KIA Carens Clavis

Launch Date: 23 May 2025
11.5 - 21.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Carens Clavis Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1493.0 cc

Carens Clavis: 1482.0 - 1497.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.28 kmpl

Carens Clavis: 15.34-19.54 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 101.93 bhp

Carens Clavis: 113.0 - 158.0 bhp

Kia Carens Clavis Latest Update

Latest News:

Kia Carens Clavis Price:

Kia Carens Clavis is priced between Rs. 11.5 - 21.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Kia Carens Clavis?

The Kia Carens Clavis is available in 24 variants - HTE 1.5 Petrol MT, HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT, HTE (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT, HTK 1.5 Petrol MT, HTE 1.5 Diesel MT, HTK 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT, HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT, HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT, HTK 1.5 Diesel MT, HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT, HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT, HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT, HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT, HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT, HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT, HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT, HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR MT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR MT, HTX 1.5 Diesel MT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR iMT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT, HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT.

What are the Kia Carens Clavis colour options?

Kia Carens Clavis comes in seven colour options: Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Gravity Gray.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Kia Carens Clavis?

Kia Carens Clavis comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1482-1497 cc, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Kia Carens Clavis?

Kia Carens Clavis rivals are Mahindra Bolero, Citroen Basalt, Citroen Aircross, Kia Sonet, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, Kia Syros.

What is the mileage of Kia Carens Clavis?

Kia Carens Clavis gives a mileage in the range 15.34-19.54 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Kia Carens Clavis?

Kia Carens Clavis offers a 6-7 Seater configuration.

Kia Carens Clavis
Mahindra Bolero
Kia Carens Clavis Variants
Kia Carens Clavis price starts at ₹ 11.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Carens Clavis comes in 24 variants. Kia Carens Clavis's top variant is HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT.
Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Petrol MT
₹11.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Petrol MT
₹12.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
₹13.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Petrol MT
₹13.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Diesel MT
₹13.5 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
₹14.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTE (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
₹14.55 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
₹15.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTK 1.5 Diesel MT
₹15.52 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
₹16.2 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel MT
₹16.5 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
₹16.9 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel MT
₹17.3 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Carens Clavis HTK Plus (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
₹17.7 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Carens Clavis HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel AT
₹18 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
₹18.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT
₹18.7 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR MT
₹19.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR MT
₹19.4 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTX 1.5 Diesel MT
₹19.5 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR iMT
₹19.7 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR iMT
₹19.7 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 6STR DCT
₹21.5 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Carens Clavis HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT
₹21.5 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Kia Carens Clavis Expert Review
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Pros
Sharp new styling gives a fresh lookPanoramic sunroof and ADAS bring premium additions Comfortable ergonomics in all three rows, ideal for long drives
Cons
Power window buttons feel cheapThird row is compact for tall passengers NVH levels could be better despite improvements

Cracking the MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) segment is a tough one in India. The failure to success ratio tilts towards the former, and the ones leading the segment remain unfazed by new competition. That’s why Kia’s arrival in this space with the Carens in 2021 was met with glaring eyes. For a company, then just two years old in India, Kia managed to strike gold with the Carens. It is the brand’s most consistent-selling offering month-on-month with over two lakh units sold in over three years. And now, the carmaker is expanding the lineup with a new version called the Carens Clavis.

The new styling aims to give the model a more SUV-esque apperance. Upright bonnet, flat grille, and slightly tougher looking bumpers. The Carens Clavis also rides on larger 17-inch alloy wheels
The new styling aims to give the model a more SUV-esque apperance. Upright bonnet, flat grille, and slightly tougher looking bumpers. The Carens Clavis also rides on larger 17-inch alloy wheels

Kia Carens Clavis: New Styling

Customers, Kia says, wanted a more SUV-like stance, and the new Carens Clavis adheres to the same. The new styling brings the model up to speed with the rest of the brand’s range. The Carens was always a good-looking MPV, and to be fair, has aged rather well. The latest update brings the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, on the same lines as the new EV9 and Kia Syros. The bonnet is more upright, while the new digital Tiger nose grille lends a futuristic appeal The new Starmap LED DRLs with the ice cube MFR LED headlamps add to the sharp look. The new front profile appears to blend well as an electrified offering but more on that later.

