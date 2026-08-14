Mahindra Scorpio N Key Specs
- Engine1997 - 2198 cc
- Mileage12.17 kmpl
- Power200 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space786 litres
- Max Torque370 - 380 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
The Mahindra Scorpio N continues to dominate the Indian SUV market by blending rugged capabilities with premium cabin comforts. Whether you are looking for a highly capable off-roader or a spacious family vehicle, the 2026 iterations bring modernised features and refined performance to the table, securing its position as a segment leader.
The variant spread and competitive pricing are key reasons for the SUV's immense popularity. Based on current data, the Mahindra Scorpio N price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs for the base models and goes up to Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom) for the top-tier trims.
For buyers anticipating the highly awaited 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift, the expected price range is estimated between Rs. 13.8 Lakhs and Rs. 24.8 Lakhs. This strategic pricing ensures that the SUV remains highly competitive against both urban mid-size crossovers and dedicated utility vehicles.
(Note: Final on-road prices will vary based on city-specific RTO and insurance charges in major hubs like Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, and Guwahati).
The Mahindra Scorpio N is engineered on a robust body-on-frame platform, built to handle diverse driving environments from heavy city traffic to challenging off-road trails.
The evolution of the Scorpio N highlights a strong shift toward luxury and advanced technology. The 2026 updates and facelift models focus heavily on cabin modernisation and comprehensive passenger safety.
If you are upgrading from a smaller crossover or looking for a vehicle with a commanding driving position, the Mahindra Scorpio N delivers exceptional road presence and structural strength. It successfully bridges the gap between old-school rugged durability and modern technological luxury.
Whether you purchase the current models or wait for the 2026 facelift rollout, the Scorpio N remains a highly practical and powerful investment for those who prioritise space, driving dynamics, and safety in a full-size SUV.
The Mahindra Scorpio N is available in 31 variants - Z2 Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z2 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z4 Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z4 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z6 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z4 Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 S Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z4 Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR, Z8 S Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z6 Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 S Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z8 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z8 S Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 T Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z8 T Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z8 Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Manual 6 STR, Z8 T Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z8 T Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel Manual 6 STR, Z8 T Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Automatic 6 STR, Z8 L Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel Automatic 6 STR, Z8 L Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR, Z8 T Diesel 4WD Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel 4WD Automatic 7 STR.
Mahindra Scorpio N comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1997-2184 cc, and features an SUV body type.
Mahindra Scorpio N rivals are MG Hector, Mahindra Thar ROXX, Nissan Tekton, as well as Mahindra XUV 7XO.
Mahindra Scorpio N comes with a mileage of 12.17 kmpl (Company claimed).
Mahindra Scorpio N offers a 6,7 Person configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mahindra Scorpio N
|Rs. 13.69 LakhsOnwards
|-
|200 bhp (P) / 175 bhp (D)
|370-380 Nm (P) / 370-400 Nm (D)
|Manual
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|786 L
|4662 mm
|1917 mm
|1857 mm
|-
|Mahindra XUV 7XO
|Rs. 13.66 LakhsOnwards
|182 bhp
|450 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|200 mm
|-
|4695 mm
|1890 mm
|1755 mm
|-
|Scorpio NVSXUV 7XO
|Tata Safari
|Rs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
|168 bhp
|350 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4668 mm
|1922 mm
|1795 mm
|-
|Scorpio NVSSafari
|Hyundai Alcazar
|Rs. 14.99 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|4560 mm
|1800 mm
|1710 mm
|-
|Scorpio NVSAlcazar
|MG Hector Plus
|Rs. 17.49 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|Scorpio NVSHector Plus
|Force Motors Gurkha
|Rs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|138 bhp
|320 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|233 mm
|-
|4390 mm
|1865 mm
|2095 mm
|6.3 metres
|Scorpio NVSGurkha
|VinFast VF MPV 7
|Rs. 24.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|280 Nm
|-
|MUV
|6
|-
|170 mm (unladen)
|-
|4740 mm
|1872 mm
|1734 mm
|-
|Scorpio NVSVF MPV 7
Mahindra Scorpio N is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|200 bhp
|Airbags
|6 Airbags
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|370-380 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual,Transmission
|Mileage
|12.17 kmpl
|Engine
|1997-2198 cc
|Max Speed
|165 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
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