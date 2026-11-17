Hyundai has unveiled the production-ready version of its Neira electric MPV ahead of its scheduled debut on November 20. The upcoming model is essentially Hyundai's counterpart to the Kia Carens Clavis EV and is expected to share its key features, specifications and powertrain options. The latest images indicate that the production-spec Neira retains the design of the previously showcased concept, with no changes to its exterior. Key styling elements, including the front grille, headlamp design and wheel profile, appear unchanged.

Hyundai has revealed the production-ready Neira electric MPV ahead of its November 20 debut, featuring two battery options, up to 490 km range and an expected Indian launch in 2027

While Hyundai has not officially revealed the cabin, the Neira is expected to feature an interior similar to that of the Kia Carens Clavis EV. This could include a familiar dashboard layout and equipment package.

Named after the Neira region in Indonesia, the electric MPV will become Hyundai's smallest electric vehicle in the Indonesian market. The automaker is currently showcasing the model across the country ahead of its official debut later this week.

Hyundai has confirmed that the Neira will be equipped with a 360-degree camera and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). According to dealer sources, the electric MPV is expected to be available in three variants and two battery configurations.

The entry-level battery option will be a 42 kWh unit, while the larger 51.4 kWh pack will serve as the extended-range configuration. The former is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 404 km, while the larger battery is expected to deliver up to 490 km on a single charge. Both versions are expected to use a front-wheel-drive electric motor producing 171 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.

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Hyundai Neira: India launch and powertrain options

The Hyundai Neira is among the electric vehicles expected to arrive in India in 2027. However, the automaker is also likely to introduce the MPV with an internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain to strengthen its presence in the country's growing MPV segment.

The model will enter a competitive space currently occupied by the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Kia Carens. The Kia Carens Clavis is already available with an electric powertrain, while Hyundai's Neira and Maruti Suzuki's upcoming MPV, internally codenamed YMC, are also expected to join the segment in 2027.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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