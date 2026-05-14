Nissan India has confirmed that it will officially unveil the Nissan Tekton in early February 2026, making it the second new model under the brand’s renewed India strategy after the recently announced Gravite MPV. The Tekton will be a C-segment SUV, positioned to strengthen Nissan’s presence in one of the most competitive and high-volume categories in the Indian market. The SUV will be locally manufactured at Nissan’s Chennai facility and will share its underpinnings with the 2025 Renault Duster, using the CMF-B platform.

The Tekton forms a key pillar of Nissan’s broader plan to re-establish itself in India with locally developed and produced models. While it will share its core architecture with the Duster, Nissan has underlined that the Tekton will not be a simple rebadge and will feature distinct styling, positioning and a more premium character.

Nissan Tekton Launch Date

The Nissan Tekton is scheduled to be officially unveiled in early February 2026. Further details regarding bookings, pricing and showroom availability are expected to be announced closer to its market launch.

Nissan Tekton Platform and Positioning

The Tekton will be based on the CMF-B platform, which also underpins the third-generation Renault Duster sold globally and slated for India. This modular architecture supports multiple body styles and powertrain configurations, including electrified options, and is designed to meet modern safety and efficiency standards. Positioned in the C-segment SUV space, the Tekton will sit above the upcoming Gravite MPV in Nissan’s lineup and will target buyers looking for a rugged yet premium mid-size SUV.

Nissan Tekton Design

The Tekton name, revealed in October 2025, is derived from the Greek word meaning “craftsman” or “architect,” and the SUV’s design reflects this theme with a strong, muscular aesthetic. Preview images and design sketches indicate that the Tekton draws clear inspiration from the legendary Nissan Patrol, giving it an imposing road presence with a squared-off stance and pronounced proportions.

At the front, the SUV features a sculpted bonnet and distinctive C-shaped headlamps that stretch across the fascia, paired with a rugged front bumper designed to enhance its off-road-inspired look. Flared wheel arches and a raised stance further emphasise the Tekton’s robust character. Along the sides, Double-C design accents on the front doors add visual interest, while roof rails flow into a sleek roof spoiler at the rear.

The rear design is highlighted by dynamic C-shaped taillamps that extend across the tailgate, with Tekton lettering positioned prominently below. Overall, the styling sets the Tekton apart from the Duster, positioning it as a more assertive and premium-looking offering within the segment.

Nissan Tekton Interior and Features

Interior details of the Nissan Tekton have not yet been fully revealed. However, the SUV is expected to offer a feature-rich cabin that broadly shares its layout and technology with the India-bound Renault Duster. While the Duster is expected to maintain a more utilitarian character, Nissan is likely to elevate the Tekton’s interior with a greater emphasis on premium materials, design detailing and comfort.

Expected features include a larger touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The Tekton may also offer multiple drive modes and enhanced cabin convenience features. Nissan has not yet confirmed whether an ADAS suite will be offered, but given growing segment expectations, advanced driver assistance features could be introduced, at least on higher variants.

Nissan Tekton Engine and Powertrain Options

Nissan has not disclosed detailed powertrain specifications for the Tekton. However, the SUV is expected to launch with petrol engine options shared with the upcoming Renault Duster. These are likely to include modern turbo-petrol units designed to balance performance and efficiency.

Within a year of launch, Nissan may potentially expand the Tekton’s lineup with electrified variants, potentially including mild-hybrid or strong-hybrid petrol powertrains, depending on market demand and regulatory considerations. A CNG-powered version is also under consideration, though this is expected to be offered via authorised dealer-installed CNG kits rather than as a factory-fitted option.

Nissan Tekton Rivals

Once launched, the Nissan Tekton will compete in the crowded C-segment SUV space, taking on models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.