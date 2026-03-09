Specs & FeaturesImages
1/4
UPCOMING

JSW Jetour T2

Exp. Launch in Oct 2026
15 Lakhs*Expected price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Variants

The JSW Jetour T2 is set to disrupt the premium SUV market in India as a rugged, tech-laden alternative to established players. Positioned as the debut standalone product from JSW Motors—independent of the JSW MG Motor partnership—this SUV blends the go-anywhere capability of a traditional 4x4 with the efficiency of modern plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology.

JSW Jetour T2 Overview

The Jetour T2 features a bold, boxy silhouette that draws inspiration from legendary off-roaders like the Land Rover Defender. Its "Rugged Simplicity" design theme is characterised by an upright stance, muscular wheel arches, and a flat tailgate with an externally mounted spare wheel. Designed for both urban commutes and weekend adventures, the T2 is built on a high-strength monocoque platform, ensuring a stable and safe ride.

Performance and Powertrain

For the Indian market, the 2026 Jetour T2 is expected to debut exclusively with the i-DM (Intelligent Drive Model) Plug-in Hybrid system. This advanced powertrain combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors, delivering a seamless balance of power and efficiency.

  • Engine: 1.5L Turbo-Petrol (156 PS / 220 Nm)
  • Transmission: 3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT)
  • Electric Range: Approximately 139 km (NEDC) on a single charge
  • Battery: 26.7 kWh battery pack with DC fast-charging (30-80% in 30 minutes)
  • Drivetrain: Expected in both Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) configurations

Luxury Interior and Technology

Step inside the Jetour T2 and the rugged exterior gives way to a minimalist, high-tech sanctuary. The cabin is designed with premium materials and focuses on a "smart cockpit" experience.

  • Infotainment: A massive 15.6-inch central touchscreen powered by the Snapdragon 8155 chipset.
  • Display: 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster for the driver.
  • Sound System: 12-speaker Sony premium audio for an immersive experience.
  • Comfort: Ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control with a CN95 air filter.
  • Utility: 220V power supply in the trunk and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability to charge external devices.

Safety Features

Safety is a core pillar for JSW Motors. The Jetour T2 recently secured a 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash tests, proving its structural integrity.

  • ADAS Level 2: Includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Lane Keep Assist.
  • Camera System: 540-degree panoramic view (360-degree camera + transparent chassis).
  • Airbags: Six standard airbags with comprehensive side-impact protection.
  • Chassis: High-strength steel body with a torsional stiffness of 31,000 Nm/deg.

Expected Price and Launch Date

JSW Motors plans to locally assemble the Jetour T2 at its new facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, to ensure competitive pricing.

VariantExpected Price (Ex-showroom)
JSW Jetour T2 Base 15,00,000
JSW Jetour T2 Mid-spec 22,00,000
JSW Jetour T2 Top-end (PHEV) 30,00,000

  • Expected Launch: October 2026 (Festive Season)
  • Primary Rivals: Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Jeep Compass.

Personal Finance Widget

JSW Jetour T2 Variants

JSW Jetour T2 price is expected to start at ₹ 15 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Jetour T2 STD
₹15 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
WhatsApp IconGet Variants Details
Preferred Banner

JSW Jetour T2 Images

JSW Jetour T2 Image 1
JSW Jetour T2 Image 2
JSW Jetour T2 Image 3
JSW Jetour T2 Image 4

JSW Jetour T2 Specifications and Features

Body TypeCompact SUV
View all Jetour T2 specs and features

Popular Compact Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

8 - 14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Mahindra Vision X

Mahindra Vision X

11 - 18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

63.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
AMG GLA35 Price in Delhi
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.76 - 10.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Kiger Price in Delhi
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.59 - 12.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Kylaq Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Compact Suv Cars

view all specs and features