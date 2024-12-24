Mahindra BE 6 qualifies to be one of the best cars launched in 2024. Here's why

The Mahindra BE 6 is a very interesting addition to the electric SUV market. It introduces several segment-first features that set it apart from competitors and even make it compete with offerings of the larger segments. Here are five unique features that distinguish the Mahindra BE 6 from its rivals:

1 Augumented Reality HUD The Mahindra BE 6 gets an advanced AR HUD projecting critical driving information onto the windshield within the driver's line of sight. This technology enhances situational awareness by overlaying navigation cues, speed data and safety alerts directly onto the road view allowing drivers to access essential information without diverting their attention.

2 GrooveME synchronized lighting The electric SUV introduces a unique 'GrooveME' function which enhances the entertainment quotient of the car more than functionality. This function on the BE 6 offers a synchronized light display that coordinates the headlamps, DRLs, taillamps and the interior ambient lighting to move in sync with the music being played. This feature adds a dynamic visual element to the overall driving experience while also creating a fun and engaging atmosphere within or outside the vehicle.

3 Auto park assist The BE 6 features an Auto Park Assist system that allows drivers to park the vehicle remotely using controls on the key fob. This innovation is particularly useful for manoeuvring into tight parking spaces where manual parking would be challenging. It enhances convenience by integrating advanced technology into the vehicle. The SUV also comes with technology that detects and records the exterior of the car with a 360-degree camera and the interior with an in-cabin camera storing recordings in the vehicle. It also provides a live view via its mobile app. To help with the parking, the car gets 12 ultrasonic sensors allowing for perpendicular, angular and parallel parking along with reversing assistance.

4 Dual screen setup with AI integration Setting a new standard in the segment, the BE 6 boasts a dual-screen setup, each measuring 12.3 inches. The infotainment system is powered by Mahindra's new AI assistant, MAIA, offering a responsive and intuitive user interface. This setup provides seamless access to navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings, enhancing the overall user experience.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra BE.05 80.0 kWh 80.0 kWh 450 Km 450 Km ₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 300 Km 300 Km ₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

5 Semi-active dampers The Mahindra BE 6e features a semi-active damper setup which intelligently adapts to the different needs of the user. Apart from this, the BE 6e is based on the INGLO platform which has been built from scratch for Mahindra's ‘Born Electric’ SUVs. The platform offers multiple unique technologies in itself. The battery gets over 500 km of claimed range and has 35 patents. The motor made for performance produces 282 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The platform gets a skateboard design improving the centre of gravity and allowing for a flat floor inside the cabin.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: