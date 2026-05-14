User ReviewsImages
1/3
UPCOMING

NISSAN Tekton

Exp. Launch on 15 Sept 2026
₹11 - 18 Lakhs*Expected price
5.0
3
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Opinions

Nissan India has confirmed that it will officially unveil the Nissan Tekton in early February 2026, making it the second new model under the brand’s renewed India strategy after the recently announced Gravite MPV. The Tekton will be a C-segment SUV, positioned to strengthen Nissan’s presence in one of the most competitive and high-volume categories in the Indian market. The SUV will be locally manufactured at Nissan’s Chennai facility and will share its underpinnings with the 2025 Renault Duster, using the CMF-B platform.

The Tekton forms a key pillar of Nissan’s broader plan to re-establish itself in India with locally developed and produced models. While it will share its core architecture with the Duster, Nissan has underlined that the Tekton will not be a simple rebadge and will feature distinct styling, positioning and a more premium character.

Nissan Tekton Launch Date

The Nissan Tekton is scheduled to be officially unveiled in early February 2026. Further details regarding bookings, pricing and showroom availability are expected to be announced closer to its market launch.

Nissan Tekton Platform and Positioning

The Tekton will be based on the CMF-B platform, which also underpins the third-generation Renault Duster sold globally and slated for India. This modular architecture supports multiple body styles and powertrain configurations, including electrified options, and is designed to meet modern safety and efficiency standards. Positioned in the C-segment SUV space, the Tekton will sit above the upcoming Gravite MPV in Nissan’s lineup and will target buyers looking for a rugged yet premium mid-size SUV.

Nissan Tekton Design

The Tekton name, revealed in October 2025, is derived from the Greek word meaning “craftsman” or “architect,” and the SUV’s design reflects this theme with a strong, muscular aesthetic. Preview images and design sketches indicate that the Tekton draws clear inspiration from the legendary Nissan Patrol, giving it an imposing road presence with a squared-off stance and pronounced proportions.

At the front, the SUV features a sculpted bonnet and distinctive C-shaped headlamps that stretch across the fascia, paired with a rugged front bumper designed to enhance its off-road-inspired look. Flared wheel arches and a raised stance further emphasise the Tekton’s robust character. Along the sides, Double-C design accents on the front doors add visual interest, while roof rails flow into a sleek roof spoiler at the rear.

The rear design is highlighted by dynamic C-shaped taillamps that extend across the tailgate, with Tekton lettering positioned prominently below. Overall, the styling sets the Tekton apart from the Duster, positioning it as a more assertive and premium-looking offering within the segment.

Nissan Tekton Interior and Features

Interior details of the Nissan Tekton have not yet been fully revealed. However, the SUV is expected to offer a feature-rich cabin that broadly shares its layout and technology with the India-bound Renault Duster. While the Duster is expected to maintain a more utilitarian character, Nissan is likely to elevate the Tekton’s interior with a greater emphasis on premium materials, design detailing and comfort.

Expected features include a larger touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The Tekton may also offer multiple drive modes and enhanced cabin convenience features. Nissan has not yet confirmed whether an ADAS suite will be offered, but given growing segment expectations, advanced driver assistance features could be introduced, at least on higher variants.

Nissan Tekton Engine and Powertrain Options

Nissan has not disclosed detailed powertrain specifications for the Tekton. However, the SUV is expected to launch with petrol engine options shared with the upcoming Renault Duster. These are likely to include modern turbo-petrol units designed to balance performance and efficiency.

Within a year of launch, Nissan may potentially expand the Tekton’s lineup with electrified variants, potentially including mild-hybrid or strong-hybrid petrol powertrains, depending on market demand and regulatory considerations. A CNG-powered version is also under consideration, though this is expected to be offered via authorised dealer-installed CNG kits rather than as a factory-fitted option.

Nissan Tekton Rivals

Once launched, the Nissan Tekton will compete in the crowded C-segment SUV space, taking on models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Nissan Tekton Latest Updates

Calendar icon14 May 2026
The summary highlights various popular SUVs in India, emphasizing their performance, reliability, and unique features, particularly focusing on diesel engines.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Mar 2026
April 2026 will bring significant car launches in India, including refreshed SUVs and new electric models like Toyota's Urban Cruiser Ebella.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Dec 2025
Nissan India will unveil the Tekton SUV in February 2026, enhancing its model lineup and focus on local manufacturing.Read Full Story

Nissan Tekton Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Tekton.
Nissan Tekton
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
VS
Nissan TektonSelect model
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyryderSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Grille
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Nissan Tekton Images

Nissan Tekton Image 1
Nissan Tekton Image 2
Nissan Tekton Image 3

Nissan Tekton Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera

Volkswagen Tera

9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
View similar Cars

Nissan Tekton User Opinions & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write an Opinion

User Reviews

Nissan is Best brand
The Nissan is currently Nissan’s most popular and affordable car in India. It’s a compact SUV that’s often recommended for people looking for a comfortable, safe, and budget-friendly vehicle
By: Sachin Ramesh Magare (Jan 3, 2026)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Unbeatable Car
In my opinion, this is a fantastic, very stylish and comfortable SUV. It's perfect for families and looks very elegant.
By: Prakash kumar (Jan 2, 2026)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Perfect highway cruiser
Very good-looking, muscular body and one of the safest SUVs in its price range. Excellent off-road performance makes it stand out. Truly one of the best SUVs
By: Sunil yadav (Oct 7, 2025)
Read full OpinionRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Nissan Tekton Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1461 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Nissan Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Nissan Cars

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features