5 most anticipated SUVs to be launched in the second half of 2026

SUVs have become the flavour of the season in the Indian market and have been for a long time now. Hanging consumer preferences and market trends, along with poor condition of roads have resulted in a shift towards SUVs in India, making it one of the best-selling categories in the country. However, if you want to buy an SUV, I would suggest waiting since these 5 most anticipated SUVs are set to launch in the second half of 2026:

1 Nissan Tekton Engine 1,461 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Nissan Tekton is set to be launched on July 9 this year. The Tekton will have boast the same platform as the Renault Duster. The formula will be similar to the older Renault Duster and the Nissan Terrano where both are badge-engineered SUVs with the same platform and engine options, including a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 166 Nm of torque and a 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. Additionally, a 1.8L strong hybrid engine is also a part of the lineup which is expected to make its debut with the Nissan Tekton in India.

2 Tata Sierra EV Engine 69 kWh cc Speed 170 kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details Tata has confirmed the launch timeline for the Sierra EV in the second quarter of FY27. The Tata Sierra EV is expected to boast the same battery packs as the Harrier EV, with 65-kWh battery pack and a 75-kWh battery pack. In addition, it is rumoured that the top variant of the Sierra EV boasting the 75-kWh battery pack will get the quad-wheel drive capabilities the Tata Harrier EV boasts.

3 JSW Jetour T2 Fuel Type Petrol Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Jetour T2 will come to India as a result of JSW-Chery joint venture, allowing the former to sell cars under its name. JSW has a partnership with MG Motors as well. However, the Jetor T2 will be placed in the ₹40-50 lakh segment. The Jetour T2 is expected to be a PHEV alongside its turbo petrol options. It is expected to be launched during the festive period in the Indian market, which can be either October or November this year.



4 Kia Syros EV Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Kia Syros EV was confirmed by a company spokesperson at 2026 Kia Investor Day. The Syros EV will be locally produced in the Indian market, much like its electric MPV sibling, the Carens Clavis EV. It is expected to be built on the same K1 platform as its ICE iteration with a few EV-centric changes, reducing the turnaround time. Additionally, the Syros EV is expected to boast a couple of more features compared to its ICE iteration, with its arrival in the Indian market expected around August this year.

5 Honda ZR-V Engine 1,993 cc Fuel Type Petrol Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Honda ZR-V was recently showcased alongside the City facelift. The ZR-V will be sold in the Indian market as a completely built-up unit (CBU) making it a rival for the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq and MG Majestor. In addition, it will be powered by a 2.0L strong hybrid e:HEV engine producing approximately 182 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic. It is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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