 kWh
    -
    30-40.5 kWh
    34.5-39.4 kwh
    -
    Range
    502-585 km
    -
    325-465 km
    375-456 km
    -
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)/CNG
    Electric
    Electric
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)/CNG
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Manual/Automatic

    Tata Curvv EV User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    1
    5 ratingrating star
    1
    Attractive look in very low price
    Look is amazing and the rear side look is very attractive I love this new tata curvv according to me this is better than creta and seltos
    By: Anas (Aug 13, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Perfect EV with great features
    All well, with apealing design and features. Looks and performance with 45kw is tremendous. Really we appreciate tata for their initiative.
    By: Mukesh Kumar (Aug 8, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow
    Tata Curvv EV Expert Review
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4 out of 5
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    3.5
    Performance
    4.5
    Safety
    4.5
    Design
    4.5
    Feature
    4
    Comfort
    Pros
    Unique and catchy coupe styleRespectable range and quick charging speedFeature-packed cabin
    Cons
    Limited rear-seat spaceQuality-check concerns with front lightsBrakes need more bite

    The massive popularity of Tata Nexon EV in the still-small Indian electric car market is under threat. And the threat comes from none other than its own sibling that has been officially launched as the blue-eyed boy in the Tata EV portfolio. The Tata Curvv EV is indeed that, a blue-eyed boy with a curving design language that is looking at swaying potential buyers away from the plethora of mid-size SUVs that are either petrol or diesel or hybrid engine powered. And although in a separate segment from Nexon EV - in terms of pricing as well as body style, the Curvv EV is the new flagship that is looking at replicating the success of its older but smaller sibling.

    Here is our first-drive review of Tata Curvv EV from the scenic lake city of Udaipur:

    Tata Curvv EV: Exteriors

    expand

    Let's get straight to what Tata has done well on the Curvv in terms of its exterior design. It is not often that the final production version of a car model is a near identical twin of the concept. But that is what the Curvv EV is. There are only subtle differences between the Curvv we drove and the one showcased in two years ago. The main highlight of the profile is - and obviously at that - the sloping roofline which gives it the coupe credentials and the name itself. The Curvv EV stands on R18 alloy wheels with aero inserts under the squared wheel arches. The side profile is also highlighted by large windows and flush door handles with illumination. There is a flamboyant visual trait of the SUV when the overall side profile is observed.

    The sloping roofline is the most distinct design element on the outside of the Tata Curvv EV.
    The sloping roofline is the most distinct design element on the outside of the Tata Curvv EV.

    The front of the Curvv EV is less dramatic in comparison and looks very similar to the Punch EV and the Nexon EV. A connected DRL (Day-Time Running Lights) stretches across the nose of the EV and come with welcome and farewell illumination language. The side sections also act as sequential turn indicators while the LED projector head lights and LED fog lamps are placed below it. The center section of the face is reserved for the charging inlet which is now electronically operated for both opening and closing. In case an owner forgets to shut the flap post charging, there is also an auto-shut operation. The lower front bumper gets subtle vertical elements which are mostly for aesthetic reasons.

    There are very noticable similarities between the face of the Curvv EV and that of its smaller siblings Punch EV and Nexon EV.
    There are very noticable similarities between the face of the Curvv EV and that of its smaller siblings Punch EV and Nexon EV.

    The rear is also quite clean in terms of appearance with the 'Curvv.EV' lettering stretching across the trunk and in black. The LED tail lights and the chunk rear bumper add the modern and sporty touch, respectively.

    The small rear glass on the trunk door significantly hinders view from the rear-view mirror in the cabin of the vehicle. And while this is common on coupe vehicles, it is a bit too prominent on the Tata Curvv EV.
    The small rear glass on the trunk door significantly hinders view from the rear-view mirror in the cabin of the vehicle. And while this is common on coupe vehicles, it is a bit too prominent on the Tata Curvv EV.

    Measuring in at 4,310 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and standing 1,637 mm in height, the Curvv is a long-ish vehicle with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. For perspective, that's still less than Creta's 2,610 mm and Grand Vitara's 2,640 mm. But the Curvv does boast of a 190 mm ground clearance and a water-wading depth of 450 mm.

