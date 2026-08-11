Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison

Tata Punch EV is one of the most popular electric cars in India, while the Kia Syros EV is a new entrant that has been launched as a premium compact electric SUV. The Kia electric SUV sits in a segment that is higher than the popular Tata EV. The Punch EV is offered as an affordable, highly accessible entry point into the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment.

If you have been planning to buy an electric SUV, and both the aforementioned EVs are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison between the Tata Punch EV and Kia Syros EV.

If you have been planning to buy an electric SUV, and both the aforementioned EVs are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison between the Tata Punch EV and Kia Syros EV.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Punch EV ₹9.69 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹12,700/ month Check Eligibility Kia Syros EV ₹13.50 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility Citroen eC3X ₹11.99 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,700/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra 3XO EV ₹13.89 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹18,200/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING VinFast VF3 ₹9 Lakhs - 12 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹11,800/ month Check Eligibility Tata Nexon EV ₹12.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹16,400/ month Check Eligibility

Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI and compare them, we have considered the base and top-end trims of both these electric SUVs. For the Tata Punch EV, the base and top variants are the Smart 30 and Empowered+ S 40, which are priced at ₹9.69 lakh and ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. On the other hand, for the Kia Syros EV, the base and top variants are the HTK, priced at ₹13.50 lakh and the X-Line ER, priced at ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price for both models and their respective variants. The rate of interest for the EMI calculation has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenure has been considered as 48 months.

Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Tata Punch EV Smart 30 ₹ 9.69 lakh 9.5% 48 months ₹ 24,344 Tata Punch EV Empowered+S 40 ₹ 12.79 lakh ₹ 32,132 Kia Syros EV HTK ₹ 13.50 lakh ₹ 33,916 Kia Syros EV X-Line ER ₹ 20 lakh ₹ 50,246

According to the calculation, the Tata Punch EV commands a monthly EMI between ₹24,344 and ₹32,132, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Kia Syros EV commands a monthly EMI between ₹33,916 and ₹50,246, depending on the variants.

However, the consumers must note that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the interest rate, the repayment tenure, etc.

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