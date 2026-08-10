5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV

Electric cars in India are gradually gaining prominence as more consumers shift to electric power amidst the ambiguity surrounding blended fuels in India, along with the 10- to 15-year life cycle of vehicles. The pre-facelifted Tata Tiago EV was one of the most affordable electric vehicles available on the market in India. However, if you want to upgrade from the Tata Tiago EV, these are 5 electric vehicles that you should go for:

1 MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV EMI starting at just ₹18,500/ month Check Eligibility The MG Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38-kWh battery pack and a 52.9-kWh Prismatic cell battery. The battery pack sends power to a front-axle-mounted electric motor producing 134.10 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, offering a maximum range of 449 km. The MG Windsor EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹14.69 lakh.

2 Tata Punch EV Tata Punch EV EMI starting at just ₹12,700/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Punch EV is powered by two battery packs: a 30 kWh and a 40 kWh. These battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing 87.16 bhp and 154 Nm of torque, and 127.3 bhp and 154 Nm of torque. The Tata Punch EV further boasts a range of 375 km with the former and 468 km with the latter. The starting ex-showroom price of the Tata Punch EV is ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra BE 6 EMI starting at just ₹24,800/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the first electric vehicles which was introduced by the Indian automaker under the ‘Electric Origin’ motto. The Mahindra BE 6 is offered with two different battery packs: a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack. The former produces 228 bhp while the latter produces 282 bhp, with the torque remaining constant at 380 Nm across both battery pack options. The Mahindra BE 6 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹18.90 lakh, with the range going up to ₹27.65 lakh.

4 Hyundai Creta Electric Hyundai Creta EV EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility The Creta Electric is the electric iteration of one of the best-selling cars from Hyundai, the Creta. The Creta Electric is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The Hyundai Creta Electric has a price range starting from ₹18.02 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Kia Syros EV Kia Syros EV EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility The Kia Syros EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, with the former producing 132.76 bhp and 255 Nm of torque and the latter producing 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Kia Syros EV offers a maximum range of 526 km. The Kia Syros EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.49 lakh.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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