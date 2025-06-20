What is the expected price of Kia Syros EV? The Kia Syros EV is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 14-20 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Kia Syros EV? The Kia Syros EV is expected to launch in Feb 2026.

What are the key specifications and features of Kia Syros EV? With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 390 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Kia Syros EV? The Kia Syros EV faces competition from the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 400 EV , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.