The profile remains the same but you do get the larger 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels on the top variants. The mid-variants continue to get 16-inch wheels but with a new design. There’s silver door garnish as well for a more premium look. Apart from the new alloys, the new Carens Clavis gets integrated roof rails and roof spoiler, along with the sharkfin antenna, as standard. At the rear, the changes are minimal barring the new Starmap LED connected taillights, which help make the model appear visually wider. Both the front and rear bumpers have been revised and get silver garnish for a more premium look. The revised bumpers have also added 10 mm to the overall length.

The dashboard is all-new with the dual panoramic screens for the console and infotainment system. The new steering wheel comes from the Syros
The dashboard is all-new with the dual panoramic screens for the console and infotainment system. The new steering wheel comes from the Syros

Kia Carens Clavis: New Upmarket Cabin

The cabin gets a sizeable update with an all-new dashboard and a plethora of new features. There’s the new dual panoramic display for the instrument console and infotainment system, both being 12.3-inch units. While they run the same UI, the bigger screens add a more premium touch to the cabin. There’s a new asymmetrical multi-function steering wheel too, and if it all feels a bit familiar, it’s because the unit is shared with the new Syros. We are driving the top-spec trim with the new beige and black upholstery that looks fantastic, while the lower variants make do with black and grey fabric seats. There’s a new fabric on the crashpad that’s made up of sustainable materials. It looks rather bland in grey and would’ve been nicer in beige, keeping up with the overall theme.

There's no change in the wheelbase on the Carens Clavis over the older model. The headroom and legroom remain the same, while the one-touch tumble seat has been carried over for easy access to the third row
There's no change in the wheelbase on the Carens Clavis over the older model. The headroom and legroom remain the same, while the one-touch tumble seat has been carried over for easy access to the third row

Kia says it has addressed customer requirements with the new Carens Clavis with the new panoramic sunroof. Not only does the feature make the cabin look roomier, it also adds an upmarket feel instantly. The sense of space feels larger, even though there’s no change in the wheelbase or height of the vehicle. Speaking of which, the overall ergonomics are pretty much on point. The front seats are comfortable, while there’s just enough room for adults in the second row. The six-seater version gets comfier but under-thigh support could be better for tall passengers. The third row is spacious enough for average-sized adults or kids, while a taller passenger will have to spend time in the knees-up position.

The air vents for the second row have been moved to the side, but continue to be mounted on the roof for the third row. The panoramic sunroof brings more light into the cabin, instantly elevating its appeal
The air vents for the second row have been moved to the side, but continue to be mounted on the roof for the third row. The panoramic sunroof brings more light into the cabin, instantly elevating its appeal

My biggest gripe though is the quality of switches on the steering wheel and for the power windows. It’s been carried over from the older model and is even more obvious in the lower variants. It immediately lends a build-to-cost feel to the otherwise nice cabin. The overall plastic quality is decent and everything feels sturdy, if not the most premium.

Kia Carens Clavis: New Features

Kia has retained the boss mode lever from the older Carens that allows you to manually adjust the front passenger seat. The front seats continue to be ventilated, while you also get three driving modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport. You do get the 360-degree camera surround view, which is a neat addition to the car, while the big update is the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS. The advanced driver assistance system brings 20 new features to the MPV, taking the safety quotient up by a notch.

The switch panel lets you opt between the infotainment system and the HVAC unit
The switch panel lets you opt between the infotainment system and the HVAC unit

Kia has also added a four-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a new swap panel on the top trim, which lets you choose between the infotainment controls or the HVAC controls. In the non-ADAS versions, the company will provide a dash-cam on the car, while there’s the new voice recognition system that responds to commands in English and Hindi. Other features include cooled cupholders, a tray table in the second row, an air purifier, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system that will easily drown out all the exterior noise. There are plenty of storage options across the cabin as well. The one-touch tumble seat feature has been carried over and makes accessing the third row much easier. The boot capacity remains the same at 216 litres.

