The SUV space has been growing ever since it came to prominence in India, owing to the changing market trends and customer preferences. Almost every automaker in India boasts an SUV in its product portfolio, despite that automakers continue to introduce new SUVs to the market. If you are in the market to buy an SUV, I would wait because here are 5 upcoming SUVs I would wait for before buying a new one in 2026:

1 Nissan Tekton Engine 1,461 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual Alert Me When Launched View More Details The rebadged version of the Renault Duster from Nissan, the Tekton, is expected to be launched later this year. While some of the styling elements will be different, the SUV will remain largely the same as the Duster. It is expected to be powered by the same drivetrain options as the Renault Duster, including a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, and a 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and six-speed DCT transmission.

2 JSW Jetour T2 Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Alert Me When Launched View More Details JSW has collaborated with Chinese automaker Chery and is set to bring the Jetour T2 to India late this year. The JSW Jetour T2 is expected to be powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 180 bhp and 290 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine working in tandem with a strong hybrid electric motor setup, producing approximately 250 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an automatic transmission. When launched, it is expected to rival Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner and MG Majestor, among others.

3 Tata Sierra EV Engine 69 kWh cc Speed 170 kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details The electric iteration of Tata’s latest SUV addition in its product portfolio the Sierra EV is expected to be launched later this year. The Sierra EV will undergo several cosmetic changes, compared to the internal combustion engine-powered counterpart. Additionally, the Sierra EV is expected to get a rear-mounted electric motor, similar to the base variants of the Tata Harrier EV. However, the Sierra EV is expected to get an AWD variant. The Tata Sierra EV is expected to boast two battery packs, with two different electric motor setups: a standard range, an extended range and an AWD extended range variant.

4 Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Engine 49-61 kWh cc Alert Me When Launched View More Details The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2026. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is powered by two different battery packs: a 49-kWh battery pack and a 61-kWh battery pack. Both the battery packs send power to an electric motor producing 142 bhp in the former and 171.6 bhp in the latter, with a peak torque of 193 Nm. The electric SUV has been unveiled; however, the prices remain under wraps.

5 Kia Syros EV Alert Me When Launched View More Details Kia has finally revealed its plans to launch the electric iteration of its premium sub-4m SUV, the Syros EV. Expected to be launched late this year, the Syros EV has been spied on Indian roads. The Kia Syros EV is expected to be based on the same K1 platform with slight modifications to accommodate the battery pack. While the size of the battery packs remains unknown, it is expected to offer two different battery packs and boast a front axle-mounted electric motor similar to the Kia Carens Clavis EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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