    Overall, the Curvv EV's exterior design is very unique and a good blend of sporty and muscular profile. At least till the time Curvv EV becomes more common on Indian roads, it is more than likely to attract stares and invite side glances.

    Tata Curvv EV: Interiors

    expand

    Open those flush handles and a largely premium cabin greets occupants. The decision to continue with a light-coloured cabin theme has been carried forward to the Curvv EV and it elevates the premium appeal of the interiors. The dashboard layout has a white and grey dual-tone colour scheme, complete with the trapezoidal AC vents.

    A close look at the dashboard layout inside the Tata Curvv EV.
    A close look at the dashboard layout inside the Tata Curvv EV.

    The cabin is fairly roomy but that is largely due to the big windows. Rear-seat passengers aren't exactly pampered because while kneeroom and leg space is just about adequate, the lack of much under-thigh support is a let down. What is also limited is headroom because the same sloping roofline that looks so good on the outside translates into limited area for passengers who may be six feet and taller.

    While the seats are comfortable, passengers at the back have to make do with limited head room and lacking under-thigh support.
    While the seats are comfortable, passengers at the back have to make do with limited head room and lacking under-thigh support.

    There is also limited areas for storing smaller items because while there is a central armrest with cupholders on the rear seats, some storage spaces on all four doors and a large cooled glovebox, there is no cupholder on the center console, limited area under the HVAC controls and no pockets behind the front two seats. Thankfully though, the rear seats get the 60:40 fold ratio option which adds to the standard cargo area of an impressive 500 litres. Open the bonnet and there is also a frunk (front trunk) that, well, is large enough for a few bottles - the soft-drink kinds -but too small for even the charging kit that comes with the vehicle.

    The option to store small items under the bonnet of the Curvv EV is great. But the space here is not big enough to accommodate the charging kit that comes with the vehicle. And this is what is most likely to be stored here.
    The option to store small items under the bonnet of the Curvv EV is great. But the space here is not big enough to accommodate the charging kit that comes with the vehicle. And this is what is most likely to be stored here.

    Tata Curvv EV: Features

    expand

    If an offering has to compete against the heavyweights in the mid-size SUV space, it has to be loaded with features. And for the sake of Curvv EV, it is quite well kitted in its top variant that we had during the course of this review.

    The convenience features on and inside the Curvv EV include gesture-controlled tailgate opening which worked flawlessly every time we stuck our leg out. At the front, there are rain-sensing wipers while the flush door handles with illumination already mentioned above is a stylish touch.

    A tiny light on the flush-type door handles on the Curvv EV is a nice touch to make these visible at night.
    A tiny light on the flush-type door handles on the Curvv EV is a nice touch to make these visible at night.

    On the inside, the Curvv EV gets a 12.3-inch floating infotainment touchscreen that packs a mighty fine bunch of features which includes various applications under Arcade.ev app suite like Amazon Video, Disney HotStar, Spotify and ParkPlus, among others. The display resolution is crisp and the touch interface works flawlessly. We even managed to connect the system to our personal mobile hotspot and snuck in an episode of Simpsons between the drive. Of course, the video feed only works when the car is in ‘Park’ mode for safety reasons. Additionally, the sound quality from the 4+4+1 320W-JBL system is quite premium as well. For those caught unawares, this is four speakers, four tweeters and a sub-woofer at the back.

    The free-standing infotainment screen on the Tata Curvv is as good as any display unit in a mid-size SUV. And then some more. On the flipside though, it attracts a whole lot of fingerprints as can be seen here.
    The free-standing infotainment screen on the Tata Curvv is as good as any display unit in a mid-size SUV. And then some more. On the flipside though, it attracts a whole lot of fingerprints as can be seen here.

    The 10.25-inch digital instrument is also a leg up and while the interface has been seen in earlier Tata EV models, it is still nice to be able to port Google Maps' navigation to here, leaving the main display screen free for passengers. The feed from the Blind-Spot monitoring camera also gets loaded here when activated.

