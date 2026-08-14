The Mahindra Scorpio N continues to dominate the Indian SUV market by blending rugged capabilities with premium cabin comforts. Whether you are looking for a highly capable off-roader or a spacious family vehicle, the 2026 iterations bring modernised features and refined performance to the table, securing its position as a segment leader.

Mahindra Scorpio N Price Details

The variant spread and competitive pricing are key reasons for the SUV's immense popularity. Based on current data, the Mahindra Scorpio N price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs for the base models and goes up to Rs. 24.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom) for the top-tier trims.

For buyers anticipating the highly awaited 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift, the expected price range is estimated between Rs. 13.8 Lakhs and Rs. 24.8 Lakhs. This strategic pricing ensures that the SUV remains highly competitive against both urban mid-size crossovers and dedicated utility vehicles.

(Note: Final on-road prices will vary based on city-specific RTO and insurance charges in major hubs like Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, and Guwahati).

Key Specifications and Performance

The Mahindra Scorpio N is engineered on a robust body-on-frame platform, built to handle diverse driving environments from heavy city traffic to challenging off-road trails.

Engine Options: The SUV offers powerful turbocharged petrol and diesel engine options, engineered for high torque output and reliable highway cruising.

The SUV offers powerful turbocharged petrol and diesel engine options, engineered for high torque output and reliable highway cruising. Transmission Choices: Catering to all driving preferences, the Scorpio N is available with both smooth-shifting automatic and engaging manual transmissions.

Catering to all driving preferences, the Scorpio N is available with both smooth-shifting automatic and engaging manual transmissions. Drivetrain Capabilities: While standard variants utilise a Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) setup for excellent load management, higher-end trims feature Mahindra's advanced 4x4 technology, making it an authentic adventure-ready vehicle.

Top Features of the 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N

The evolution of the Scorpio N highlights a strong shift toward luxury and advanced technology. The 2026 updates and facelift models focus heavily on cabin modernisation and comprehensive passenger safety.

Upgraded Infotainment: The interior dashboard features a larger, more intuitive touchscreen infotainment system, offering seamless smartphone connectivity, media streaming, and navigation.

The interior dashboard features a larger, more intuitive touchscreen infotainment system, offering seamless smartphone connectivity, media streaming, and navigation. Panoramic Sunroof: Recent dealer yard updates confirm that the 2026 model line introduces a highly requested panoramic sunroof, significantly elevating the luxury feel and airiness of the cabin.

Recent dealer yard updates confirm that the 2026 model line introduces a highly requested panoramic sunroof, significantly elevating the luxury feel and airiness of the cabin. Enhanced Safety: The latest models come equipped with enhanced safety protocols, including a reinforced safety shell, multiple airbags, and modernised stability controls for confident highway driving.

The latest models come equipped with enhanced safety protocols, including a reinforced safety shell, multiple airbags, and modernised stability controls for confident highway driving. Exterior Design Tweaks: The facelift introduces sharp cosmetic upgrades, notably a distinctively redesigned taillight assembly and subtle front fascia enhancements that keep the SUV's commanding road presence fresh.

Is the Mahindra Scorpio N the Right SUV for You?

If you are upgrading from a smaller crossover or looking for a vehicle with a commanding driving position, the Mahindra Scorpio N delivers exceptional road presence and structural strength. It successfully bridges the gap between old-school rugged durability and modern technological luxury.

Whether you purchase the current models or wait for the 2026 facelift rollout, the Scorpio N remains a highly practical and powerful investment for those who prioritise space, driving dynamics, and safety in a full-size SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio N: FAQ

How many variants are there for Mahindra Scorpio N?

The Mahindra Scorpio N is available in 31 variants - Z2 Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z2 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z4 Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z4 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z6 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z4 Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 S Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z4 Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR, Z8 S Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z6 Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 S Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z8 Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z8 S Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 T Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z8 T Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Manual 7 STR, Z8 Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Manual 6 STR, Z8 T Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel Manual 7 STR, Z8 T Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel Manual 6 STR, Z8 T Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Petrol Automatic 6 STR, Z8 L Diesel Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel Automatic 6 STR, Z8 L Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR, Z8 T Diesel 4WD Automatic 7 STR, Z8 L Diesel 4WD Automatic 7 STR.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mahindra Scorpio N?

Mahindra Scorpio N comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1997-2184 cc, and features an SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mahindra Scorpio N?

Mahindra Scorpio N rivals are MG Hector, Mahindra Thar ROXX, Nissan Tekton, as well as Mahindra XUV 7XO.

What is the mileage of Mahindra Scorpio N?

Mahindra Scorpio N comes with a mileage of 12.17 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mahindra Scorpio N?

Mahindra Scorpio N offers a 6,7 Person configuration.