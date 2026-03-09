The JSW Jetour T2 is set to disrupt the premium SUV market in India as a rugged, tech-laden alternative to established players. Positioned as the debut standalone product from JSW Motors—independent of the JSW MG Motor partnership—this SUV blends the go-anywhere capability of a traditional 4x4 with the efficiency of modern plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology.
The Jetour T2 features a bold, boxy silhouette that draws inspiration from legendary off-roaders like the Land Rover Defender. Its "Rugged Simplicity" design theme is characterised by an upright stance, muscular wheel arches, and a flat tailgate with an externally mounted spare wheel. Designed for both urban commutes and weekend adventures, the T2 is built on a high-strength monocoque platform, ensuring a stable and safe ride.
For the Indian market, the 2026 Jetour T2 is expected to debut exclusively with the i-DM (Intelligent Drive Model) Plug-in Hybrid system. This advanced powertrain combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors, delivering a seamless balance of power and efficiency.
Step inside the Jetour T2 and the rugged exterior gives way to a minimalist, high-tech sanctuary. The cabin is designed with premium materials and focuses on a "smart cockpit" experience.
Safety is a core pillar for JSW Motors. The Jetour T2 recently secured a 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash tests, proving its structural integrity.
JSW Motors plans to locally assemble the Jetour T2 at its new facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, to ensure competitive pricing.
|Variant
|Expected Price (Ex-showroom)
|JSW Jetour T2 Base
|₹15,00,000
|JSW Jetour T2 Mid-spec
|₹22,00,000
|JSW Jetour T2 Top-end (PHEV)
|₹30,00,000
