Mahindra BE 6 qualifies to be one of the best cars launched in 2024. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2024, 06:26 AM
From advanced driver assistance systems to intelligent energy management the modern features of the BE 6 collectively position it as a strong contende
Mahindra BE 6e
The Mahindra BE 6 features a disruptive design language featuring futuristic looks.
Mahindra BE 6e
The Mahindra BE 6 features a disruptive design language featuring futuristic looks.

The Mahindra BE 6 is a very interesting addition to the electric SUV market. It introduces several segment-first features that set it apart from competitors and even make it compete with offerings of the larger segments. Here are five unique features that distinguish the Mahindra BE 6 from its rivals:

1 Augumented Reality HUD

The Mahindra BE 6 gets an advanced AR HUD projecting critical driving information onto the windshield within the driver's line of sight. This technology enhances situational awareness by overlaying navigation cues, speed data and safety alerts directly onto the road view allowing drivers to access essential information without diverting their attention.

2 GrooveME synchronized lighting

The electric SUV introduces a unique 'GrooveME' function which enhances the entertainment quotient of the car more than functionality. This function on the BE 6 offers a synchronized light display that coordinates the headlamps, DRLs, taillamps and the interior ambient lighting to move in sync with the music being played. This feature adds a dynamic visual element to the overall driving experience while also creating a fun and engaging atmosphere within or outside the vehicle.

3 Auto park assist

The BE 6 features an Auto Park Assist system that allows drivers to park the vehicle remotely using controls on the key fob. This innovation is particularly useful for manoeuvring into tight parking spaces where manual parking would be challenging. It enhances convenience by integrating advanced technology into the vehicle. 

The SUV also comes with technology that detects and records the exterior of the car with a 360-degree camera and the interior with an in-cabin camera storing recordings in the vehicle. It also provides a live view via its mobile app. To help with the parking, the car gets 12 ultrasonic sensors allowing for perpendicular, angular and parallel parking along with reversing assistance.

4 Dual screen setup with AI integration

Setting a new standard in the segment, the BE 6 boasts a dual-screen setup, each measuring 12.3 inches. The infotainment system is powered by Mahindra's new AI assistant, MAIA, offering a responsive and intuitive user interface. This setup provides seamless access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings, enhancing the overall user experience.

5 Semi-active dampers

The Mahindra BE 6e features a semi-active damper setup which intelligently adapts to the different needs of the user. Apart from this, the BE 6e is based on the INGLO platform which has been built from scratch for Mahindra's ‘Born Electric’ SUVs. The platform offers multiple unique technologies in itself. The battery gets over 500 km of claimed range and has 35 patents. The motor made for performance produces 282 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The platform gets a skateboard design improving the centre of gravity and allowing for a flat floor inside the cabin.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Mahindra Mahindra be 6 be 6 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

