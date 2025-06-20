Images
Kia Syros EV Front Left Side
UPCOMING

KIA Syros EV

Exp. Launch in Feb 2026
14 - 20 Lakhs*Expected price
Syros EV Expected Key Specs

Range

Category Average: 382.88 km

Syros EV: 390.0 km

Category average

Kia Syros EV Latest Update

Syros EV Launch Date

The Kia Syros EV is expected to launch in Feb 2026.

Syros EV Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹14 - 20 Lakhs*.

Syros EV Seating Capacity

The Kia Syros EV is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Syros EV Rivals

Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 400 EV, Mahindra XEV 4e and MG Windsor EV are sought to be the major rivals to Kia Syros EV.

Kia Syros EV Images

Kia Syros EV Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range390 km

    Kia Syros EV FAQs

    The Kia Syros EV is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 14-20 Lakhs.
    The Kia Syros EV is expected to launch in Feb 2026.
    With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 390 km, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Kia Syros EV faces competition from the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 400 EV , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Kia Syros EV offers a range of 390 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

