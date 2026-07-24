Kia Syros EV in mind? Variant-wise price list detailed

Kia India has launched its latest electric car, the Kia Syros EV , in India, at an introductory starting price of ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Syros EV, which is the all-electric iteration of the Kia Syros, competes with key rivals such as the Tata Nexon EV , MG Windsor EV , and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV . With 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, promising up to 526 km range on a full charge, it could be among the top picks for a premium compact EV and a good all-rounder city-runabout.

If you are planning to buy the Kia Syros EV, here is a quick look at the variant-wise price list and other key facts that you must know before booking the electric SUV.

Kia Syros EV: Variant-wise price list

Kia Syros EV: Variant-wise price list 42 kWh 51.4 kWh HTK ₹ 13.50 lakh NA HTK Plus ₹ 15 lakh ₹ 17 lakh HTX ₹ 16 lakh ₹ 18 lakh HTX Plus NA ₹ 19.50 lakh X-Line NA ₹ 20 lakh * All prices, ex-showroom, pan-India

Kia Syros EV comes in a total of five variants: HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and the X-Line. It is priced between ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). The HTK is available only with a 42 kWh battery pack, while the HTX Plus and X-Line are available only with the 51.4 kWh battery pack. On the other hand, the HTK Plus and HTX come available with both battery options.

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Kia Syros EV: Colour options

The Kia Syros EV is available in nine colour options: Ivory Silver Matte, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl and Xclusive Matte Graphite. The X-Line variant is available only in the Aurora Black Pearl and the Xclusive Matte Graphite colour options.

Kia Syros EV: Powertrain

Kia Syros EV: Powertrain Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 443 km 526 km Max power 133 bhp 169 bhp Max torque 255 Nm 255 Nm

Kia Syros EV is available in two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The smaller pack promises up to 443 km range, while the larger battery pack offers up to 526 km range on a full charge.

Kia Syros EV: Key rivals

The Kia Syros EV will compete with a wide range of competitors, including the Vinfast VF6 and VF7, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, Tata Curvv EV and Nexon EV, Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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