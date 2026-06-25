Following the introduction of the e-Vitara, India’s largest carmaker is fast-tracking its electric vehicle expansion. Codenamed Maruti Suzuki YMC, this upcoming model is a heavily anticipated 3-row, 7-seater electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) engineered for large families and premium fleet operators looking for sustainable long-distance travel.

Spied undergoing intensive real-world road tests on Indian tarmac, the production-ready model is slated for an official global debut towards the end of 2026, with an expected launch and commercial market entry by early 2027.

Maruti Suzuki YMC Price and Launch Timeline

Positioned as a practical yet premium zero-emission family mover, the vehicle will leverage highly localised manufacturing out of Suzuki’s advanced Gujarat facility.

Expected Price: ₹ 14 Lakh – ₹ 18 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

14 Lakh – 18 Lakh (Ex-Showroom) Estimated Launch: April 2027

This aggressive pricing strategy aims to significantly undercut traditional premium 3-row electric offerings, ensuring that the car remains highly accessible to mass-market family buyers transitioning to electric mobility.

Architecture, Powertrain, and Electric Range

The vehicle breaks new ground by utilizing the versatile, born-electric HEARTECT-e (27PL skateboard) platform, shared directly with the e Vitara. Unlike traditional internal combustion engine vehicles adapted for electric powertrains, this dedicated skateboard design places the battery completely flat under the floor, maximizing cabin space across all three rows.

Battery Options: Available with 49 kWh and 61.1 kWh lithium-ion battery packs.

Available with 49 kWh and 61.1 kWh lithium-ion battery packs. Estimated Electric Motor Output: 142 hp for the standard version and up to 172 hp for the higher-capacity long-range version.

142 hp for the standard version and up to 172 hp for the higher-capacity long-range version. Maximum Claimed Range: Up to 543 km on a single charge (with the 61.1 kWh pack).

Up to 543 km on a single charge (with the 61.1 kWh pack). Charging Capability: Supports high-speed DC fast charging, allowing a 10% to 80% charge in under 45 minutes.

The YMC is also anticipated to offer both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) layouts and potential All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) choices, drastically improving highway stability, traction, and cornering dynamics compared to standard front-wheel-drive alternatives.

Exterior Styling and Dimensions

Aesthetic elements emphasize road presence and aerodynamic flow. The vehicle swaps the standard hatchback layout for an upright, bold, and boxy silhouette that optimizes head and shoulder room.

Estimated Length: Around 4.5 meters (offering a longer wheelbase and extended rear overhang than standard compact SUVs).

Around 4.5 meters (offering a longer wheelbase and extended rear overhang than standard compact SUVs). Key Design Accents: A completely closed-off EV front grille, sleek integrated Y-shaped projector headlamps, flush-fitting side door handles, chunky wheel arches, and aero-optimized alloy wheels designed to lower wind resistance.

A completely closed-off EV front grille, sleek integrated Y-shaped projector headlamps, flush-fitting side door handles, chunky wheel arches, and aero-optimized alloy wheels designed to lower wind resistance. Rear Profile: Features a squared-off tail section, a highly practical large boot aperture, a high-mounted stop lamp, and a signature full-width connected LED taillight layout.

Interior Comfort, Space, and Technology

The cabin leverages its flat-floor skateboard architecture to unlock unprecedented legroom for multi-passenger commuting. Inside, the dashboard relies heavily on premium materials and an ultra-modern dual-screen cockpit setup.

Key interior feature highlights include:

A sprawling 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster displaying real-world range metrics and navigation assistance.

Premium ventilated front seats alongside a power-adjustable driver's seat.

Large multi-zone panoramic sunroof that opens dynamically.

Ambient cabin lighting, wireless smartphone charging, and connected-car telematics.

Safety and Rivals

Maruti Suzuki plans to set a new internal safety benchmark with this flagship multi-row vehicle. The car will come standard with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), a 360-degree parking camera network, and a comprehensive Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite incorporating autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Upon entering production, it will enter direct competition with top electric multi-row vehicles, facing off against rivals like the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX7, and Mahindra XEV 9S.