    The four-spoke steering wheel, complete with the illuminated Tata logo in the middle, has been carried forward from Harrier. But the dual-colour theme here makes it look quite upmarket.
    The four-spoke steering wheel, complete with the illuminated Tata logo in the middle, has been carried forward from Harrier. But the dual-colour theme here makes it look quite upmarket.

    Some of the other features I liked include a panoramic sunroof - a crowd favourite of course, wireless phone-charging pad on the center console, a 12V charging socket and a 45W Type-C at the front and rear, touch panel for controlling HVAC features, two toggle switches for adjusting airflow and temperature and a rotary drive-mode selector.

    The wireless charging pad on the center console is great but replaces cup holders that usually find a place here. The center console itself is done in gloss black that looks very premium but only as long as you can maintain it against dust and fingerprints.
    The wireless charging pad on the center console is great but replaces cup holders that usually find a place here. The center console itself is done in gloss black that looks very premium but only as long as you can maintain it against dust and fingerprints.

    The front two seats are ventilated but while the driver seat features six-way electronic adjustment, the front passenger seat gets six-way manual adjustment. Interestingly, even the rear seats can be adjusted for recline angles which is great.

    Both front seats inside the Curvv EV get cooling function but while there is electronic adjustment for the driver, the front passenger has to operate the seat using a set of conventional levers.
    Both front seats inside the Curvv EV get cooling function but while there is electronic adjustment for the driver, the front passenger has to operate the seat using a set of conventional levers.

    The Curvv EV also gets Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System which packs in drive-related safety highlights like Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control, among others. While we were unable to check all the Level 2 ADAS functions, we found the LKA and Collision Warning system working flawlessly during the routine part of our drive. The other safety highlights include six airbags, ESP, Hill-Star and Hill-Descent assist and a unique acoustic sound system which is active up to speed of 20 kmph to warn pedestrians of the EV's approach. Although clearly artificial, this sound isn't intrusive at all and so, while one has the option of turning it off, you probably won't mind it one bit.

    Curvv EV also benefits from the updated iRA mobile application which now gives out availability, location and status of working condition of charging stations from over a dozen providers. The mobile application will also inform if your EV's current charge status is enough to make it to the chosen location and make alternate suggestions if not. The mobile application, while easy to use, is extensive and will be part of a review of its own at a later time.

    But overall, the Curvv EV does a fairly remarkable job of packing a bunch of high-end comfort and convenience features, and is quite future-proof in that sense.

    Tata Curvv EV: Drive

    expand
    Tata Curvv EV offers 165 bhp on the variant with the larger 55 kWh battery pack, and 215 Nm of torque.
    Tata Curvv EV offers 165 bhp on the variant with the larger 55 kWh battery pack, and 215 Nm of torque.

    Tata Curvv EV has been made available with two battery pack options. And while the more affordable - in comparative terms, gets a 45kWh unit for the Creative, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S variants, the 55kWh unit is for the Accomplished, Accomplished+ S, Empowered+, and Empowered+ A variants. As is the case, our test unit was the one packing in the larger battery in the top-of-the-line Empowered+ A variant.

    The bigger battery pack claims to offer a real-world range of around 420 kms per charge and while we did not do a precise mile-munching test, we did manage some very aggressive driving over the course of around 140 kms for the battery charge level to eventually come down from 99 per cent to 72 per cent. Considering that we also did uphill climbs and downhill drives with regen to max, and the drive mode to ‘City’ instead of either ‘Eco’ or ‘Sport’, the claim for range-per-charge is likely to be on point.

    The Curvv EV manages to get down and dirty with a fair bit of flair. Grip from the tyres on slippery roads, however, could have been better.
    The Curvv EV manages to get down and dirty with a fair bit of flair. Grip from the tyres on slippery roads, however, could have been better.

    But how good is this EV to drive? The Curvv EV is a fairly large vehicle and while it sure does drive like one too, that is not a point against it. A well-weighted steering is one its finer attributes while pedal inputs are responded to instantly for a very enthusiastic drive. Tata claims Curvv EV does 0 to 100 kmph and despite the narrow roads around Udaipur, we did manage to bolt the EV forward to check how fast it can sprint. It did. And fast.

