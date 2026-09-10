5 EVs I would buy if I were upgrading from Hyundai Creta
If you own an internal combustion engine-powered Hyundai Creta and are planning to upgrade to an electric car, or are looking for higher-tier EV options in a similar or slightly higher price bracket, here are the key options.
Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular and best-selling cars in India. This SUV has been in business in India for quite some time, and within a short span after its introduction has become a key player and a major revenue driver for the brand. However, with the rapidly evolving scenario, many vehicle owners and buyers are inclining towards electric cars.
If you own an internal combustion engine-powered Hyundai Creta and are planning to upgrade to an electric car, or are looking for higher-tier EV options in a similar or slightly higher price bracket, here are five key models to consider.
The Hyundai Creta EV is the direct upgrade from an ICE-powered Creta. The electric SUV offers the most seamless transition to electric mobility, allowing the user to remain in the Hyundai ecosystem. The Creta EV retains the exact no-nonsense practicality, familiar ergonomics, and high driving position of the Creta ICE model but transforms it into a smooth, quiet, and brisk electric powertrain. The Creta EV features a 51.4 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 473 km on a single charge.
Tata Curvv EV offers a massive stylistic leap forward, promising more premiumness and better performance. It stands out from the standard boxy SUVs. The Tata Curvv EV offers dramatic road presence thanks to its coupe SUV design. It also comes with heavily improved aerodynamics compared to the Creta. The top-tier variants offer a 55 kWh battery pack delivering a highly competitive real-world range, a massive boot space, and a fast-charging architecture.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the first-ever electric car from Maruti Suzuki. It is built on a dedicated born-EV platform rather than an ICE conversion. It comes with a dual-motor AWD (All-Wheel Drive) setup. The electric SUV boasts a large battery pack promising over 500 km range on a single charge. Also, it promises a massive traction upgrade over the front-wheel-drive (FWD) Creta.
The Mahindra BE 6 is a futuristic-looking, high-performing electric SUV which has tasted great success within a short span after its launch in India. It offers high performance, striking modern styling, robust safety, great road presence, and a large battery pack promising up to 682 km of driving range on a single charge.
The Mahindra XEV 9S is Mahindra’s first born-electric three-row, seven-seater electric SUV. Built from the ground up on Mahindra's purpose-built INGLO skateboard architecture, it functions as an all-electric ideological successor to the popular XUV 7XO. It comes promising a cutting-edge, premium electric SUV option packing high-end tech, futuristic interior displays, and strong long-distance capabilities, without hurting practicality.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.
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