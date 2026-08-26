India is undergoing changes when it comes to the automobile sector, with every major automaker currently boasting one or more electric vehicles in their portfolio. While EVs are expensive owing to the high upfront cost of the battery, the ambiguity surrounding fuel blends and prices makes it a better choice in India. Here are 5 electric cars I would buy instead of a new petrol SUV in India:

1 Tata Tiago EV Tata Tiago EV EMI starting at just ₹9,200/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Tiago EV is the electric hatchback from the Indian automaker’s portfolio, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.99 lakh. The Tata Tiago EV is powered by two different battery packs: 19.2-kWh battery pack and a 24-kWh battery pack. The battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor placed on the front axle, producing approximately 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and 73.75 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, respectively.

2 Citroen eC3X Citroen eC3X EMI starting at just ₹15,700/ month Check Eligibility French automaker Citroen’s electric hatchback, the eC3 boasts a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh. The Citroen eC3X is powered by a 29.2 kWh high-density lithium-ion battery pack, powering a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 56.2 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. Notably, the Citroen eC3 boasts a range of 246 km.



3 Kia Syros EV Kia Syros EV EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility The newly-launched Syros EV makes the list, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.49 lakh. Additionally, the Syros EV is powered by two liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery packs: a 42 kWh pack and a 51.4 kWh pack. The former sends power to the front axle-mounted electric motor, producing 132.76 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. The latter, much like the former, sends power to a front axle-mounted electric motor producing 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.

4 MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV EMI starting at just ₹18,500/ month Check Eligibility The MG Windsor EV is the best-selling product for the Chinese-owned British automaker in the country. The MG Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38 kWh battery pack and a 52.9 kWh battery pack, powering an electric motor, producing 134.14 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The former boasts a range of 332 km while the latter boasts a range of 449 km. The MG Windsor EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹14.09 lakh, with the range going up to ₹18.59 lakh.

5 Hyundai Creta Electric Hyundai Creta EV EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility The Creta Electric is the electric iteration of one of the best-selling cars from Hyundai, the Creta. The Creta Electric is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The Hyundai Creta Electric has a price range starting from ₹18.02 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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