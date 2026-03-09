The JSW Jetour T2 is set to disrupt the premium SUV market in India as a rugged, tech-laden alternative to established players. Positioned as the debut standalone product from JSW Motors—independent of the JSW MG Motor partnership—this SUV blends the go-anywhere capability of a traditional 4x4 with the efficiency of modern plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology.

JSW Jetour T2 Overview

The Jetour T2 features a bold, boxy silhouette that draws inspiration from legendary off-roaders like the Land Rover Defender. Its "Rugged Simplicity" design theme is characterised by an upright stance, muscular wheel arches, and a flat tailgate with an externally mounted spare wheel. Designed for both urban commutes and weekend adventures, the T2 is built on a high-strength monocoque platform, ensuring a stable and safe ride.

Performance and Powertrain

For the Indian market, the 2026 Jetour T2 is expected to debut exclusively with the i-DM (Intelligent Drive Model) Plug-in Hybrid system. This advanced powertrain combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors, delivering a seamless balance of power and efficiency.

Engine: 1.5L Turbo-Petrol (156 PS / 220 Nm)

1.5L Turbo-Petrol (156 PS / 220 Nm) Transmission: 3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT)

3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) Electric Range: Approximately 139 km (NEDC) on a single charge

Approximately 139 km (NEDC) on a single charge Battery: 26.7 kWh battery pack with DC fast-charging (30-80% in 30 minutes)

26.7 kWh battery pack with DC fast-charging (30-80% in 30 minutes) Drivetrain: Expected in both Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configurations

Luxury Interior and Technology

Step inside the Jetour T2 and the rugged exterior gives way to a minimalist, high-tech sanctuary. The cabin is designed with premium materials and focuses on a "smart cockpit" experience.

Infotainment: A massive 15.6-inch central touchscreen powered by the Snapdragon 8155 chipset.

A massive 15.6-inch central touchscreen powered by the Snapdragon 8155 chipset. Display: 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster for the driver.

10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster for the driver. Sound System: 12-speaker Sony premium audio for an immersive experience.

12-speaker Sony premium audio for an immersive experience. Comfort: Ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control with a CN95 air filter.

Ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control with a CN95 air filter. Utility: 220V power supply in the trunk and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability to charge external devices.

Safety Features

Safety is a core pillar for JSW Motors. The Jetour T2 recently secured a 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash tests, proving its structural integrity.

ADAS Level 2: Includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Lane Keep Assist.

Includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Lane Keep Assist. Camera System: 540-degree panoramic view (360-degree camera + transparent chassis).

540-degree panoramic view (360-degree camera + transparent chassis). Airbags: Six standard airbags with comprehensive side-impact protection.

Six standard airbags with comprehensive side-impact protection. Chassis: High-strength steel body with a torsional stiffness of 31,000 Nm/deg.

Expected Price and Launch Date

JSW Motors plans to locally assemble the Jetour T2 at its new facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, to ensure competitive pricing.

Variant Expected Price (Ex-showroom) JSW Jetour T2 Base ₹ 15,00,000 JSW Jetour T2 Mid-spec ₹ 22,00,000 JSW Jetour T2 Top-end (PHEV) ₹ 30,00,000