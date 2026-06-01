5 upcoming EVs I would wait for instead of buying a hybrid right now

If you are someone who is feeling confused about whether you should buy a hybrid car or an electric car, here are the five electric cars coming to India, which worth the wait instead of spending money on a hybrid car right now.

With the petrol prices soaring high across India, there's a renewed focus on cost-effective, cleaner and greener electrified powertrains. The hybrid cars have been garnering a lot of attention, considering they come with the best of both worlds: a petrol engine and battery power. With the petrol prices well above the ₹100 a litre mark, many consumers have been mulling the plan to buy a hybrid car, which will offer them significant fuel economy. On the other hand, there are a lot of people who are considering buying an electric car as well, if not now, maybe in the near future.

If you are someone who is feeling confused about whether you should buy a hybrid car or an electric car, here's my suggestion. Wait a bit. Here are the five electric cars coming to India, which are worth the wait instead of spending money on a hybrid car right now.