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol is fantastic on the highway with strong mid and top-end performance. The diesel offers a strong torque surge and sits comfortably at 100 kmph hovering around the 2,000 rpm mark
The 1.5-litre turbo petrol is fantastic on the highway with strong mid and top-end performance. The diesel offers a strong torque surge and sits comfortably at 100 kmph hovering around the 2,000 rpm mark

Kia Carens Clavis: Performance

Kia has carried over the engine options on the new Carens Clavis - 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre turbo diesel. We first drove the turbo petrol with the 7-speed DCT option. There’s a new turbo-manual variant as well on the MPV and should be fun for those looking at keeping things a bit old-school. The turbocharged motor continues to be fun, especially if you are looking at more highway runs.

There’s noticeable lag under 2,000 rpm and the engine takes some time to build momentum, but get past it and there’s a significant difference in performance. The motor pulls cleanly and doing triple digit speeds feels like a breeze. Kia says it worked to improve the NVH levels on the Carens Clavis over its predecessor. The motor feels more refined but is easily audible. It also feels like it’s working harder than it actually is. The 7-speed DCT offers quick shifts and there’s a manual mode if you'd like to take things in your control.

Body roll is well-contained on the Carens Clavis, while the suspension offers a fantastic damping offering a good ride quality
Body roll is well-contained on the Carens Clavis, while the suspension offers a fantastic damping offering a good ride quality

We also got our hands on the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel paired with a torque converter. This is the motor that knows how to balance efficiency with an abundance of torque. The oil burner is responsive for the most part, only brought down by the sluggish torque converter. There is the distinct diesel clatter but doing over 100 kmph at just above 2,000 rpm feels good on the MPV. The Carens Clavis feels sturdy on the highway with both powertrain options and there’s little to complain about. Fun fact, over 58 per cent of sales accounted for the petrol trims on the Carens, while the rest 42 per cent came from the diesel.

The Carens Clavis impresses with its high-speed stability and for its bread-box shape, the body roll is well contained. This is no corner carver but give the MPV a nice set of twisties and fun can be had in the otherwise unassuming family car. The brand says it also retuned the suspension to accommodate the new list of features and all the extra weight. The ride quality is fantastic with little to complain about in the first or second rows. In fact, unless you are going flat-out on speed breakers, there’s little to deter the well-damped suspension. Braking performance has seen an improvement and the Clavis offers just the right bite at the lever. The feedback is progressive and while it may feel a bit different, it certainly works well, especially with disc brakes on all four wheels.

The Carens Clavis doubles down on the strengths of the Carens, while adding more value-added features, moving up on the premium quotient
The Carens Clavis doubles down on the strengths of the Carens, while adding more value-added features, moving up on the premium quotient

Kia Carens Clavis: Verdict

The Kia Carens ticked all the right boxes when it first arrived and the check list has only gotten longer with the new Carens Clavis. The MPV is more upmarket, brings the right set of features, and addresses some of the shortcomings. More importantly, the new Clavis is more inclined towards the family buyer who would not want to compromise of the premium quotient in their new car. Having said that, we are yet to know the prices, which will determine if the new Kia Carens Clavis is a value-friendly proposition. Make no mistake, the fantastic prices on the Carens were a huge part of its success and the right pricing will only elevate the Clavis on the sales front. Prices will be out on May 23, 2025.

The Clavis name translates to a ‘golden key’ in Latin, metaphorical for opening new doors to newer experiences. We feel Clavis signifies an expanding lineup in the Carens family. While this is the first model to join the same, an electrified version will soon be a part of it, sooner than you think.

Kia Carens Clavis Images

Kia Carens Clavis Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque144-253 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage15.34-19.54 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1482-1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
Kia Carens Clavis Mileage

Kia Carens Clavis in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Kia Carens Clavis's petrol variant is 15.34 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Carens Clavis HTE 1.5 Petrol MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

HTE 1.5 Petrol MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
15.34 kmpl

Kia Carens Clavis FAQs

The Kia Carens Clavis offers a competitive mileage, varying between 15.34-19.54 kmpl.
The top variant of Kia Carens Clavis is the HTX Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol 7STR DCT providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
Kia Carens Clavis is a 6-7 Seater SUV.
The Kia Carens Clavis comes in petrol,diesel variant offering a mileage of 15.34-19.54 kmpl.
The Kia Carens Clavis includes a range of engine options from 1482-1497 cc. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. With 24 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

