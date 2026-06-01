5 upcoming EVs I would wait for instead of buying a hybrid right now
If you are someone who is feeling confused about whether you should buy a hybrid car or an electric car, here are the five electric cars coming to India, which worth the wait instead of spending money on a hybrid car right now.
With the petrol prices soaring high across India, there's a renewed focus on cost-effective, cleaner and greener electrified powertrains. The hybrid cars have been garnering a lot of attention, considering they come with the best of both worlds: a petrol engine and battery power. With the petrol prices well above the ₹100 a litre mark, many consumers have been mulling the plan to buy a hybrid car, which will offer them significant fuel economy. On the other hand, there are a lot of people who are considering buying an electric car as well, if not now, maybe in the near future.
If you are someone who is feeling confused about whether you should buy a hybrid car or an electric car, here's my suggestion. Wait a bit. Here are the five electric cars coming to India, which are worth the wait instead of spending money on a hybrid car right now.
Speednull
Honda 0 Alpha is the Japanese carmaker’s upcoming, born-electric compact SUV, scheduled to launch in India in late 2026 or early 2027. Expected to be priced between ₹17 lakh and ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom), it will mark the brand's entry into the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. Upon launch, it will compete with the Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, among others. Built on Honda’s new dedicated 0 Series EV platform, the 0 Alpha electric SUV will feature a low-profile, minimalist design with a spacious, flat-floor interior and a wheelbase longer than the Honda Elevate.
Engine69 kWh cc
Speed170 kmph
Tata Sierra EV is one of the most-awaited electric cars in India, with interest in this growing since the launch of the Tata Sierra ICE. The Sierra EV is currently being tested on Indian roads actively. Camouflaged test mules and production-ready prototypes have been spotted evaluating the electric SUV's performance ahead of launch. The Sierra EV promises to blend the iconic boxy design of the original Sierra with the OEM's modern, tech-forward approach. It is expected to be priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be built on Tata's Gen 2 acti.ev platform, while the battery packs would include 55 kWh, 65 kWh, and 75 kWh units. There would be an AWD dual-motor setup and RWD systems from the Harrier EV, alongside advanced V2L and V2V capabilities. Expect it to offer around 500 km range on a full charge.
Mahindra Vision S is a highly anticipated sub-four-metre compact SUV concept. Designed with a rugged, boxy aesthetic, the Vision S previews an SUV that, with an electric powertrain, could be the EV counterpart of the Mahindra Bolero Neo. Built on Mahindra's versatile NU_IQ modular architecture, the baby-Defender imitating Vision S-derived electric SUV is expected to enter production in 2027. If priced right, this electric SUV would be an interesting model in the Indian electric car market's mass segment. The NU_IQ architecture supports FWD and AWD configurations and multi-fuel options, including a pure electric propulsion system.
Engine42-49 kWh cc
Hyundai’s smallest and most affordable EV, the Inster, is one of the most-awaited electric cars in India. Upon launch in India, it would be priced around ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom) and will directly challenge the Tata Punch EV. The Hyundai Inster features a rugged and boxy design. It gets two battery pack options globally, offering a maximum range of up to 355 km on a single charge. It is expected to launch in India later this year or in early 2027. The urban EV is designed to offer a tech-forward approach with a highly manoeuvrable footprint.
Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch three electric cars in India by 2031, and one of them could be the Fronx EV. Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a sub-compact crossover based on the Baleno, which has garnered quite some popularity in the country. An all-electric iteration of the Fronx seems a well-feasible model. It could launch in India sometime in 2027, promising a range of around 350 km on a single charge.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.
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