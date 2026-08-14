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MAHINDRA Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Mahindra Scorpio N continues to dominate the Indian SUV market by blending rugged capabilities with premium cabin comforts. Whether you are looking for a highly capable off-roader or a spacious family vehicle, the 2026 iterations bring modernised features and refined performance to the table, securing its position as a segment leader.

Mahindra Scorpio N Price Details

The variant spread and competitive pricing are key reasons for the SUV's immense popularity. Based on current data, the Mahindra Scorpio N price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs for the base models and goes up to Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom) for the top-tier trims.

For buyers anticipating the highly awaited 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift, the expected price range is estimated between Rs. 13.8 Lakhs and Rs. 24.8 Lakhs. This strategic pricing ensures that the SUV remains highly competitive against both urban mid-size crossovers and dedicated utility vehicles.

(Note: Final on-road prices will vary based on city-specific RTO and insurance charges in major hubs like Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, and Guwahati).

Key Specifications and Performance

The Mahindra Scorpio N is engineered on a robust body-on-frame platform, built to handle diverse driving environments from heavy city traffic to challenging off-road trails.

  • Engine Options: The SUV offers powerful turbocharged petrol and diesel engine options, engineered for high torque output and reliable highway cruising.
  • Transmission Choices: Catering to all driving preferences, the Scorpio N is available with both smooth-shifting automatic and engaging manual transmissions.
  • Drivetrain Capabilities: While standard variants utilise a Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) setup for excellent load management, higher-end trims feature Mahindra's advanced 4x4 technology, making it an authentic adventure-ready vehicle.

Top Features of the 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N

The evolution of the Scorpio N highlights a strong shift toward luxury and advanced technology. The 2026 updates and facelift models focus heavily on cabin modernisation and comprehensive passenger safety.

  • Upgraded Infotainment: The interior dashboard features a larger, more intuitive touchscreen infotainment system, offering seamless smartphone connectivity, media streaming, and navigation.
  • Panoramic Sunroof: Recent dealer yard updates confirm that the 2026 model line introduces a highly requested panoramic sunroof, significantly elevating the luxury feel and airiness of the cabin.
  • Enhanced Safety: The latest models come equipped with enhanced safety protocols, including a reinforced safety shell, multiple airbags, and modernised stability controls for confident highway driving.
  • Exterior Design Tweaks: The facelift introduces sharp cosmetic upgrades, notably a distinctively redesigned taillight assembly and subtle front fascia enhancements that keep the SUV's commanding road presence fresh.

Is the Mahindra Scorpio N the Right SUV for You?

If you are upgrading from a smaller crossover or looking for a vehicle with a commanding driving position, the Mahindra Scorpio N delivers exceptional road presence and structural strength. It successfully bridges the gap between old-school rugged durability and modern technological luxury.

Whether you purchase the current models or wait for the 2026 facelift rollout, the Scorpio N remains a highly practical and powerful investment for those who prioritise space, driving dynamics, and safety in a full-size SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio N: FAQ

How many variants are there for Mahindra Scorpio N?

The Mahindra Scorpio N is available in 31 variants - Z2 Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z2 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z4 Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z4 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z6 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z4 Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 S Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z4 Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR, Z8 S Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z6 Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 S Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z8 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z8 S Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 T Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z8 T Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z8 Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Manual 6 STR, Z8 T Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z8 T Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel Manual 6 STR, Z8 T Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Automatic 6 STR, Z8 L Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel Automatic 6 STR, Z8 L Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR, Z8 T Diesel 4WD Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel 4WD Automatic 7 STR.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mahindra Scorpio N?

Mahindra Scorpio N comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1997-2184 cc, and features an SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mahindra Scorpio N?

Mahindra Scorpio N rivals are MG Hector, Mahindra Thar ROXX, Nissan Tekton, as well as Mahindra XUV 7XO.

What is the mileage of Mahindra Scorpio N?

Mahindra Scorpio N comes with a mileage of 12.17 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mahindra Scorpio N?

Mahindra Scorpio N offers a 6,7 Person configuration.

Mahindra Scorpio N Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1997 - 2198 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.17 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    200 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    786 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    370 - 380 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All Scorpio N SpecsView specs icon

Mahindra Scorpio N Variants

Mahindra Scorpio N price starts at ₹ 13.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 25.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Scorpio N comes in 31 variants. Mahindra Scorpio N's top variant is Z8 L Diesel 4WD Automatic 7 STR.
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31 Variants Available
Scorpio N Z2 Petrol Manual 7 STR
₹13.69 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Scorpio N Z2 Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹14.19 Lakhs*
2198 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Manual 7 STR
₹15.57 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra Scorpio N Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
Mahindra teases upcoming Scorpio N-based pickup truck, possibly named Getaway, featuring robust design, advanced tech, and diverse powertrain options. Debut set for August 14.Read Full Story

Mahindra Scorpio N Visual Comparison

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Mahindra Scorpio N comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra Scorpio N image
Rs. 13.69 LakhsOnwards-200 bhp (P) / 175 bhp (D)370-380 Nm (P) / 370-400 Nm (D)ManualSUV6--786 L4662 mm1917 mm1857 mm-
Mahindra XUV 7XOMahindra XUV 7XO imageRs. 13.66 LakhsOnwards
4.7244
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Tata SafariTata Safari imageRs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
4.615
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-
5/5
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Hyundai AlcazarHyundai Alcazar imageRs. 14.99 LakhsOnwards
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114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6---4560 mm1800 mm1710 mm-Scorpio NVSAlcazar
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus imageRs. 17.49 LakhsOnwards
4.4120
141 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--587 litres4699 mm1835 mm1760 mm-Scorpio NVSHector Plus
Force Motors GurkhaForce Motors Gurkha imageRs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards-138 bhp320 NmManualSUV2-233 mm-4390 mm1865 mm2095 mm6.3 metresScorpio NVSGurkha
VinFast VF MPV 7VinFast VF MPV 7 imageRs. 24.49 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp280 Nm-MUV6-170 mm (unladen)-4740 mm1872 mm1734 mm-Scorpio NVSVF MPV 7

Mahindra Scorpio N Images

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Mahindra Scorpio N Colours

Mahindra Scorpio N is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Deep Forest
Galaxy Grey
Oceanic
Stealth Black
Everest White
Deep forest

Mahindra Scorpio N Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Scorpio NvsXUV 7XO
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs
Scorpio NvsSafari
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
Scorpio NvsAlcazar
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
Scorpio NvsHector Plus
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Scorpio NvsGurkha
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.91 - 20.11 Lakhs
Scorpio NvsCreta

Mahindra Scorpio N Related News

Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup was previously showcased as the Global Pik Up.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launching tomorrow: What to expect from Toyota Hilux alternative
13 Aug 2026
The updated 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has begun reaching customers.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N deliveries commence
13 Aug 2026
The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup has been spotted testing with its production-spec front design ahead of its expected 2026 global debut.
Mahindra’s upcoming Scorpio N-based pickup spotted testing ahead of Aug 14 debut
12 Aug 2026
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck is expected to be christened as Getaway, but not confirmed yet.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup launch confirmed for August 14th; official teaser released
12 Aug 2026
View all
 Mahindra Scorpio N Related News
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Mahindra Scorpio N Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power200 bhp
Airbags6 Airbags
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque370-380 Nm
TransmissionManual,Transmission
Mileage12.17 kmpl
Engine1997-2198 cc
Max Speed165 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all Scorpio N specs and features

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