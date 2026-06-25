Following the introduction of the e-Vitara, India’s largest carmaker is fast-tracking its electric vehicle expansion. Codenamed Maruti Suzuki YMC, this upcoming model is a heavily anticipated 3-row, 7-seater electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) engineered for large families and premium fleet operators looking for sustainable long-distance travel.
Spied undergoing intensive real-world road tests on Indian tarmac, the production-ready model is slated for an official global debut towards the end of 2026, with an expected launch and commercial market entry by early 2027.
Positioned as a practical yet premium zero-emission family mover, the vehicle will leverage highly localised manufacturing out of Suzuki’s advanced Gujarat facility.
This aggressive pricing strategy aims to significantly undercut traditional premium 3-row electric offerings, ensuring that the car remains highly accessible to mass-market family buyers transitioning to electric mobility.
The vehicle breaks new ground by utilizing the versatile, born-electric HEARTECT-e (27PL skateboard) platform, shared directly with the e Vitara. Unlike traditional internal combustion engine vehicles adapted for electric powertrains, this dedicated skateboard design places the battery completely flat under the floor, maximizing cabin space across all three rows.
The YMC is also anticipated to offer both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) layouts and potential All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) choices, drastically improving highway stability, traction, and cornering dynamics compared to standard front-wheel-drive alternatives.
Aesthetic elements emphasize road presence and aerodynamic flow. The vehicle swaps the standard hatchback layout for an upright, bold, and boxy silhouette that optimizes head and shoulder room.
The cabin leverages its flat-floor skateboard architecture to unlock unprecedented legroom for multi-passenger commuting. Inside, the dashboard relies heavily on premium materials and an ultra-modern dual-screen cockpit setup.
Key interior feature highlights include:
Maruti Suzuki plans to set a new internal safety benchmark with this flagship multi-row vehicle. The car will come standard with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), a 360-degree parking camera network, and a comprehensive Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite incorporating autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.
Upon entering production, it will enter direct competition with top electric multi-row vehicles, facing off against rivals like the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMAX7, and Mahindra XEV 9S.
|Body Type
|MUV
|Transmission
|Automatic
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