    Powered by a liquid-cooled PMS motor, the Curvv EV also gets a 55kWh battery pack that incorporates prismatic cells which allow for faster charging. Tata says a high-power charger can take the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes.
    Powered by a liquid-cooled PMS motor, the Curvv EV also gets a 55kWh battery pack that incorporates prismatic cells which allow for faster charging. Tata says a high-power charger can take the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes.

    But even when ambling along within Udaipur's city limits, the Curvv was quite pleasant in terms of its drive refinement and dynamics. The suspension holds it well and unless attacking potholes with aggression - this is when we observed jarring thunks, the Curvv EV manages to keep everyone inside calm enough. Body roll is limited but the tyres do squeal if winding turns are negotiated at moderate speeds. In fact, the Curvv EV drives well on most counts except when it comes to braking which, in my opinion, deserved far more bite than what it currently has. That or the rain-soaked roads were just too slippery.

    The front lighting system on the Curvv EV test unit often malfunctioned during this review drive, once again pointing to quality concerns. And this was not an intended function of cornering lights but even on straight stretches.
    The front lighting system on the Curvv EV test unit often malfunctioned during this review drive, once again pointing to quality concerns. And this was not an intended function of cornering lights but even on straight stretches.

    Tata Curvv EV: Verdict

    expand

    Tata Curvv wants to challenge established mid-size SUVs in the Indian car market and well, it has all the makings to help it do just that. It has a unique design language, fairly large cabin, a packed feature list and a battery pack that can help its case on highway runs too. The introductory pricing is quite enticing too but what will the eventual price tag be? In fact, the bigger question is would you spend approximately 20 lakh to 22 lakh on an electric car when you can still get the Nexon EV for lesser and top variants of ICE vehicles for as much? It is a matter of mindset and remember, the combustion version of Curvv EV also lands with two petrol and a diesel engine option soon. The game, then, really is on.

    READ MORE

    Tata Curvv EV News

    Hyundai Creta EV is one of the most anticipated electric cars in India and it is expected to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January next year.
    Hyundai Creta EV to debut at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Key facts about Tata Curvv EV & MG Windsor EV rival
    29 Aug 2024
    India is all set to get at least five more electric vehicles in the compact segment after the launch of Tata Curvv EV. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor, Mahindra, Hyundai and Honda are preparing for launch of the new EVs in coming days.
    Maruti eVX to Hyundai Creta EV: Five Tata Curvv EV rivals you should wait for
    23 Aug 2024
    Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV earlier this month at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes equipped with two choices of battery packs including a 45 kWh unit and a 55 kWh unit.
    Tata Curvv EV delivery to start from today. Check how to book one
    23 Aug 2024
    The sloping roofline is the most distinct design element on the outside of the Tata Curvv EV.
    Tata Curvv EV launched and driven: Pros and cons you must know
    14 Aug 2024
    Tata Curvv EV is open for booking from August 14 across India through the automaker's dedicated website and via offline retail stores.
    Tata Curvv EV booking begins. Here's how to book
    14 Aug 2024
    Tata Curvv EV related Videos

    Tata Curvv EV has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers up to 585 kms of range in a single charge. It comes packed with features like level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and more. It takes on MG ZS EV among compact electric SUVs in India.
    Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?
    13 Aug 2024
    Citroen Basalt will introduce a whole new genre in the compact SUV segment with its coupe design. A body-type that is popular in the luxury segment will now be available in the more affordable segments too. Beyond the unique body shape, the Basalt also offers a lot of features and technology.
    Citroen Basalt first look: What does the Tata Curvv coupe SUV rival offer
    6 Aug 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Explore Other Options

    Tata Curvv EV FAQs

    The Tata Curvv EV offers a competitive range, varying between 502-585 km.
    The top variant of Tata Curvv EV is the Empowered Plus A 55 providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Tata Curvv EV is a 5 Seater SUV.
    The Tata Curvv EV comes in electric variant offering a range of 502-585 km.
    The Tata Curvv EV boasts a powerful electric motor delivering 165 bhp (max power) and 215 Nm of torque. With a transmission system designed for seamless automatic driving, it ensures a smooth and efficient ride.

